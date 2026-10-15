Top 10 Countries That Allow Dual Citizenship

Dual citizenship is also known as dual nationality. It allows a person to hold citizenship of two countries at the same time. It can provide opportunities to live, work, study and access certain public services in both countries. But it all depends on their respective laws. Here are 10 countries that generally allow dual citizenship, along with important details about their rules. Which Countries Allow Dual Citizenship? The following countries generally permit their citizens to hold another nationality, subject to applicable laws and individual circumstances. No. Country Dual Citizenship Policy 1 United States Permitted 2 Canada Permitted 3 United Kingdom Permitted 4 Australia Permitted 5 New Zealand Permitted 6 France Permitted 7 Germany Permitted under current nationality law 8 Ireland Permitted 9 Italy Permitted, subject to applicable rules 10 Portugal Generally permitted

1. United States The United States allows dual citizenship. American citizens can generally acquire citizenship of another country without automatically losing their US citizenship. Dual citizens may have legal, tax or other obligations in both countries. 2. Canada Canada permits dual and multiple citizenships. Canadian citizens do not generally have to give up their Canadian nationality when they acquire citizenship of another country. Canadian dual citizens generally need a valid Canadian passport to board a flight to Canada. Canada’s policy does not guarantee that every foreign national can keep their original citizenship after becoming Canadian. 3. United Kingdom The United Kingdom allows dual citizenship, meaning British citizens can generally hold British nationality alongside citizenship of another country. British citizens who hold another nationality can also hold a British passport.

4. Australia Australia allows dual citizenship. Australian citizens can generally obtain citizenship of another country while retaining their Australian nationality. Australian citizens should check the passport requirements that apply when entering or leaving Australia. 5. New Zealand New Zealand generally permits dual and multiple citizenships. Holding more than one nationality may create responsibilities under the laws of both countries. The second country’s rules determine whether the other citizenship can be retained. 6. France France permits dual and multiple citizenships. French citizens can generally hold French nationality alongside another country’s citizenship without being required to renounce French nationality. Citizens must comply with the relevant laws of the countries in which they live or travel.

7. Germany Germany permits dual citizenship under its reformed nationality law, which came into effect on 27 June 2024. Germany’s nationality law was reformed to make multiple citizenship more widely possible. Individual eligibility and the other country’s laws still matter. 8. Ireland Ireland permits dual citizenship. Irish citizens can generally hold Irish nationality alongside citizenship of another country. Passport and entry rules depend on the countries involved. 9. Italy Italy generally permits dual citizenship, although the rules for acquiring Italian nationality depend on the individual’s circumstances and applicable legislation. Some people with Italian ancestry may qualify for citizenship, but eligibility is subject to specific legal requirements and restrictions. 10. Portugal Portugal generally allows dual citizenship. Portuguese citizens can usually hold another nationality without being required to renounce Portuguese citizenship. The ability to retain other citizenships depends on the laws of the countries involved.