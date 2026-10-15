North East GDS 1st Merit List 2026 OUT: Download Selection PDF & Check DV Dates at indiapost.gov.in

The Department of Posts (India Post) has officially published the 1st Merit List PDF on October 12, 2026, for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Dak Sevak positions under the July/Schedul-II 2026 Cycle. Candidates who applied for the positions across the North East Postal Circle (covering Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura) can now download the official merit list directly from the official website, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. A total of 2,614 vacancies were posted for the North East Circle.

North East Circle GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Key Highlights

India Post GDS has shortlisted the candidates for the GDS posts purely based on a merit basis using the Class 10 marks that the candidates have secured, and will conduct no written exam or interview. Those candidates who have been shortlisted will have to get their documents verified by October 27, 2026, and they should carry the original documents with 2 sets of photocopies of all relevant documents.