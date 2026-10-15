North East GDS 1st Merit List 2026 OUT: Download Selection PDF & Check DV Dates at indiapost.gov.in
India Post has released the North East Circle GDS 1st Merit List 2026 on its official website, i.e., indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the shortlisted candidates, DV deadline, local language rules, and other important information.
Key Points
- India Post released the GDS 1st Merit List on October 12, 2026, for the July/Schedule-II cycle.
- The list is for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the North East Postal Circle.
- Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification by October 27, 2026.
The Department of Posts (India Post) has officially published the 1st Merit List PDF on October 12, 2026, for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) Dak Sevak positions under the July/Schedul-II 2026 Cycle. Candidates who applied for the positions across the North East Postal Circle (covering Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura) can now download the official merit list directly from the official website, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. A total of 2,614 vacancies were posted for the North East Circle.
North East Circle GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Key Highlights
India Post GDS has shortlisted the candidates for the GDS posts purely based on a merit basis using the Class 10 marks that the candidates have secured, and will conduct no written exam or interview. Those candidates who have been shortlisted will have to get their documents verified by October 27, 2026, and they should carry the original documents with 2 sets of photocopies of all relevant documents.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Department of Post (India Post)
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Recruitment Cycle
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July/ Schedule-II 2026
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Circle Name
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North East Circle
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Document Verification Last Date
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October 27, 2026
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Post Name
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North East Circle Total Qualified Candidates
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2554
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Selection Process
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Class 10 Board Marks Merit List
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Official Website
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www.indiapost.gov.in
North East GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Direct Link
India Post has officially released the GDS 1st Merit List for the North East Circle 2026 on the official website, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. Candidates who applied for this recruitment will be able to check their results on the official website only. The GDS 1st Merit List has been released in a PDF format. For a smooth process for the candidates to download their merit list, we have provided the direct link below:-
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North East Circle GDS 1st Merit List
How to Download North East Circle GDS 1st Merit List 2026 PDF?
Candidates who qualified in the North East GDS Circle 1st Merit List 2024 do not need to log in to check their results. They can follow these simple steps given below to check their selection status:-
- Go to the official website of India Post, i.e., www.indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement
- Once directed to the homepage, on the left side of the page, look for the notification “Shortlisted Candidates: July/Schedule-II 2026”.
- Click on it, search for the North East Circle, and click on it; the GDS 1st Merit List will open on the screen.
- Use the command Ctrl+ F and search for the name or the registration number.
- Download the PDF and save it for future use.
Also check, Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026
What Details Will be Mentioned in the North East GDS 1st Merit List 2026?
Once the candidates have opened the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 for the North East Circle, they should immediately check and verify the details which are given in the PDF. The 1st Merit List PDF of North East Circle GDS 2026 contains information such as:-
- Division Office
- Post ID
- Post Name
- Post Community
- Registration Number
- Percentage of Marks.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.