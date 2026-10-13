India Post GDS 1st Merit List Document Verification 2026: Check Complete Checklist & Mandatory DV Guidelines
India Post GDS Document Verification 2026: India Post GDS 1st Merit List Document Verification (DV) has started and will end on October 27, 2026. Qualified candidates should check the mandatory document verification lists and other important details in the article below.
India Post GDS Document Verification 2026:- Following the release of the 1st Merit List for 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) positions, the Department of Posts has activated the mandatory Physical Document Verification (DV) window. All those candidates who were shortlisted in the 1st Merit List must complete the physical document verification on or before October 27, 2026, at their designated Divisional Head Office as listed in the selection PDF. Those candidates who fail to report before the deadline will face immediate cancellation of the candidature.
India Post GDS Document Verification 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the India Post GD Document Verification 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Department of Post, Ministry of Communications
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Recruitment Cycle
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July/Schedule-II 2026 (23.757 Vacancies)
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1st Merit List Release Date
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October 12, 2026
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DV Deadline
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October 27, 2026
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Verification Venue
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Concerned Divisional Office Specified in the Selection PDF
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Official Website
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indiapost.gov.in
Documents Required for DV Stage for India Post GDS 2026
Qualified candidates must get their documents verified on or before the document verification deadline, i.e., October 27, 2026. Candidates must take all the original certificates along with two complete sets of self-attested photocopies of the documents for document verification. Given below is the list of the documents which are required for the Document Verification stage for the India Post GDS 2026:-
- Original Class 10 (Matriculation) Marksheet and Certificate: This is used to verify the age and qualification of the candidates. It must clearly show the subject-wise marks, roll number, board name, and the date of birth.
- Local Language Proficiency Proof: It is a regional language requirement. Verification that the candidates studied and passed the designated local language of the applied postal circle or division up to the 10th Standard.
- Valid Photo Identity Proof: A government-issued photo identification card will be required at the document-verification stage: Original Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, or Voter ID Card.
- Category and Caste Certificate (If Applicable): Candidates will have to present these certificates in the Central Format Rules. Candidates should have the Valid SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, or PwBD certificates issued by a competent authority in the prescribed Central Government format.
- Medical Fitness Certificate: Candidates will have to present a medical fitness certificate issued by a Medical Officer of a Government Hospital or Primary Health Centre (PHC).
Also check, India Post GDS Cut Off 2026
Common Errors That Cause Rejection During Document Verification
Every year, thousands of shortlisted candidates for the India Post GDS face rejection during the physical verification due to these common errors, which are as follows:-
- Name Mismatch Across Documents:- A mismatch between the candidate’s name or father’s name on the 10th marksheet versus their Aadhaar Card or Caste Certificate.
- State vs. Central Reservation Format:- Applying under the OBC or EWS using a state-level certificate rather than the mandatory Central Government Format.
- Incorrect Local Language Selection:- Candidates who cannot produce a 10th marksheet proof for the specific regional language of the division applied for will face instant disqualification.
Also check, Maharashtra Circle GDS Merit List 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.