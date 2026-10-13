India Post GDS Document Verification 2026:- Following the release of the 1st Merit List for 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) positions, the Department of Posts has activated the mandatory Physical Document Verification (DV) window. All those candidates who were shortlisted in the 1st Merit List must complete the physical document verification on or before October 27, 2026, at their designated Divisional Head Office as listed in the selection PDF. Those candidates who fail to report before the deadline will face immediate cancellation of the candidature.

India Post GDS Document Verification 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the India Post GD Document Verification 2026:-