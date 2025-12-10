RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and Questions Asked

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 10, 2025, 12:18 IST

Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Analysis 2025: Check the detailed paper review for CSBC Constable Driver, including the overall difficulty level, subject-wise questions asked, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis
CSBC Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis

Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar is conducting the Bihar Police Driver Exam today in a single shift. The exam began at 12 pm and will conclude at 2 pm. Thousands of candidates have applied for 4361 vacancies. Based on the feedback shared by the test-takers, we will discuss the Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025 here.

Going through Bihar Police Exam Analysis is essential to understand the difficulty level of the exam, overall good attempts and questions asked from each section. It also helps candidates estimate their chances of qualifying. In this article, we will provide the detailed Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025, including difficulty level, good attempts and expected cut-off here.

Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025

Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is ongoing, and candidates will provide the insights regarding the difficulty level, question types and overall trends in the exam after the conclusion of the exam. The exam will conclude at 2 PM. CSBC conducts Bihar Police Constable exam in offline mode. The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections and has to be completed in 2 hours.

CSBC Constable Driver Question Paper 2025 PDF

CSBS releases the official Bihar Police Constable question paper after 2 to 3 days of the conclusion of the exam. Meanwhile, you can refer to the unofficial Bihar Police Driver Question Paper PDF, which will be shared here shortly.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Difficulty Level 2025

If you are appearing for the Bihar Police Constable exam, you must go through the exam analysis to get a clear understanding of the question pattern, key topics covered, difficulty level, and good attempts. The higher the difficulty level, the lower the cut-off. We will mention the section-wise Bihar Police Constable difficulty level in the table below:

Sections

Questions

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

60%

TBA

Motor Vehicle Act and related rules, traffic signs

20%

TBA

Basic knowledge of vehicle parts, lubricants, maintenance, and common mechanical/technical faults in vehicles

20%

TBA

Bihar Police Constable Good Attempts 2025

The section-wise CSBC Constable Driver Good Attempts will be mentioned in the table below:

Sections

Questions

Good Attempts

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

60%

TBA

Motor Vehicle Act and related rules, traffic signs

20%

TBA

Basic knowledge of vehicle parts, lubricants, maintenance, and common mechanical/technical faults in vehicles

20%

TBA

