Going through Bihar Police Exam Analysis is essential to understand the difficulty level of the exam, overall good attempts and questions asked from each section. It also helps candidates estimate their chances of qualifying. In this article, we will provide the detailed Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025, including difficulty level, good attempts and expected cut-off here.

Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar is conducting the Bihar Police Driver Exam today in a single shift. The exam began at 12 pm and will conclude at 2 pm. Thousands of candidates have applied for 4361 vacancies. Based on the feedback shared by the test-takers, we will discuss the Bihar Police Driver Exam Analysis 2025 here.

Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is ongoing, and candidates will provide the insights regarding the difficulty level, question types and overall trends in the exam after the conclusion of the exam. The exam will conclude at 2 PM. CSBC conducts Bihar Police Constable exam in offline mode. The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections and has to be completed in 2 hours.

CSBC Constable Driver Question Paper 2025 PDF

CSBS releases the official Bihar Police Constable question paper after 2 to 3 days of the conclusion of the exam. Meanwhile, you can refer to the unofficial Bihar Police Driver Question Paper PDF, which will be shared here shortly.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Difficulty Level 2025

If you are appearing for the Bihar Police Constable exam, you must go through the exam analysis to get a clear understanding of the question pattern, key topics covered, difficulty level, and good attempts. The higher the difficulty level, the lower the cut-off. We will mention the section-wise Bihar Police Constable difficulty level in the table below: