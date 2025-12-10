School Assembly Headlines (Dec 11): Parliament Continues Vande Mataram Debate, Powerful Earthquake Hits Japan, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registrations Open and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Supreme Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case
CBI files charges against two Chinese nationals in 1,000 Crore HPZ Token Fraud Case
Over 3,300 Crore allocated to Nirbhaya Fund in last five years: MoS Savitri Thakur
212 Community Radio Stations set up in 5 years, informs Govt
Over 50.96 crore enumeration forms distributed in SIR Phase-2: Election Commission
Women’s safety top priority for Indian Railways: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets U.S. Deputy Trade Representative
Rajya Sabha continues discussion on 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram
President Murmu meets India’s 2025 women’s World Boxing Champions
PM Modi urges citizens to join ‘Your Money, Your Right’ movement
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
US based Amazon announces to invest 35 billion dollar in India by 2030
PTI accuses water cannons used to disperse protesters outside Adiala jail
Singapore urges restraint, dialogue amid Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Over 100,000 Cambodians flee as border conflict with Thailand enters 4th day
Bangladesh election schedule to be announced this week: CEC
Belgium’s top court rejects Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi’s appeal against arrest
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Junior Women’s World Cup: India beat Uruguay in shootout after 1-1 draw
Cricket: India beat South Africa by 101 runs in first T20I
India Crush South Africa by 101 Runs in T20 Series Opener at Cuttack
Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers at Puri Before SA Match
BCCI releases full list of finalised players for IPL 2026 auction
India to face Uruguay in FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago today
India beat Wales 3-1 in FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 9/16 qualifier in Santiago
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration form, login process, official link, questions to PM & key details
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration ends today for Junior Engineer 2,585 vacancies
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Interview hall ticket released at ibps.in
Maharashtra to revise MHT-CET registration fees for 2026-27; likely to increase by Rs 150-250
Thought of the Day
"Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought reminds students that truly great achievement doesn't happen just by luck or by reaching one single goal (like getting into a specific university). Success is built day by day, through consistent effort and good, small decisions. It tells you to focus on the process—like spending one hour studying every day, correctly fixing one hard problem, or showing up prepared for class. If you commit to these "small, smart steps" constantly, the big results will naturally follow.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
