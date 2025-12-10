JPSC ACF PT Result 2025 OUT: Check Your Score & Download Result PDF at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC ACF PT Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the JPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Preliminary Test (PT) Result 2025 on its official website, jpsc.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the JPSC ACF Exam 2025 on July 13, 2025 and the JPSC FRO Exam 2025 on June 29 can now check their qualification status and download the JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF.

The JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF released contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, i.e., the Mains Exam.

JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF Download

The JPSC ACF Result 2025 has been released at jpsc.gov.in, containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase. After downloading the result pdf, candidates can utilise the 'Ctrl+F' function to check their respective roll number on the list. Shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the main exam. Click on the direct link below to download the JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF.