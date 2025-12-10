JPSC ACF PT Result 2025 OUT: Check Your Score & Download Result PDF at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC ACF PT Result 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the JPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Preliminary Test (PT) Result 2025 on its official website, jpsc.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the JPSC ACF Exam 2025 on July 13, 2025 and the JPSC FRO Exam 2025 on June 29 can now check their qualification status and download the JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF.
The JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF released contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, i.e., the Mains Exam.
JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF Download
The JPSC ACF Result 2025 has been released at jpsc.gov.in, containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase. After downloading the result pdf, candidates can utilise the 'Ctrl+F' function to check their respective roll number on the list. Shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the main exam. Click on the direct link below to download the JPSC ACF Result 2025 PDF.
JPSC ACF Result 2025
JPSC FRO Result 2025
JPSC ACF Result 2025: Overview
JPSC conducted the ACF Exam 2025 on July 13, 2025 and the FRO Exam 2025 on June 29 and now the result has been declared on December 9, 2025. Check the table below for JPSC ACF Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Particulars
Details
Recruiting Body
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)
Post Name
Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) & Forest Range Officer (FRO)
Advertisement Number
Advt. No. 03/2024 and 04/2024
Total Vacancies
248 (ACF - 78, FRO - 170)
Exam Name
JPSC ACF/FRO Preliminary Test (PT)
Exam Conducted On
13 July 2025 (ACF) / 29 June 2025 (FRO)
Result Declaration Date
09 December 2025 (ACF)
Result Type
Merit List PDF and Scorecard (Available Soon)
Selection Stages
Preliminary Test
Main Written Exam
PET/PST
Document Verification
Interview
Official Website
jpsc.gov.in
How to Check JPSC ACF Result 2025?
Candidates can check JPSC ACF Result 2025 by downloading the direct link provided in the above article or they can check the step-by-step process below to download the JPSC ACF Result from official website
- Visit the official website, jpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Result tab, and click on “Result of Preliminary Test for Recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Advt. No. 03/2024”
- Click on the JPSC ACF PT Result 2025 PDF
- Press Ctrl + F, search for your roll number
- Download and Print the result for future reference.
