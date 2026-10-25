Ashoke Sen Biography: Early Life, Education, Research, Awards and Achievements

Ashoke Sen is an eminent Indian theoretician in the field of string theory. He has made important contributions to black hole entropy study, S-duality study, and quantum physics.

In October 2026, he got the prestigious Oskar Klein Medal, marking him as the first Indian physicist to receive this award. He has been nationally and internationally recognised for his work.

Let’s explore Ashoke Sen's biography, his early life, education, research, awards and achievements.

Ashoke Sen Wins Oskar Klein Medal 2026

On October 22, 2026, ICTS announced that Ashoke Sen has been selected for the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026. The award is for his outstanding contributions to physics, including his work in S-duality, black hole entropy and string field theory.

This accomplishment was a significant one for Indian theoretical physics, and acknowledged his impact on the study of theoretical physics.