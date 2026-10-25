Ashoke Sen Biography: Early Life, Education, Research, Awards and Achievements
Read Ashoke Sen's biography, including his early life, education, research in string theory, major awards and Oskar Klein Medal 2026 achievement.
Ashoke Sen is an eminent Indian theoretician in the field of string theory. He has made important contributions to black hole entropy study, S-duality study, and quantum physics.
In October 2026, he got the prestigious Oskar Klein Medal, marking him as the first Indian physicist to receive this award. He has been nationally and internationally recognised for his work.
Let’s explore Ashoke Sen's biography, his early life, education, research, awards and achievements.
Ashoke Sen Wins Oskar Klein Medal 2026
On October 22, 2026, ICTS announced that Ashoke Sen has been selected for the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026. The award is for his outstanding contributions to physics, including his work in S-duality, black hole entropy and string field theory.
This accomplishment was a significant one for Indian theoretical physics, and acknowledged his impact on the study of theoretical physics.
The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India congratulates Dr. Ashoke Sen, @ictstifr-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor, Bengaluru, on receiving the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026. He is the first Indian physicist to receive this prestigious honour. Prof. Sen is globally recognised for his pioneering contributions to string theory, particularly his work on S-duality, the precision counting of black hole entropy and string field theory. His research has played a significant role in advancing modern string theory and deepening our understanding of fundamental physics. Jointly awarded by @Stockholm_Uni and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Oskar Klein Medal recognises distinguished contributions to physics. This recognition adds to Prof. Sen’s distinguished achievements, which include the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (2012), the Dirac Medal (2014), the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Bhushan (2013).— Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI (@PrinSciAdvOff) October 23, 2026
Who Is Ashoke Sen?
Ashoke Sen is an Indian scientist specialising in theoretical physics and string theory. He was born on July 15, 1956. He is affiliated with the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR) in Bengaluru, and is an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor there.
His official institutional profile says that his research interests include basic forces, string theory and physics of black holes.
Ashoke Sen Biography: Early Life and Education
Ashoke Sen had his schooling in Shailendra Sircar Vidyalaya, Kolkata. He graduated from Presidency College, Kolkata with a B. Sc. qualification in Physics in 1975.
After this he went on to do an M.Sc. (Physics) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in 1978. He earned his PhD from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, USA in 1982.
Upon receiving his doctorate, Sen joined Fermilab and Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC) as a postdoctoral researcher.
Ashoke Sen's Research and Contributions
Ashoke Sen is well known for his research in string theory, an attempt to explain the fundamental particles and forces of nature by very small “strings”.
His major contributions include:
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S-Duality: His work in theoretical physics helped to explain how strong coupling and weak coupling are related.
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Black Hole Entropy: His work contributed to the knowledge of black holes and their microscopic properties.
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Unstable states in string theory: He was an important contributor to the understanding of unstable states in string theory, known as tachyon condensation.
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String Field Theory: His work has contributed to a mathematical understanding of string theory.
Sen's work has played an important role in the development of modern theoretical physics.
Ashoke Sen Awards and Achievements
Ashoke Sen has received several prestigious awards for his contributions to science.
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Year
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Award or Honour
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1989
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ICTP Prize
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1994
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Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize
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2001
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Padma Shri
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2009
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Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences
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2012
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Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics
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2013
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Padma Bhushan
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2014
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Dirac Medal
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2024
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ICBS Frontiers of Science Award
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2026
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Oskar Klein Medal
In 1998, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. Additionally, in 2026, he was elected an International Honorary Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Conclusion
Ashoke Sen's journey from studying physics in Kolkata to becoming an internationally recognised scientist highlights the importance of research and scientific curiosity. His contributions to string theory and black hole physics continue to influence scientists worldwide.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.