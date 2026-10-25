Odisha Police Constable Salary 2026: Check Post-Wise Pay Level, In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Perks

Key Points OUSSSC announces 7,268 vacancies for Combined Uniformed Services Examination 2026.

Salary is based on ORSP Rules, 2017; Constables are at Level 5, Firefighters at Level 4.

DA increased to 60% from Jan 1, 2026, as per Odisha Finance Dept. order dated May 18, 2026.

Odisha Police Constable Salary 2026: Are you preparing for the Odisha Police Constable exam? If yes, then knowing the salary is very important. The Odisha Police offers a stable government job with a good pay scale, regular allowances, and many other benefits. Along with the basic pay, constables also get Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Travel Allowance. Candidates also receive job security, a pension plan, and medical facilities. In this article, we share complete details about the Odisha Police Constable salary 2026, including the pay scale, in-hand salary, allowances, perks, and career growth. Read this article till the end to know everything in detail. Odisha Police Constable Salary 2026 The Odisha Police Constable salary is based on the 7th Pay Commission and ORSP Rules, 2017. Constables start with a basic pay of ₹21,700 per month at Level 3. Along with basic pay, they receive DA, HRA, and TA, which raise the total monthly earnings considerably, along with job security. Selected candidates are paid as per the ORSP Rules, 2017. Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication) and Constable OISF are placed at Level 5, while Firefighter and Traffic Constable posts are placed at Level 4. Along with basic pay, candidates receive DA, HRA, and TA.

Odisha Police Constable Salary Slip 2026 Before going into the details, here is a quick snapshot of the Odisha Police Constable salary 2026. The table below gives the key points in one place so that you can understand the pay structure at a glance. Particulars Details Recruiting Body Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) Exam Name Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination 2026 Advertisement No. 01-CRE-2026/OUSSSC Post Names Constable (Civil), Constable (Communication), Constable OISF, Firefighter, Firefighting Driver, Driver PMT, Traffic Constable Total Vacancies 7,268 Pay Rules Odisha Revised Scales of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2017 Pay Level Level 5 (Constable posts) and Level 4 (Firefighter and Traffic Constable posts) Allowances DA, HRA, TA, and other allowances Job Location Across Odisha Official Website ousssc.odisha.gov.in

Odisha Police Constable Post-Wise Pay Level 2026 The OUSSSC notification (Advt. No. 01-CRE-2026) places each post in a pay level under the ORSP Rules, 2017. The table below shows the post-wise pay level and vacancies, so you can compare the posts easily. Post Name Vacancies Cadre Pay Level (ORSP 2017) Constable (Civil) 4,219 District Level 5 Constable (Communication) 300 State Level 5 Constable OISF 2,212 Battalion Level 5 Firefighter 317 State Level 4 Firefighting Driver 62 State Level 4 Driver PMT 154 State Level 5 or 4 (see note) Traffic Constable 4 State Level 4 Total 7,268 — — Odisha Police Constable Allowances 2026 Along with basic pay, Odisha Police constables receive several allowances that raise the monthly earnings. The Odisha Government revises some of these from time to time, so candidates should check the latest rates below:

Allowance Details Dearness Allowance (DA) 60% of basic pay, effective from 1 January 2026 (up from 58%) House Rent Allowance (HRA) A percentage of basic pay, based on the city of posting (about 24% in Bhubaneswar, the highest category) Travel Allowance (TA) Paid as per Odisha Government rules Medical and other benefits As per government norms DA is the biggest part of the extra pay. The Odisha Finance Department order (No. 12890, dated 18 May 2026) raised it from 58% to 60% of basic pay for employees under the ORSP Rules, 2017, with effect from 1 January 2026. DA is revised periodically, usually following the central government's revisions. Odisha Police Constable Perks and Benefits 2026 Apart from salary and allowances, an Odisha Police constable job offers many long-term benefits. These perks make it one of the most sought-after state government jobs for young candidates.