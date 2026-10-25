Top 50 Indian Universities in World University Ranking
Total of 107 Institutions from India were ranked in Times Higher Education World University Ranking. This article brings the list of top 50 universities with their cities followed by a list of top 10 universities with their detailed scores. Candidates can check out the list which will help them in the admission process.
The Times Higher Education released world university rankings for 2027 on 30th September. There were a total of 107 institutions from India where the top position was acquired by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore with a total score of 57 followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai with a score range of 52.3 - 53.3. India has the 2nd highest number of ranked universities in the world, behind the United States and ahead of both Japan and the United Kingdom. Candidates can find the list of top 50 Indian universities from the world university rankings and also later they can find the overall scores of top 10 Indian universities in detail and from that list students can also find the top courses offered by the top 5 Indian Universities which can help in the admission and selection of university process.
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Top Indian Universities: List of Top 50
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is ranked at top in the world university ranking from India followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (SUBMS). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
S.No.
|
University Name
|
City
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|
Bengaluru
|
2
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
Chennai
|
3
|
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|
Solan
|
4
|
New Delhi
|
5
|
KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology)
|
Bhubaneswar
|
6
|
Phagwara
|
7
|
Noida
|
8
|
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
|
Varanasi
|
9
|
Graphic Era University
|
Dehradun
|
10
|
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|
Manipal
|
11
|
Symbiosis International University
|
Pune
|
12
|
UPES
|
Dehradun
|
13
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
Aligarh
|
14
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
15
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore)
|
Indore
|
16
|
Sharda University
|
Greater Noida
|
17
|
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|
Dharamshala
|
18
|
Central University of Punjab
|
Bathinda
|
19
|
Chitkara University
|
Rajpura
|
20
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna)
|
Patna
|
21
|
International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad)
|
Hyderabad
|
22
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
|
New Delhi
|
23
|
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|
Mysuru
|
24
|
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
|
Bareilly
|
25
|
Panjab University
|
Chandigarh
|
26
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|
Patiala
|
27
|
University of Delhi (DU)
|
New Delhi
|
28
|
Bharathiar University
|
Coimbatore
|
29
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar)
|
Gandhinagar
|
30
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi)
|
Mandi
|
31
|
KLEF Deemed to be University (KL University)
|
Vaddeswaram
|
32
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT)
|
Jaipur
|
33
|
Mizoram University
|
Aizawl
|
34
|
National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela)
|
Rourkela
|
35
|
National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar)
|
Silchar
|
36
|
O.P. Jindal Global University
|
Sonipat
|
37
|
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
|
Katra
|
38
|
SR University
|
Warangal
|
39
|
University of Hyderabad
|
Hyderabad
|
40
|
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology
|
Chennai
|
41
|
Adani Institute of Higher Education & Research
|
Ahmedabad
|
42
|
Alagappa University
|
Karaikudi
|
43
|
Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur
|
Jaipur
|
44
|
Anna University
|
Chennai
|
45
|
Central University of Haryana
|
Mahendragarh
|
46
|
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
|
Kochi
|
47
|
Delhi Technological University (DTU)
|
New Delhi
|
48
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar (NIT Jalandhar)
|
Jalandhar
|
49
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
Pune
|
50
|
Galgotias University
|
Greater Noida
Top Indian Universities: Scores of Top 10
IISc Bangalore with an overall score of 57 is at the top where they scored 62.1 in Teaching, 58.6 in research environment and highest 98 in industry parameters. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
S.No.
|
University Name
|
Overall Score
|
Teaching (29.5%)
|
Research Environment (29%)
|
Research Quality (30%)
|
Industry (4%)
|
International Outlook (7.5%)
|
International Outlook (7.5%)
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|
57
|
62.1
|
58.6
|
51.5
|
98
|
31.1
|
31.1
|
2
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
52.3–53.3
|
37.6
|
24.4
|
95.1
|
26.1
|
71
|
71
|
3
|
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|
47.4–48.7
|
27.4
|
25.4
|
86
|
24.8
|
69.5
|
69.5
|
4
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
46.0–47.3
|
42.7
|
21.4
|
77.3
|
51.3
|
43.6
|
43.6
|
5
|
KIIT University
|
46.0–47.3
|
30.2
|
22.8
|
83.4
|
38.6
|
51.2
|
51.2
|
6
|
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
|
46.0–47.3
|
25.1
|
26.7
|
87
|
43.4
|
54.1
|
54.1
|
7
|
Amity University, Noida
|
44.5–45.9
|
32.8
|
21.5
|
76.9
|
41.2
|
48.7
|
48.7
|
8
|
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
|
44.5–45.9
|
48.4
|
29.6
|
58.1
|
42
|
27.5
|
27.5
|
9
|
Graphic Era University
|
44.5–45.9
|
26.5
|
22.3
|
82.6
|
39.5
|
49.8
|
49.8
|
10
|
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|
44.5–45.9
|
36.2
|
22.9
|
67.4
|
43.8
|
46.5
|
46.5
Top Indian Universities: Courses Offered
IIsc Bangalore offers top programs such as B.Tech (Mathematics & Computing), B.Sc (Research) etc whereas SIMATS offers academic programs such as BDS, MBBS, B.Sc Nursing etc. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
S.No.
|
University Name
|
City
|
Academic Programs
|
Specializations
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|
Bengaluru
|
• B.Tech (Mathematics & Computing)
• B.Sc (Research)
• M.Tech / M.Tech (Research)
• Integrated Ph.D. & Ph.D.
|
Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science & Automation, Computational Data Sciences, Aerospace, Electronic Systems, Quantum Technology
|
2
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS)
|
Chennai
|
• BDS / MDS
• MBBS / MD / MS
• B.Tech
• B.Sc Nursing / Allied Health
|
Dental Surgery (Orthodontics, Implantology), General Medicine, Computer Science & Engineering, Biomedical Engineering
|
3
|
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|
Solan
|
• B.Tech (Summit Research Program)
• B.Sc (Hons) / M.Sc
• B.Pharm / M.Pharm
• MBA
|
Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Food Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Pharmaceutical Sciences
|
4
|
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
|
New Delhi
|
• B.Tech
• MBA (Full-Time / IB / Healthcare)
• B.A. LL.B. (Hons)
• M.A. Mass Communication
|
Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, International Business Management, Constitutional Law, Media & Journalism (AJK MCRC)
|
5
|
KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology)
|
Bhubaneswar
|
• B.Tech
• MBBS / MD
• MBA
• B.A. LL.B. / B.B.A. LL.B.
|
Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, General Surgery, Finance & Marketing, Corporate Law
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.