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Top 50 Indian Universities in World University Ranking

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 10:42 IST

Total of 107 Institutions from India were ranked in Times Higher Education World University Ranking. This article brings the list of top 50 universities with their cities followed by a list of top 10 universities with their detailed scores. Candidates can check out the list which will help them in the admission process.

Top 50 Indian Universities in World University Ranking
Top 50 Indian Universities in World University Ranking

The Times Higher Education released world university rankings for 2027 on 30th September. There were a total of 107 institutions from India where the top position was acquired by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore with a total score of 57 followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai with a score range of 52.3 - 53.3. India has the 2nd highest number of ranked universities in the world, behind the United States and ahead of both Japan and the United Kingdom. Candidates can find the list of top 50 Indian universities from the world university rankings and also later they can find the overall scores of top 10 Indian universities in detail and from that list students can also find the top courses offered by the top 5 Indian Universities which can help in the admission and selection of university process.

Check | What are the Top 100 Universities Outside U.S. ?

Top Indian Universities: List of Top 50

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is ranked at top in the world university ranking from India followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (SUBMS). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

S.No.

University Name

City

1

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Bengaluru

2

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Chennai

3

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

Solan

4

Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi

5

KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology)

Bhubaneswar

6

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

Phagwara

7

Amity University, Noida

Noida

8

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Varanasi

9

Graphic Era University

Dehradun

10

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal

11

Symbiosis International University

Pune

12

UPES

Dehradun

13

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh

14

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

15

Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore)

Indore

16

Sharda University

Greater Noida

17

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala

18

Central University of Punjab

Bathinda

19

Chitkara University

Rajpura

20

Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna)

Patna

21

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad)

Hyderabad

22

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

New Delhi

23

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Mysuru

24

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Bareilly

25

Panjab University

Chandigarh

26

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Patiala

27

University of Delhi (DU)

New Delhi

28

Bharathiar University

Coimbatore

29

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar)

Gandhinagar

30

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi)

Mandi

31

KLEF Deemed to be University (KL University)

Vaddeswaram

32

Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT)

Jaipur

33

Mizoram University

Aizawl

34

National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela)

Rourkela

35

National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar)

Silchar

36

O.P. Jindal Global University

Sonipat

37

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Katra

38

SR University

Warangal

39

University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad

40

Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

41

Adani Institute of Higher Education & Research

Ahmedabad

42

Alagappa University

Karaikudi

43

Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur

Jaipur

44

Anna University

Chennai

45

Central University of Haryana

Mahendragarh

46

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)

Kochi

47

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

New Delhi

48

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar (NIT Jalandhar)

Jalandhar

49

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Pune

50

Galgotias University

Greater Noida

Top Indian Universities: Scores of Top 10

IISc Bangalore with an overall score of 57 is at the top where they scored 62.1 in Teaching, 58.6 in research environment and highest 98 in industry parameters. Candidates can find the detailed list below.

S.No.

University Name

Overall Score

Teaching (29.5%)

Research Environment (29%)

Research Quality (30%)

Industry (4%)

International Outlook (7.5%)

International Outlook (7.5%)

1

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

57

62.1

58.6

51.5

98

31.1

31.1

2

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

52.3–53.3

37.6

24.4

95.1

26.1

71

71

3

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

47.4–48.7

27.4

25.4

86

24.8

69.5

69.5

4

Jamia Millia Islamia

46.0–47.3

42.7

21.4

77.3

51.3

43.6

43.6

5

KIIT University

46.0–47.3

30.2

22.8

83.4

38.6

51.2

51.2

6

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

46.0–47.3

25.1

26.7

87

43.4

54.1

54.1

7

Amity University, Noida

44.5–45.9

32.8

21.5

76.9

41.2

48.7

48.7

8

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

44.5–45.9

48.4

29.6

58.1

42

27.5

27.5

9

Graphic Era University

44.5–45.9

26.5

22.3

82.6

39.5

49.8

49.8

10

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

44.5–45.9

36.2

22.9

67.4

43.8

46.5

46.5

Top Indian Universities: Courses Offered 

IIsc Bangalore offers top programs such as B.Tech (Mathematics & Computing), B.Sc (Research) etc whereas SIMATS offers academic programs such as BDS, MBBS, B.Sc Nursing etc. Candidates can find the detailed list below.

S.No.

University Name

City

Academic Programs
Offered

  Specializations

1

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Bengaluru

• B.Tech (Mathematics & Computing)


• B.Sc (Research)


• M.Tech / M.Tech (Research)


• Integrated Ph.D. & Ph.D.

Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science & Automation, Computational Data Sciences, Aerospace, Electronic Systems, Quantum Technology

2

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS)

Chennai

• BDS / MDS


• MBBS / MD / MS


• B.Tech


• B.Sc Nursing / Allied Health

Dental Surgery (Orthodontics, Implantology), General Medicine, Computer Science & Engineering, Biomedical Engineering

3

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

Solan

• B.Tech (Summit Research Program)


• B.Sc (Hons) / M.Sc


• B.Pharm / M.Pharm


• MBA

Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Food Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Pharmaceutical Sciences

4

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

New Delhi

• B.Tech


• MBA (Full-Time / IB / Healthcare)


• B.A. LL.B. (Hons)


• M.A. Mass Communication

Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, International Business Management, Constitutional Law, Media & Journalism (AJK MCRC)

5

KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology)

Bhubaneswar

• B.Tech


• MBBS / MD


• MBA


• B.A. LL.B. / B.B.A. LL.B.

Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, General Surgery, Finance & Marketing, Corporate Law

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:42 IST
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