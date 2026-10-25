Top 50 Indian Universities in World University Ranking

The Times Higher Education released world university rankings for 2027 on 30th September. There were a total of 107 institutions from India where the top position was acquired by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore with a total score of 57 followed by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai with a score range of 52.3 - 53.3. India has the 2nd highest number of ranked universities in the world, behind the United States and ahead of both Japan and the United Kingdom. Candidates can find the list of top 50 Indian universities from the world university rankings and also later they can find the overall scores of top 10 Indian universities in detail and from that list students can also find the top courses offered by the top 5 Indian Universities which can help in the admission and selection of university process.