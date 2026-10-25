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Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check the Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 10:50 IST

Check the complete Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and Exam pattern for 7268 vacancies. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and other important details in the article below.

Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check the Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details
Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check the Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details

Key Points

  • OUSSSC to conduct Odisha Combined Uniformed Services Exam 2026.
  • Recruitment for 7268 vacancies across various posts in 2026.
  • Exam features include OMR-based test, +1/-0.25 marking, and physical tests.

The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will conduct the Odisha Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination to recruit candidates for various roles, including Constable (Civil). Constable (Communication), Constable (OISF), Firefighter, Firefighting Driver, Driver PMT, and Traffic Constables across 7268 vacancies. To qualify for the open vacancies with the Odisha Police, understanding the syllabus, subject weightage, negative marking rules, and physical tests is the first step toward building an effective study plan. 

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026:-

Parametere

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC)

Exam Name

Odisha Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Exam 2026

Post Included
  • Constable (Civil)
  • Constable (Communication)
  • OISF
  • Firefighter
  • Driver
  • PMT
  • Traffic Constable

Total Vacancies 

7268 posts

Exam Mode

OMR-based Written Exam (Objective Type MCQs)

Marking Scheme
  • +1 mark per correct answer
  • -0.25 marks per wrong answer

Selection Stages
  • Written Exam
  • Physical Measurement or Efficiency
  • Driving Test (if applicable)
  • Medical Examination
  • Document Verification

Also check, Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026

Odisha Police Constable Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

To prepare a successful study plan, the candidates need to know the complete syllabus for all subjects in Stage 1 of the Odisha Police Constable 2026 exam. The Odisha Police Constable syllabus includes subjects like the Odia Language syllabus, English language, General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Syllabus, Physics, Computer Science, etc. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Odisha Police Constable syllabus:-

Subject

Topic-Wise Syllabus

Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning
  • Number System
  • Mensuration
  • Simple Interest
  • Decimals and Fractions
  • Simplification
  • Time and Work
  • Percentage
  • Profit and Loss
  • Average
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • HCF and LCM
  • Data Interpretation
  • Time, Speed and Distance
  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Figure Analogy
  • Pattern Recognition
  • Figure Classification
  • Mirror and Water Images

Physics
  • Current and Electricity
  • Electrostatics
  • Electromagnetic Waves
  • Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
  • Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
  • Optics
  • Ray Optics
  • Wave Optics
  • Atoms and Nuclei
  • Semiconductor Electronics
  • Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
  • Communication Systems

Odia Language Syllabus
  • Industry (ଶିଳ୍ପ)
  • Noun (ବିଶେଷ୍ୟ)
  • Personal Character and Safety )ନିଜ, ଚରିତ୍ର, ସୁରକ୍ଷା)
  • Adjective (ବିଶେଷଣ)
  • Synonym (ପ୍ରତିଶବ୍ଦ)
  • Words with same pronunciation but different meanings (ସମୋଚ୍ଚାରିତ ଭିନ୍ନାର୍ଥକ ଶବ୍ଦ)
  • Cases and Case Markers (କାରକ ଓ ବିଭକ୍ତି)
  • Words with Multiple Meanings (ଅନେକାର୍ଥବୋଧକ ଶବ୍ଦ)
  • Indeclinable (ଅବ୍ୟୟ)
  • Prefix (ଉପସର୍ଗ)
  • Verb (କ୍ରିୟା)
  • Correct Sentences and Incorrect Sentences (ଶୁଦ୍ଧ ବାକ୍ୟ ଓ ଅଶୁଦ୍ଧ ବାକ୍ୟ)
  • Treaty (ସନ୍ଧି)
  • Compound (ସମାସ)
  • Signficance of Proverbial Transformation (ପ୍ରବାଦ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନର ଅର୍ଥବୋଧ)
  • Common Errors (ସାଧାରଣ ଅଶୁଦ୍ଧି)
  • Folk Sayings (ଲୋକବାଣୀ)
  • Voice of Verbs (କ୍ରିୟାର ବାଚ୍ୟ)
  • Use of Idioms (ରୂଢ଼ି ପ୍ରୟୋଗ)
  • Voice (ବାଚ୍ୟ), etc.

General Knowledge
  • State Events
  • Important Days
  • National and International Events
  • Sports
  • Awards and Honours
  • Books and Authors 
  • Science and Recent Technology Developments
  • Ancient India
  • Modern India
  • Medieval India
  • History and Cuturla Heritage of Odisha
  • Indian National Movement
  • Physical and Economic Geography of Odisha
  • Agriculture of India
  • Natural Resources of India
  • Physical Geography of India
  • Local Self Government
  • Constaitution of India
  • Union and State Governments
  • Fundamental Rights and Duties
  • Directive Principles of State Policy 
  • Economic Development 
  • Basics of India Economy
  • Environmental Science
  • Everyday Science
  • Physics  (Up to Class 10th)
  • Chemistry  (Up to Class 10th)
  • Biology (Up to Class 10th)

English Language
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Vocabulary
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • One-Word Substitution
  • Perpositions
  • Grammar and Usage
  • Tenses
  • Articles and Determiners
  • Error Detection
  • Comprehension of a given passage
  • Subject-Verb Agreement
  • Direct and Indirect Speech
  • Sentence Correction
  • Active and Passive Voice
  • Reaarangement of Sentences

Computer Science
  • Operating Systems
  • Basics of Data Structures
  • Data Representation and Number Systems
  • Computer Fundamentals
  • Problems Solving Techniques
  • Programming Fundamentals
  • Computer Hardware and Software
  • Algorithms and Flowcharts
  • Database Concepts
  • Queries
  • Cyber Security and Information Security
  • Database Concepts
  • Queries
  • Computer Networks and Internet
  • Keys 
  • Tables
  • Digital Communication Systems

Traffic Signals, Road Safety and Rules
  • Hand Signals
  • Road Markings
  • Automatic Light Signals
  • Informatory Signs
  • Cautionary or warning signals
  • Mandatory and regulatory signs
  • Penalities
  • Defensive Driving
  • Right of way rules
  • Provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Odisha Motor Vehicle

Basic Knowledge of Vehicle and Its Maintenance 
  • Electrical and dashboard system 
  • Types and grades
  • Fuel system
  • Braking System
  • Engine core components
  • Transmission and power systems
  • Steering and Suspension
  • Periodic Check Up
  • Lubrication Process
  • Tyre Maintenance
  • Pre-Driving Checks
  • Minro trouble shooting

Odisha Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

The Odisha Uniformed Service Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will conduct a common written exam for all posts. This exam will be an OMR-based exam. The questions will be asked from English language, Odia language, quantitative aptitude, etc. The candidates will have to complete their paper within 2 hours or 120 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern for the Constable post, Constable (Communication) posts,s and Driver posts 2026:-

Odisha Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 Constable Posts

This exam will include 100 questions of 100 marks,s and the candidates will have to complete them within 2 hours.

Subject

No.of Questions

Maximum Marks 

Duration

Odia Language

100

100

2 Hours or 120 minutes

General Knowledge

English Language

Basic Computer Literacy

Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning

Total

100

100

2 Hours or 120 Minutes

Odisha Police Exam Pattern 2026 For Constable (Communication)

This exam pattern will have 100 questions of 300 marks which will have to be completed within 2 hours.

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Physics

100

300

2 hours

Computer Science

Total

100

300

2 hours

Odisha Police Exam Pattern 2026 for Driver and Firefighting Driver

This exam will test the basic knowledge of vehicles and their maintenance, traffic signals, road safety, and rules, which has to be completed in 60 minutes or 1 hour:-

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Basic Knowledge of Vehicle and its maintenance

50

50

60 Minutes or 1 hour

Traffic Signals, Road Safety and Rules

Total

50

50

60 minutes or 1 hour

Preparation Tips for Odisha Police Constable 2026

Given below are simple preparation tips for the Odisha Police Constable 2026:-

  • Driving License holders (heavy or light vehicles) can earn 3 to 5 bonus marks during technical evaluations, and NCC certificate holders receive up to 2 extra marks.
  • Odisha-specific history, geography, and current schemes often carry decisive weightage in the General Knowledge section.
  • With a 0.25 negative marking penalty per incorrect response, systematic elimination of options in the quantitative and grammar sections prevents score deduction.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:50 IST
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