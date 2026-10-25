Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check the Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details
Check the complete Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and Exam pattern for 7268 vacancies. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and other important details in the article below.
Key Points
- OUSSSC to conduct Odisha Combined Uniformed Services Exam 2026.
- Recruitment for 7268 vacancies across various posts in 2026.
- Exam features include OMR-based test, +1/-0.25 marking, and physical tests.
The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will conduct the Odisha Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination to recruit candidates for various roles, including Constable (Civil). Constable (Communication), Constable (OISF), Firefighter, Firefighting Driver, Driver PMT, and Traffic Constables across 7268 vacancies. To qualify for the open vacancies with the Odisha Police, understanding the syllabus, subject weightage, negative marking rules, and physical tests is the first step toward building an effective study plan.
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026:-
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Parametere
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Odisha Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Exam 2026
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Post Included
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Total Vacancies
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7268 posts
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Exam Mode
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OMR-based Written Exam (Objective Type MCQs)
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Marking Scheme
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Selection Stages
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Also check, Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Odisha Police Constable Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
To prepare a successful study plan, the candidates need to know the complete syllabus for all subjects in Stage 1 of the Odisha Police Constable 2026 exam. The Odisha Police Constable syllabus includes subjects like the Odia Language syllabus, English language, General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Syllabus, Physics, Computer Science, etc. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Odisha Police Constable syllabus:-
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Subject
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning
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Physics
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Odia Language Syllabus
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General Knowledge
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English Language
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Computer Science
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Traffic Signals, Road Safety and Rules
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Basic Knowledge of Vehicle and Its Maintenance
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Odisha Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026
The Odisha Uniformed Service Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will conduct a common written exam for all posts. This exam will be an OMR-based exam. The questions will be asked from English language, Odia language, quantitative aptitude, etc. The candidates will have to complete their paper within 2 hours or 120 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern for the Constable post, Constable (Communication) posts,s and Driver posts 2026:-
Odisha Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 Constable Posts
This exam will include 100 questions of 100 marks,s and the candidates will have to complete them within 2 hours.
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Subject
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No.of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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Odia Language
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100
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100
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2 Hours or 120 minutes
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General Knowledge
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English Language
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Basic Computer Literacy
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Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning
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Total
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100
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100
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2 Hours or 120 Minutes
Odisha Police Exam Pattern 2026 For Constable (Communication)
This exam pattern will have 100 questions of 300 marks which will have to be completed within 2 hours.
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Subjects
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Total Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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Physics
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100
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300
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2 hours
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Computer Science
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Total
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100
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300
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2 hours
Odisha Police Exam Pattern 2026 for Driver and Firefighting Driver
This exam will test the basic knowledge of vehicles and their maintenance, traffic signals, road safety, and rules, which has to be completed in 60 minutes or 1 hour:-
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Subjects
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Total Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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Basic Knowledge of Vehicle and its maintenance
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50
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50
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60 Minutes or 1 hour
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Traffic Signals, Road Safety and Rules
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Total
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50
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50
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60 minutes or 1 hour
Preparation Tips for Odisha Police Constable 2026
Given below are simple preparation tips for the Odisha Police Constable 2026:-
- Driving License holders (heavy or light vehicles) can earn 3 to 5 bonus marks during technical evaluations, and NCC certificate holders receive up to 2 extra marks.
- Odisha-specific history, geography, and current schemes often carry decisive weightage in the General Knowledge section.
- With a 0.25 negative marking penalty per incorrect response, systematic elimination of options in the quantitative and grammar sections prevents score deduction.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.