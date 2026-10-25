Odisha Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check the Complete Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details

Key Points OUSSSC to conduct Odisha Combined Uniformed Services Exam 2026.

Recruitment for 7268 vacancies across various posts in 2026.

Exam features include OMR-based test, +1/-0.25 marking, and physical tests.

The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will conduct the Odisha Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Examination to recruit candidates for various roles, including Constable (Civil). Constable (Communication), Constable (OISF), Firefighter, Firefighting Driver, Driver PMT, and Traffic Constables across 7268 vacancies. To qualify for the open vacancies with the Odisha Police, understanding the syllabus, subject weightage, negative marking rules, and physical tests is the first step toward building an effective study plan. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Given below are the key highlights of the Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026:- Parametere Details Exam Conducting Body Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) Exam Name Odisha Combined Uniformed Services (Below Graduate Level) Exam 2026 Post Included Constable (Civil)

Constable (Communication)

OISF

Firefighter

Driver

PMT

Traffic Constable Total Vacancies 7268 posts Exam Mode OMR-based Written Exam (Objective Type MCQs) Marking Scheme +1 mark per correct answer

-0.25 marks per wrong answer Selection Stages Written Exam

Physical Measurement or Efficiency

Driving Test (if applicable)

Medical Examination

Document Verification

Also check, Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Odisha Police Constable Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 To prepare a successful study plan, the candidates need to know the complete syllabus for all subjects in Stage 1 of the Odisha Police Constable 2026 exam. The Odisha Police Constable syllabus includes subjects like the Odia Language syllabus, English language, General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Syllabus, Physics, Computer Science, etc. Given below is the complete topic-wise syllabus for the Odisha Police Constable syllabus:- Subject Topic-Wise Syllabus Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Number System

Mensuration

Simple Interest

Decimals and Fractions

Simplification

Time and Work

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Average

Ratio and Proportion

HCF and LCM

Data Interpretation

Time, Speed and Distance

Verbal Reasoning

Coding and Decoding

Figure Analogy

Pattern Recognition

Figure Classification

Mirror and Water Images Physics Current and Electricity

Electrostatics

Electromagnetic Waves

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Optics

Ray Optics

Wave Optics

Atoms and Nuclei

Semiconductor Electronics

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Communication Systems Odia Language Syllabus Industry (ଶିଳ୍ପ)

Noun (ବିଶେଷ୍ୟ)

Personal Character and Safety )ନିଜ, ଚରିତ୍ର, ସୁରକ୍ଷା)

Adjective (ବିଶେଷଣ)

Synonym (ପ୍ରତିଶବ୍ଦ)

Words with same pronunciation but different meanings (ସମୋଚ୍ଚାରିତ ଭିନ୍ନାର୍ଥକ ଶବ୍ଦ)

Cases and Case Markers (କାରକ ଓ ବିଭକ୍ତି)

Words with Multiple Meanings (ଅନେକାର୍ଥବୋଧକ ଶବ୍ଦ)

Indeclinable (ଅବ୍ୟୟ)

Prefix (ଉପସର୍ଗ)

Verb (କ୍ରିୟା)

Correct Sentences and Incorrect Sentences (ଶୁଦ୍ଧ ବାକ୍ୟ ଓ ଅଶୁଦ୍ଧ ବାକ୍ୟ)

Treaty (ସନ୍ଧି)

Compound (ସମାସ)

Signficance of Proverbial Transformation (ପ୍ରବାଦ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନର ଅର୍ଥବୋଧ)

Common Errors (ସାଧାରଣ ଅଶୁଦ୍ଧି)

Folk Sayings (ଲୋକବାଣୀ)

Voice of Verbs (କ୍ରିୟାର ବାଚ୍ୟ)

Use of Idioms (ରୂଢ଼ି ପ୍ରୟୋଗ)

Voice (ବାଚ୍ୟ), etc. General Knowledge State Events

Important Days

National and International Events

Sports

Awards and Honours

Books and Authors

Science and Recent Technology Developments

Ancient India

Modern India

Medieval India

History and Cuturla Heritage of Odisha

Indian National Movement

Physical and Economic Geography of Odisha

Agriculture of India

Natural Resources of India

Physical Geography of India

Local Self Government

Constaitution of India

Union and State Governments

Fundamental Rights and Duties

Directive Principles of State Policy

Economic Development

Basics of India Economy

Environmental Science

Everyday Science

Physics (Up to Class 10th)

Chemistry (Up to Class 10th)

Biology (Up to Class 10th) English Language Idioms and Phrases

Vocabulary

Synonyms and Antonyms

One-Word Substitution

Perpositions

Grammar and Usage

Tenses

Articles and Determiners

Error Detection

Comprehension of a given passage

Subject-Verb Agreement

Direct and Indirect Speech

Sentence Correction

Active and Passive Voice

Reaarangement of Sentences Computer Science Operating Systems

Basics of Data Structures

Data Representation and Number Systems

Computer Fundamentals

Problems Solving Techniques

Programming Fundamentals

Computer Hardware and Software

Algorithms and Flowcharts

Database Concepts

Queries

Cyber Security and Information Security

Database Concepts

Queries

Computer Networks and Internet

Keys

Tables

Digital Communication Systems Traffic Signals, Road Safety and Rules Hand Signals

Road Markings

Automatic Light Signals

Informatory Signs

Cautionary or warning signals

Mandatory and regulatory signs

Penalities

Defensive Driving

Right of way rules

Provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the Odisha Motor Vehicle Basic Knowledge of Vehicle and Its Maintenance Electrical and dashboard system

Types and grades

Fuel system

Braking System

Engine core components

Transmission and power systems

Steering and Suspension

Periodic Check Up

Lubrication Process

Tyre Maintenance

Pre-Driving Checks

Minro trouble shooting

Odisha Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 The Odisha Uniformed Service Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) will conduct a common written exam for all posts. This exam will be an OMR-based exam. The questions will be asked from English language, Odia language, quantitative aptitude, etc. The candidates will have to complete their paper within 2 hours or 120 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern for the Constable post, Constable (Communication) posts,s and Driver posts 2026:- Odisha Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 Constable Posts This exam will include 100 questions of 100 marks,s and the candidates will have to complete them within 2 hours. Subject No.of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Odia Language 100 100 2 Hours or 120 minutes General Knowledge English Language Basic Computer Literacy Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Total 100 100 2 Hours or 120 Minutes

Odisha Police Exam Pattern 2026 For Constable (Communication) This exam pattern will have 100 questions of 300 marks which will have to be completed within 2 hours. Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration Physics 100 300 2 hours Computer Science Total 100 300 2 hours Odisha Police Exam Pattern 2026 for Driver and Firefighting Driver This exam will test the basic knowledge of vehicles and their maintenance, traffic signals, road safety, and rules, which has to be completed in 60 minutes or 1 hour:- Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration Basic Knowledge of Vehicle and its maintenance 50 50 60 Minutes or 1 hour Traffic Signals, Road Safety and Rules Total 50 50 60 minutes or 1 hour Preparation Tips for Odisha Police Constable 2026