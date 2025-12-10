AP TET Exam Analysis 2025 Today: Check Difficulty Level, Section-Wise Review for Paper 1 & Paper 2

AP TET Exam Analysis 2025: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted today, 10th December 2025 in two shifts. The Shift 1 for Paper I is conducted between 09:30 am to 12:00 pm. The Paper II which will be conducted in Shift 2 will be held between 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.
The AP TET exam pattern consists of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which are divided into five sections for Paper I and four sections for Paper II. The time duration allotted for both the papers is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Candidates can check this article for detailed review on the overall difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, questions asked, and other details.
AP TET Exam 2025 Shift Timings
Candidates can check the AP TET 2025 exam timings for Paper I and Paper II on their admit cards. The AP TET 2025 is being conducted in two shifts as mentioned below:
|
Shift
|
Shift Timings
|
Shift 1 (Paper I)
|
09:30 am to 12:00 pm
|
Shift 2 (Paper II)
|
02:30 pm to 05:00 pm
Check the AP TET Exam Pattern 2025
AP TET 2025 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Once the AP TET 2025 gets over, we will provide the detailed exam analysis for Paper I and Paper II. This detailed analysis will cover the difficulty level of both the papers and the good attempts that can be made by the candidates to qualify the exam.
|
Paper
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Paper I
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Paper II
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
This section will be updated after the exam gets over and a thorough analysis has been done.
AP TET 2025 Qualifying Marks
The minimum qualifying marks are the cut off marks that the candidates need to secure in order to qualify the AP TET 2025. These cut off marks are defined category-wise for the candidates so that they have an idea on how much to score in order to clear the exam.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage
|
Qualifying Marks (out of 150)
|
OC / EWS (General)
|
60%
|
90
|
BC (Backward Class)
|
50%
|
75
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen
|
40%
|
60
