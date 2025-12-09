AP TET Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

AP TET 2025: Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh is all set to conduct the AP TET exam 2025 tomorrow, on 10th December 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP TET 2025 must download their admit cards from the official website and check the exam related details on it.

The AP TET 2025 consists of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for teaching Classes 6 to 8. Both the papers are further divided into Paper I-A and Paper II-A, for special schools. The APTET 2025 will be conducted in online mode. The exam pattern consists of MCQ-based questions and the time duration allotted for each paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The AP TET exam is conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh for candidates aspiring to become teachers at the primary (Classes 1-5) or upper-primary (Classes 6-8) levels across the state. The AP TET Exam Pattern 2025 consists of: