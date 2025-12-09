AP TET Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

AP TET 2025: Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh is all set to conduct the AP TET exam 2025 tomorrow, on 10th December 2025. Candidates who have applied for the AP TET 2025 must download their admit cards from the official website and check the exam related details on it.
The AP TET 2025 consists of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted for teaching Classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for teaching Classes 6 to 8. Both the papers are further divided into Paper I-A and Paper II-A, for special schools. The APTET 2025 will be conducted in online mode. The exam pattern consists of MCQ-based questions and the time duration allotted for each paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
What is AP TET 2025
The AP TET exam is conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh for candidates aspiring to become teachers at the primary (Classes 1-5) or upper-primary (Classes 6-8) levels across the state. The AP TET Exam Pattern 2025 consists of:
-
Paper I: For teaching Classes 1 to 5 (regular schools).
-
Paper I-A: For teaching Classes 1 to 5 (special schools)
-
Paper II: For teaching Classes 6 to 8 (regular schools).
-
Paper II-A: For teaching Classes 6 to 8 (special schools)
AP TET 2025 Exam Timings
Candidates who have applied for the AP TET 2025 must download the AP TET 2025 Admit Card from the official website- www.cse.ap.gov.in and look for the exact timings and exam centre details there.
|
Shifts
|
Shift Timings
|
AP TET Shift 1
|
09:30 am to 12:00 pm
|
AP TET Shift 2
|
02:30 pm to 05:00 pm
What to Carry on AP TET Exam Day
Candidates must carry the following things on the exam day:
-
Print out of e-admit card.
-
Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, etc.
-
2 passport size photograph in case of discrepancy in the admit card.
AP TET 2025 Exam Day Instructions
-
Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue well before the exam time at least 60 minutes before the reporting time on your hall ticket.
-
The AP TET 2025 will be conducted online, therefore, no pen and paper allowed.
-
Check your admit card properly and look for any discrepancy so that timely measures can be taken.
-
There is no provision for negative marking in the exam, hence, attempt as many questions as possible.
How to Download Your AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the AP TET 2025 hall ticket:
-
Visit the official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in or aptet.apcfss.in.
-
Look for the “AP TET Hall Ticket 2025” link and click on it.
-
Enter your registration details such as candidate ID and date of birth.
-
Download the admit card pdf and take a printout.
AP TET 2025 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Released
|
24 October 2025
|
Application Period
|
24 October - 23 November 2025
|
Mock Test Available
|
25 November 2025
|
Hall Tickets Released
|
From 3 December 2025
|
Exam Date
|
10 December 2025
