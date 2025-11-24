AP TET Previous Year Question Paper- Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDFs with Solutions

AP TET Previous Year Papers: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) is scheduled to be conducted on 10 December 2025. The candidates who have applied for the AP TET 2025 must have gone through the syllabus by now, and if not, then go through the AP TET Syllabus holistically according to your preference- Paper 1 or Paper 2. Once you are done with the syllabus, start practising questions for the exam. You can take the help of the AP TET Previous Year Papers for practising realtime questions. Having these previous year papers will help you immensely in understanding the level of the questions from each section and topics and will also help you manage your time.
What is AP TET?
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) is conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. AP TET is a state-level eligibility exam for candidates who wish to pursue teaching career in government or government-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh for Classes 1 to 8. Clearing the AP TET exam will demonstrate the teaching aptitude and subject knowledge required for teaching roles in primary and upper primary schools.
AP TET Previous Year Papers
Practising through the AP TET previous year papers is a good strategy to score well in the exam. The candidates who are preparing for the AP TET 2025 must be practising these papers diligently on a daily basis now. These previous year papers will help the candidates immensely. Some of the advantages of these papers are:
These papers will help in analysing the past trends of questions that have been asked over the years.
The candidates get familiarized with the exam pattern.
Practicing from the previous year papers will improve the time management and speed.
Solving the AP TET previous year papers will help candidates in identifying the weak areas so that they can work upon them accordingly.
AP TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Candidates can download the AP TET previous year question papers to practice in a structured manner. The AP TET previous year papers PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been provided here in the PDF format.
AP TET SGT Telugu Medium
AP TET SGT Kannada Medium
AP TET SGT Hindi Medium
AP TET Paper 2 Maths, Science, Hindi Medium
AP TET Paper 2 Social Science
AP TET Special Education
How to Use AP TET Previous Year Papers Effectively
Having the AP TET previous year papers and knowing how to use them are two different things. Candidates must have a strong understanding on how to use these papers effectively. So here’s a step-by-step guide to let you know how to use the previous year papers in a better way to reap the benefits.
Complete the AP TET Syllabus: Candidates are required to complete their syllabus holistically before start practising the previous year papers.
Simulate exam conditions: Try and attempt the previous year paper in the similar exam-like conditions i.e., attempt in a single go, and in a similar timeframe.
Choose a quiet space: Use a distraction-free area so your practice closely mimics your test-day environment.
Read the Paper: Before starting the paper, go through it once and differentiate the questions into easy, medium, and hard questions. This will help you save time.
Evaluate yourself: After you are done with the paper, check your answers with the solutions or answer keys and identify your weak areas and work upon them accordingly.
Repeat and improve: Re-attempt the same or different year papers multiple times to improve speed, understanding, and confidence.
Benefits of Solving AP TET Previous Year Question Papers
Solving the AP TET previous year papers helps in analyzing your weaknesses and strengths; you get familiar with the exam structure; identification of important areas, etc. Some of the benefits are mentioned below:
Familiarity with Exam Pattern: Solving the previous year papers will help candidates clearly understand how sections are distributed, how many questions come from each topic, and the marking scheme.
Improves Speed & Accuracy: Regular practice trains you to answer more quickly and accurately.
Identifying Important Topics: There will be recurring topic and themes, just focus on them and strengthen those areas by practising and revising more.
Concept Strengthening: When you use solved papers, you get detailed explanations that help deepen your understanding.
Boosts Confidence: Practising real exam-level papers builds confidence and reduces anxiety for the actual AP TET exam.
