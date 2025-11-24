AP TET Previous Year Question Paper- Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDFs with Solutions

AP TET Previous Year Papers: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) is scheduled to be conducted on 10 December 2025. The candidates who have applied for the AP TET 2025 must have gone through the syllabus by now, and if not, then go through the AP TET Syllabus holistically according to your preference- Paper 1 or Paper 2. Once you are done with the syllabus, start practising questions for the exam. You can take the help of the AP TET Previous Year Papers for practising realtime questions. Having these previous year papers will help you immensely in understanding the level of the questions from each section and topics and will also help you manage your time.

What is AP TET?

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) is conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. AP TET is a state-level eligibility exam for candidates who wish to pursue teaching career in government or government-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh for Classes 1 to 8. Clearing the AP TET exam will demonstrate the teaching aptitude and subject knowledge required for teaching roles in primary and upper primary schools.