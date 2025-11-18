AP TET Syllabus 2025: Check Papers 1 and 2 PDF with Exam Pattern - Link Here

AP TET Syllabus 2025: The AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 is conducted twice in a year to certify the candidates to be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 8 in government as well as government-aided schools across the state. This is only a qualifying exam which candidates need to qualify in order to be eligible to teach. The AP TET exam consists of two papers- Paper I (A) to teach primary level (Classes 1-5) and Paper II (A) for upper-primary level (Classes 6-8). There are also Paper I (B) and Paper II (B) for special educators. Having an understanding of the AP TET syllabus will help in effective preparation. This article provides the latest AP TET 2025 syllabus, subject-wise topics, exam structure, and a link to download the official PDF. Apply Online for AP TET 2025 AP TET Syllabus 2025 Key Highlights

The knowledge of the AP TET syllabus and its understanding is very crucial for the candidates aspiring to become teachers in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The syllabus is an important tool to navigate through the core areas of the exam. The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has scheduled the AP TET exam on 10 December 2025. Check the details below: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh Exam Name Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) Purpose To determine eligibility for teaching in Classes 1-8 in Andhra Pradesh schools Number of Papers 2 (Paper 1 and Paper 2) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Questions per Paper 150 MCQs Maximum Marks per Paper 150 Duration 2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer, no negative marking Validity of Certificate Lifetime

AP TET Exam Pattern 2025 To prepare a good strategy, the candidates are required to check and analyse the AP TET exam pattern for both the papers carefully and then proceed further. AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper I The AP TET Paper I exam pattern includes Part A and Part B, where Part A is to teach in general schools and Part B is to teach as a Special Educator. The exam pattern for both parts is the same. The only difference comes in the subject of Child Development and Pedagogy, which, for Part B includes special education questions. There are a total of 150 questions in each part and the time duration allotted to finish the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.



Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper II The AP TET exam pattern for Paper II also includes two parts- Paper II (A) and Paper II (B). Both the papers are conducted to select the candidates to teach at Upper Primary level (Classes 6 to 8) and follow the exact same pattern except for specialization in Special Education in Paper II (B). Check the exam pattern for Paper II (A) and (B). AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper II (A) Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics & Science or Social Studies or Language (specialization) 60 60 Total 150 150 AP TET Exam Pattern for Paper II (B) (Special Education) Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy (Special Education) 30 30 Language I (various) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Category of Disability Specialization + Pedagogy 60 60 Total 150 150

AP TET Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates can download the AP TET Syllabus PDF for Paper I and Paper II from the link provided below. The candidates must start preparing for the exam as it is the high time and a little time is left for the exam. AP TET Paper I Syllabus Download PDF AP TET Paper II Syllabus Download PDF AP TET Paper-Wise Syllabus 2025 Below is a breakdown of key topics in each subject for Paper 1 and Paper 2, based on the latest syllabus. AP TET Paper I Syllabus 2025 The AP TET Paper I Syllabus 2025 includes subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy,ICT Integration, Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odia), Language II (Compulsory Language - English), Mathematics, Environmental Studies. Check the subject-wise syllabus for Paper I-A and I-B below: Child Development & Pedagogy

1. Understanding a Child: A. Constructs of childhood Concept of childhood and its importance.

Commonalities and diversities within the notion of childhood

Multiple Childhoods in Indian & Global Context

Role of Family, School in Socialization

Parenting, Family and adult-child relationships

Child rearing practices. B. Methods and techniques of data collection: Observation, Interviews, Reflective Journals, Anecdotal records and Narratives, Introspection, Experimental method, Questionnaire, Case Study, Rating Scales, Longitudinal and Cross-Cultural Approaches, Action Research in education. C. Perspectives in Development: Concept of Growth, Development and Maturation

Principles of development

Factors influencing development

Developmental milestones & Hazards

Branches of Psychology

Physical – Motor Development

Growth and maturation

School culture, relationships with teachers

Teacher expectations and School achievement

Being out of school, Over-age learner

1. Social Development: Concept and processes of socialization

Role of family, peers, school, mass media and culture

Role of competition, Cooperation, Discipline, Reward and Punishment Conflict, Aggression and Bullying in Social Development 2. Emotional Development: Basic understanding of emotions, Types and their development

Emotional maturity, Emotional quotient, and management of emotions

Role of family and school in Emotional Development 3. Language development: Development of speech and language

Perspectives in Language Development – Skinner, Bandura and Chomsky 4. Moral Development: Perspectives on various theories of moral development

Cultural variations in moral reasoning 5. Play and development: Meaning of play and its functions

Types and kinds of play

Games and group dynamics: Rules of games and how children learn to negotiate differences and resolve conflict

6. A sense of self: Self-Description, Self-Recognition, Self-Concept, Self-Esteem, Social Comparison, Internalization And Self-Control D. Cognition and Cognitive Development Cognition meaning, Stage wise cognitive development

Developmental factors of Cognition: Perception, Thinking, Attention, Imagination, Problem solving, Reasoning, Meta-cognition, Creativity

Individual differences: Intelligence, Nature and theories of intelligence – Single Factor Theory, Two Factor Theory, Multifactor Theory, Group Factor Theory, Guildford Model of Intellect, Multiple Intelligences, IQ, Intelligence tests

Perspectives on Cognitive Development – Piaget and Vygotsky

Concept formation: Meaning of Concept, Concept formation – Bruner, Piaget

Processes of Learning Content: Learning Processes among children – How do children learn?

Behaviourism – Fundamental concepts and Applications

Thought and discrimination: The relation between thought process and learning, Cognition – Learning, Cognition Development, Structuralism – Class room applications

Building on children’s existing ideas, Making connections, Making of a meaning, Relationship of concepts, Big ideas, Using graphic organizers and concept maps

Experiential learning

E. Personality Meaning, Definition, Characteristics and Elements of Personality

Factors influencing personality, Physical and Socio-cultural factors

Theories of Personality

Assessment of Personality – Projective and non-projective techniques

Mental Health, Adjustment, Defence mechanisms, Conflicts, Frustration Stress, Anxiety, Maladjustment, Guidance and counselling 2. Understanding Learning Learning- Meaning, Nature , Types of learning, Learning Curves

Contexts of learning: Home, School, and Environment

Factors influencing learning: Maturation, Emotions, Learning environment, Motivation, Interests, Aptitude, and Attitude

Theories of learning: Trial and Error, Classical conditioning, Operant conditioning, learning by Insight, Social Learning Theory, Bruner’s Theory of Instruction, Constructivism – Piaget, Vygotsky, Reciprocal Teaching, Collaborative Learning, Construction of knowledge-5E Method, Role of Language & a Teacher its Classroom applications

Transfer of learning: Meaning, Types and Theories of Learning, Transfer of Learning, Memory and Forgetting.

Children with Special Needs: Learning disabilities, Importance of early intervention, IEP, Differentiated learning

Creating inclusive learner friendly environment: Inclusive Education, Importance, Need for multiple resources, Ways and means of adapting to diverse needs, Flexible planning, Classroom management, Inclusive schools

3. Pedagogy: A. Pedagogy – Conceptions and Perspectives Learner, Knowledge, Learning - Types of Learning - Concept & Nature, Child’s abilities before coming to school and its implications. Concept of Curriculum and its Components, Schooling: Inter-linkages and relationships

Critical examination of terminologies and notions associated with child centred education such as Activity-based learning, Joyful learning etc.

Critical understanding of various methods and approaches of teaching learning, Facilitating learning, Teacher as reflective practitioner, Collaborative and Cooperative learning B. Pedagogy - Resources and Practices Critical Pedagogy - Concept, Necessity, and Applications in Teaching-Learning process

Reflections on school of thought and theories: Gijubhai , A.S. Neill - Summer hill School, Totto-chan - Tomoe School, Makarenko, John Holt, Paulo Freire, Jean Piaget, Bruner, Vygotsky and other Educationalists

Inclusive and Special Practices

Pedagogy - Resource Management

Range of physical resources and objects: Digital resources; Films and media etc.

Connecting Children’s Pre-school Knowledge with School Subjects

Classroom organization and management: Changing pedagogies and Classroom management

Assessment, Evaluation-types, Tools of assessment, CCE

Analysis and interpretation of learner’s data using various statistical measures and graphs for assessment and evaluation

Latest educational policies and Acts of government ( State, Nation) such as Child Right Act, RTI Act, RTE Act, NCF 2005, APSCF 2011, NEP 2020, National Curriculum Framework for School Education NCFSE-2023 etc.

II. ICT (Information & Communication Technology) A. ICT Fundamentals Core Concepts: Understanding ICT, computer hardware, software, input, output devices, the internet, and netiquette. Etc.

Content Creation: Content development in various formats (text, documents, presentations, spreadsheets etc.) and explore Open Educational Resources (OERs).

ICT Policies & Learning

Policies: Key features of National and State-level ICT policies



Learning Processes: Utilize ICT to create effective learning environments and support pedagogical practices, including educational games, puzzles, Quizzes, etc. B. ICT Resources & Integration Resource Exploration: Explore various hardware (CD/DVD, Projectors, Interactive boards) and software (audio, video, multimedia, editing) in a computer lab setting.

Web & Media: Usage of web applications, the Internet, Animations, and Simulations etc.

Evaluation & Adoption: Evaluate and adopt suitable ICT resources for educational purposes

Pedagogical Integration: Content analysis and methods to map them with appropriate ICTs, alternatives, and organization of classrooms for integrated lessons

Assessment & Professional Development: Integrate ICT into assessment methods and tools and professional development

Cyber security & Tools: Cyber law, Security, Freeware, Snippets, and Multimedia utilities.

Social Media: Importance of social media in learning

Teacher Development: Usage of online courses and connected groups like subject forums for Continuous Professional Development

Educational Software: Educational software like Canva, Tutor, Moodle etc.

Open Platforms: Utilization of Open Educational Resources and different ICT platforms like MOOCs, DIKSHA etc.

Language I (Paper 1) Language I varies depending on the candidate’s choice (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Kannada / Tamil / Odia / Sanskrit for Paper 2). The syllabus includes: Language Proficiency: Grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure.

Reading Comprehension: Passage-based questions, understanding, inference.

Language Pedagogy: How to teach the language, use of teaching-learning materials, multilingual classrooms. Language II (English) Vocabulary: Synonyms, Antonyms, Homophones, Homonyms,Idioms and Phrases, Phrasal Verbs, Spellings, Word formation, Singular- Plural Words, One word Substitutes, Collocations, Ordinal numbers, Anagrams, Figures of Speech

Grammar: Parts of Speech, Articles, Tenses, Voice, Reported Speech/Direct Speech & Indirect Speech, Types of Sentences, Degrees of Comparison, Linkers, Language Functions, Agreement of subject with verb, Clause, Helping Verbs/Modal Auxiliaries, Framing Wh-Questions, Order of Adjectives, Transitive -Intransitive Verbs

Conventions of Writing: Punctuation and Capitalisation,

Discourses: Letter Writing, Diary Entry, e- mail, Paragraph writing, Dialogue writing, Notice /Invitation, Biographical Sketch, Speech

Dictionary Skills: Alphabetical order, Dictionary Entry

Reading Comprehension: Prose, Poetry

Mathematics 1. NUMBERS Numbers - Four fundamental operations (Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division) - Knowing about Numbers - Hindu-Arabic system of numeration (Indian system of numeration) - International system of numeration (British system of numeration) - Place value and Face values of a digit in a number - Comparing and Ordering of Numbers - Whole Numbers - Factors and Multiples - Prime and Composite numbers - Even and Odd numbers - Tests for Divisibility of Numbers - Common Factors and Common Multiples - Prime factorization - Highest Common Factor (G.C.D) - Lowest Common Multiple - Integers - properties and fundamental operations - Fractions and decimals - Types of fractions - comparison - Applications of fractions in daily life - four fundamental operations on fractions and decimals - Rational Numbers - Properties of Rational Numbers - Rational Numbers between two rational numbers - Four fundamental Operations on Rational Numbers - Product of reciprocals - Squares - Square roots (Numbers and Decimals) - Properties of Square Numbers - Cubes - Cube roots of Numbers - Playing with Numbers – Shifting Digits

2. ARITHMETIC BODMAS rule - Ratios and Proportions (Direct, Inverse) - comparing quantities using ratios, proportion, percentage and their applications - Profit and Loss - Discount - Sales Tax/Value Added Tax/Goods and Services Tax - Simple, Compound Interest and their applications. 3. GEOMETRY Basic geometrical concepts (Point, Line, Line segment, Ray, Curves, Polygons, Angles) - Measuring of Lines - Pairs of Lines - Elements of Angles - Measuring of Angles - Types of Angles - Naming of the given 2D figures of Triangles, Square and Rectangle - The Triangle - Types of Triangles and its Properties - Classification of Polygons - Angle sum property - Kinds of Quadrilaterals (Trapezium, Kite, Parallelogram) - Some special parallelograms (Rhombus, Rectangle, Square) - Constructing different types of Quadrilaterals - Views of 3D-Shapes - Identification of Edges, Vertices and Faces of 3D figures (Euler’s Rule) - Nets for building 3D shapes.

4. DATA HANDLING Reading and interpreting and analysing the Data (pictograph, tally marks, bar graphs, double bar graph, pie charts) - Arithmetic Mean - Mode - Median of un-grouped data - Chance and Probability. 5. ALGEBRA Patterns - making rules - The idea of variables - formation of algebraic expressions -Terms, Factors and Coefficients - Linear equations in one variable - terms and types of algebraic expressions - finding the value of an expression - Addition, Subtraction and Multiplication of Algebraic Expressions - Multiplying a Monomial by a Monomial and polynomial - Multiplying a Polynomial by a Polynomial - Standard Identities and their applications - Applications of simple equations to practical situations - Exponents and Powers - Negative exponents - Laws of exponents - Expressing large numbers in the standard form - Factorisation - Division of Algebraic Expressions Continued (Polynomial ÷ Polynomial) - Linear Graphs.

6. MENSURATION Measuring Length, Weight, Capacity, Time-Seasons, Calendar, Money, Area - Symmetry (Line and Rotational) - Perimeter of Triangle, Square, Rectangle, Rhombus, Trapezium, Parallelogram, Circle and Polygon), Area of a Quadrilateral, Surface Area and Volume of Cube, Cuboid and Cylinder – Volume Methodology History, Nature and Definitions of Mathematics

Aims, values and instructional objectives of teaching Mathematics

Methods of Teaching & Remedial measures in Mathematics

Instructional Material, TLM and Resource Utilization in Mathematics

Curriculum, Text Book & Instructional Planning.

Assessment - Evaluation and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation, Assessment analysis - feedback Environmental Studies SCIENCE 1. LIVING WORLD Living and non-living things - Characteristics of living organisms Plants -Types of plants- Herb, shrub, Tree, basing on habitat – Terrestrial, Aquatic, Desert etc, plant parts -functions Animals – Animals around us – Oviparous, viviparous; herbivore, carnivore, omnivore; shelters of different animals, Birds – beaks, Domestic animals, Wild animals, Types of animals basing on habitat, herbivore, carnivore, omnivore, Animals sounds, Movements in animals, Different types of habitat and adaptation, Homes of animals, Nests of birds. Human beings - Body parts, Healthy body – good habits, Sense organs and their care, concern for differently abled persons, Good touch and Bad touch, Skeletal parts – Bones, Joints, Cartilage; muscles, Safety measures – at home, school safety, Road safety, water hazards, First- aid. Food - Food, Need of food, Sources of food – plants, animals, Types of food, Cooked and raw foods, Utensils, Mid-day meal, Methods of preparing food, Food wastage, Preservation of food, Good food habits, Our food, Components of food, Balanced diet, Junk food, Deficiency diseases Agricultural Practices, Tools used in agriculture, Methods of agriculture, Storage of food, Food from Animals, Food for birds and animals. Family - Role of family members, Family Tree, Types of family, Changing family structure, Family Budget, Shelter for all, Different types of houses, Home appliances, Migration – Reasons, Effects, Slums, Homeless people. Cell – The basic unit of life, Types of cells, Cell structure and function. Microorganisms - Introduction to microorganisms – types, Useful Microorganisms, Harmful microorganism. Games and recreation- indoor, outdoor, local games, uses, materials used and the rules.

2. LIFE PROCESSES Nutrition - Nutrition in plants – Autotrophic, Parasitic, saprophytic, Insectivorous, Different ways of taking food, Digestion in humans, Digestion in grass eating animals, feeding and digestion in amoeba. Respiration - Types of respiration, Respiration in animals, Respiration in plants, Circulation - Circulatory system in human being -Transport of substances in plants. Excretion in animals, Coordination- Nervous system, Reproduction - Modes of reproduction – sexual, asexual and vegetative, Seed dispersal, Sexual and Asexual Reproduction in Animals, Adolescence and puberty – changes, role of hormones, Reproductive phase, Sex determination, Hormones other than sex hormones, Metamorphosis, Reproductive health 3. NATURAL PHENOMENA OBJECTS AND MATERIALS Objects around us – Properties of materials - classification of materials, Properties and uses of Metals and Non-metals, Reactivity order of metals, Methods of separation– Saturated and unsaturated solutions. Acids, bases and salts, indicators, Neutralization, Physical and chemical changes, Rusting of Iron, Galvanization, Crystallization,

MEASUREMENT OF DISTANCES – MOTION Measurement of distances, Standard units and non-standard units of measurements, Motion and rest, Types of motion, Motion and time – speed, average speed, Uniform and non-uniform motions, Measurement of time, Time period, Units of time and speed, Measuring speed, Distance-time graph. LIGHT Light, shadows, and reflections, Transparent, opaque and translucent objects, pin hole camera, mirrors and reflection, Regular and Diffused Reflection, multiple images, kaleidoscope, periscope, Characteristics of images formed by mirrors, Spherical mirrors and images, Lenses and images, Sunlight – dispersion, Human Eye, Care of the Eyes, Braille System, Visually Impaired Persons ELECTRICITY Simple electric circuit and its components, Symbols of electric components, Electric conductors and insulators, Heating effects of electric current, CFL, LED, Fuse and MCB, Magnetic effects of electric current, Electromagnet, Electric bell, Chemical Effects Of Electric Current, Good/Poor Conducting Liquids, Electroplating

MAGNETISM Magnets – Discovery of magnets, Magnetic and non magnetic substances, Types of magnets, Properties of magnets, Magnetic compass, Storing of magnets. HEAT Heat – temperature, measuring temperature, Units of temperature, Types of Thermometers, Transfer of heat – conduction, convection, radiation. FORCE, FRICTION AND PRESSURE Force – push or pull, Exploring forces, net force, Effect of force on objects, Contact and non contact forces, Pressure, Fluid pressure, Atmospheric pressure, Friction, Factors affecting friction, Friction: A necessary evil, Increasing and reducing friction, Types of friction. COMBUSTION AND FUELS Exhaustible and inexhaustible resources, Fuels – Types, Coal, Uses of Coal and Coal products, Refining of petroleum, Petrochemical products in various sectors, Various Constituents of Petroleum and their Uses, Formation of coal and petroleum, Natural Gas, Misuse of Energy resources and Consequences. Combustion, Types of Combustion, Ignition temperature, Inflammable substances, Flame, Fuel Efficiency, Burning of Fuels Leads to Harmful Products, Fire control, Structure of flame – colour zones – Intensities.

SOUND Sound - a form of energy, Production of sound, Some musical instruments, Propagation of sound, Human ear, Hearing Impairment, Noise and Music, Types of waves (longitudinal and transverse), Characteristics of sound waves (Wavelength, Frequency, Time period, Speed of the wave), Pitch, Loudness and Quality, Audible and Inaudible sounds, Noise pollution SOME NATURAL PHENOMENA The Story of Lightning, Charging by Rubbing, Electric charge and properties of electric charge, Types of charges and their interactions, Transfer of charge, lightning, lightning safety, lightning conductors, Earthquake, Tsunami, Causes and effects, Protective measures. 4. TRANSPORTATION AND COMMUNICATION Transportation - Story of transport – Objects- signs and signboards used for transport- Places associated with transport- Modes of travel in the present and in the past- Methods of transport in different topographical conditions (Transport in hilly areas, Forest, Deserts, Snowy areas, Rivers & Canals)- Need for an international transport -Import and export of the goods- different means of transport of goods- Importance of tourism and seven wonders of the world. Communication - Means and objects of Communication- Types of Communication both in Human and Animals (different feelings and gestures) Modern forms of communicationCommunication used in the past and present- Advantage of Mass CommunicationCommunication through Postcard, Cell Phone, E-Mail, News Paper, Radio, TV, and Social Media etc., How communication and transport brings the entire world together.

5. PROFESSIONS AND SERVICES House hold materials with reference to profession (farmer, cobbler, tailor etc)-Different professions and their need to the society- villager/farmer (seeds/manure/ agri methods etc.,) , helping agents ( bank, e- seva, PHC, panchayat office, post office/etc.,) Governance and Services - Local Self Govt, State, Central Govt, Judiciary. 6. OUR ENVIRONMENT Climate –Climate change, Weather-Climate-rain-floodsCyclones- disaster management, Global environmental issues – Greenhouse effect, Global warming, Acid rains. Ecofriendly activities, Say no to plastic. Air - Presence of air, Components of air, Properties of air, Availability of oxygen to animals and plants, Replacement of oxygen in the atmosphere, uses of air, Nitrogen cycle, Air pollution -causes, effects and prevention.