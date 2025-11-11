AP TET 2025 Online Application Begins at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Last Date, Eligibility and More Details Here

AP TET 2025 Online Application: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the online application process for AP TET 2025 from 24 October 2025. The official notification was also released on 24 October and the last date for the application process is 23 Nov 2025. Those who wish to apply for the AP TET must apply well before the deadline. Those candidates who possess D.EL.Ed. / B.Ed (or) its equivalent qualifications as mentioned in the official notification and candidates pursuing final semester of the said courses with requisite percentage of marks obtained in academic qualifications can appear for APTET 2025.
AP TET 2025 Overview
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 will be conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The main objective to conduct Teacher Eligibility Test is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher Quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms and procedures
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Purpose
|
To certify eligibility of candidates for teacher recruitment for classes 1-8 in Andhra Pradesh
|
Notification / Application Start
|
24 October 2025 (Online applications begin)
|
Last Date to Apply
|
23 November 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online through official portal – tet2dsc.apcfss.in / aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The candidate at the time of applying for APTET-2025 shall be having the minimum qualifications prescribed for Paper-1A for Classes I to V (Regular Schools), Paper-1B for Classes I to V (Special Schools). Paper-2A for classes VI to VIII (Regular Schools) and Paper-2B for classes VI to VIII (Special Schools) as given below
Educational Qualification
Depending on whether the candidate is applying for Paper I (for Classes 1–5) or Paper II (for Classes 6–8), the educational requirements differ:
-
For Paper I:
-
Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and two (2) year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR
-
Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and four (4) year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) OR
-
Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and two (2) year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
-
For Paper II:
-
At least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks in Graduation from a recognised University with Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). OR
-
Four (4) year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks from a recognised University. OR
-
Four (4) year integrated B.A./B.Sc. or B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed. least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks from a recognised University. OR
-
Graduation with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and one (1) year B.Ed (Special Education) OR
-
Post-Graduation with a minimum of 55% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 50% marks or equivalent grade and three (3) year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed.
Steps to Apply for AP TET 2025
Candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below to apply for AP TET 2025.
-
Visit the official AP TET official website: www.cse.ap.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click the link “AP TET 2025”.
-
A new tab will open which is the dedicated page for AP TET.
-
New Users must register themselves first. After registering, you will get the login credentials, through which you can login to your account.
-
Log in using your Registration ID and password, then fill in the application form: personal details, educational qualifications, choice of Paper (I/II), category, etc.
-
Upload the required documents that have been asked.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode.
-
Review the application form before final submission and save it for future reference.
Apply Link for AP TET 2025
The candidates who consider themselves eligible to apply for AP TET 2025 can access the direct link provided below to fill the AP TET 2025 application form.
Direct Link to Apply for APTET 2025
AP TET 2025 Application Fee
The fee towards submission of application online and for the conduct of Computer Based Examination is Rs.1000/- for each Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A and Paper-2B separately. Candidates shall pay the fee through payment Gateway from 24.10.2025 to 23.11.2025 4 and submit online application at the APTET official website http://cse.ap.gov.in from 24.10.2025 to 23.11.2025.
