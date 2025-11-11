AP TET 2025 Online Application Begins at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Last Date, Eligibility and More Details Here

AP TET 2025 Online Application: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the online application process for AP TET 2025 from 24 October 2025. The official notification was also released on 24 October and the last date for the application process is 23 Nov 2025. Those who wish to apply for the AP TET must apply well before the deadline. Those candidates who possess D.EL.Ed. / B.Ed (or) its equivalent qualifications as mentioned in the official notification and candidates pursuing final semester of the said courses with requisite percentage of marks obtained in academic qualifications can appear for APTET 2025.

AP TET 2025 Overview

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 will be conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The main objective to conduct Teacher Eligibility Test is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher Quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms and procedures