BPSC 71st Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS Qualifying Marks

BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025: The BPSC Prelims cut off marks is the minimum score candidates need to clear the Prelims stage and move to the Main exam. The BPSC Prelims cut off is important for aspirants to understand whether they will be able to qualify the exam. The BPSC Prelims official cut off will be released once the recruitment cycle is over and the final results are declared.

BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025

The cut off marks are important for the candidates who have appeared for the exam as well as for the candidates who are aspiring for the exam. These cut off marks will give a glimpse as to where a candidate stands in the exam. The cut off are the minimum marks to qualify the examination.

BPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025

The BPSC 71st Prelims has been conducted now. Candidates can check the BPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 category-wise based on expert insights, exam difficulty and past year trends. These cut off marks are not official. These marks are out of 150.