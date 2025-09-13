BPSC 71st Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS Qualifying Marks

BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025: The BPSC Prelims cut off marks is the minimum score candidates need to clear the Prelims stage and move to the Main exam. The BPSC Prelims cut off is important for aspirants to understand whether they will be able to qualify the exam. The BPSC Prelims official cut off will be released once the recruitment cycle is over and the final results are declared.
BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025
The cut off marks are important for the candidates who have appeared for the exam as well as for the candidates who are aspiring for the exam. These cut off marks will give a glimpse as to where a candidate stands in the exam. The cut off are the minimum marks to qualify the examination.
BPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025
The BPSC 71st Prelims has been conducted now. Candidates can check the BPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 category-wise based on expert insights, exam difficulty and past year trends. These cut off marks are not official. These marks are out of 150.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off
|
General (Unreserved / UR)
|
91-110
|
EWS
|
80-85
|
BC / OBC
|
85-95
|
EBC (Extremely Backward Class)
|
80-90
|
SC
|
75-85
|
ST
|
70-80
Factors Determining BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025
The BPSC Prelims cut off marks are determined by a number of factors like the number of applicants who appeared for the exam, difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies in that year,etc. Below we have provided the description, as to how these factors affect the cut off marks.
-
Exam Difficulty Level: The more the difficulty level of the paper, the less will be the cut off marks.
-
Number of Applicants: The more the number of applicants, the more will be the competition and hence, higher cut off.
-
Vacancies: The more vacancies, the lower the pressure, potentially leading to a somewhat lower cut off.
-
Past Year Trends: The previous year cut off marks set the benchmark for the current year cut off marks.
-
Reservation Policy: Categories (SC, ST, EWS, OBC, etc.) have different cut off thresholds due to reservation, which must be accounted for.
BPSC Prelims Minimum Qualifying Marks
While cut off and minimum qualifying marks sometimes overlap, BPSC also defines minimum qualifying percentages for some reserved categories in past exams. For example:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying %
|
Approx Marks (out of 150)
|
General
|
40%
|
60
|
SC / ST / Reserv ed
|
Around 32%-34 depending on category
|
48-54
