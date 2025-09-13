BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: Prelims Exam Begins, Check Subject Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: The BPSC conducted the 71st Prelims exam on 13 September 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM. Below is a detailed BPSC 71st CCE exam analysis including the prelims paper review, subject-wise difficulty level, expected good attempts, and other important details. This is based on feedback from candidates and expert observations.
BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025 Overview
The 71st CCE exam is being conducted by BPSC on 13 September 2025 in offline mode. The CCE exam is being conducted to fill 1298 posts.
Conducting Body: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Exam Name: 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Stage
Date: 13 September 2025
Mode: Offline / Pen & Paper
Number of Vacancies: 1,298 posts in various state services.
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025: Section-Wise Difficulty Level
In this section, we have provided the section-wise difficulty level of the question paper. The question paper consists of topics from current affairs, history, geography, polity, general science,etc. Check below for the details:
|
Subject / Topic
|
Difficulty Level
|
Current Affairs
|
Easy to Moderate
|
History
|
Moderate
|
Geography
|
Moderate
|
Science (General) / Everyday Science
|
Moderate
|
Polity & Governance
|
Moderate
|
Bihar Specific GK / State Geography / Economy
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
General Mental Ability / Logical Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025: Good Attempts
Based on initial feedback, those who are scoring between 110-130 correct attempts might be in a safe range.
BPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Pattern
The BPSC Prelims exam pattern consists of a single paper: General Studies. The question paper consists of 150 questions. The total time duration allotted for the exam is 2 hours.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150 (1 mark per question)
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
Subject
|
General Studies (GS), covering Current Affairs, History, Geography, Science, Polity, Economy, Bihar-specific GK etc.
