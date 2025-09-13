Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: Prelims Exam Begins, Check Subject Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 13, 2025, 15:55 IST

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims on 13 September 2025. Candidates can check this article for the detailed exam analysis, section-wise distribution of difficulty level, number of good attempts,etc in this article. This exam review is based on the students feedback.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Exam Analysis
BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Exam Analysis

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: The BPSC conducted the 71st Prelims exam on 13 September 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM. Below is a detailed BPSC 71st CCE exam analysis including the prelims paper review, subject-wise difficulty level, expected good attempts, and other important details. This is based on feedback from candidates and expert observations.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025 Overview

The 71st CCE exam is being conducted by BPSC on 13 September 2025 in offline mode. The CCE exam is being conducted to fill 1298 posts.

  • Conducting Body: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

  • Exam Name: 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Stage

  • Date: 13 September 2025

  • Mode: Offline / Pen & Paper

  • Number of Vacancies: 1,298 posts in various state services.

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025: Section-Wise Difficulty Level

In this section, we have provided the section-wise difficulty level of the question paper. The question paper consists of topics from current affairs, history, geography, polity, general science,etc. Check below for the details:

Subject / Topic

Difficulty Level

Current Affairs

Easy to Moderate

History

Moderate

Geography

Moderate

Science (General) / Everyday Science

Moderate

Polity & Governance

Moderate

Bihar Specific GK / State Geography / Economy

Moderate to Difficult

General Mental Ability / Logical Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025: Good Attempts

Based on initial feedback, those who are scoring between 110-130 correct attempts might be in a safe range.

BPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Pattern

The BPSC Prelims exam pattern consists of a single paper: General Studies. The question paper consists of 150 questions. The total time duration allotted for the exam is 2 hours.

Aspect

Details

Total Questions

150

Total Marks

150 (1 mark per question)

Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

1/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer 

Subject

General Studies (GS), covering Current Affairs, History, Geography, Science, Polity, Economy, Bihar-specific GK etc.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News