BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: Prelims Exam Begins, Check Subject Wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Analysis 2025: The BPSC conducted the 71st Prelims exam on 13 September 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM. Below is a detailed BPSC 71st CCE exam analysis including the prelims paper review, subject-wise difficulty level, expected good attempts, and other important details. This is based on feedback from candidates and expert observations.

BPSC 71st CCE Exam 2025 Overview

The 71st CCE exam is being conducted by BPSC on 13 September 2025 in offline mode. The CCE exam is being conducted to fill 1298 posts.