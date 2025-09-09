Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC Exam Pattern 2025: Check Prelims and Mains Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme & Mode of Exam

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 9, 2025, 14:02 IST

BPSC Exam Pattern: The BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) is going to conduct the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims on 13 September 2025. Check the BPSC CCE Prelims exam pattern, marking scheme, and negative marking rules in this article.

Check the BPSC CCE Exam Pattern
Check the BPSC CCE Exam Pattern

BPSC Exam Pattern: The BPSC has scheduled the 71st Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims on 13 September 2025. The Prelims examination serves as a screening test to recruit candidates for various administrative posts in Bihar. Aspiring candidates should understand the prelims exam pattern and marking scheme to prepare strategically for the exam. Having an understanding of BPSC CCE exam pattern, will make it easier for the candidates to streamline their preparation. The aspirants can plan accordingly for their studies. It also helps in time management.

BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The BPSC Prelims stage consists of one objective-type paper including General Studies. There are a total of 150 questions totalling to 150 marks, which means each correct answer carries 1 mark, while an incorrect answer results in a 1/3 mark deduction (-0.33).

Parameter

Details

Subject

General Studies (GS)

No. of Questions

150

Maximum Marks

150 (each question = 1 mark)

Duration

2 hours

Nature

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Negative Marking

There is provision of deduction of ⅓ mark per wrong answer

BPSC Prelims Marking Scheme & Negative Marking

The BPSC CCE Prelims stage consists of 150 questions which carries a total of 150 marks. Each correct answer will fetch +1 mark, while the incorrect answer carries ⅓ deduction. The Prelims exam is only qualifying in nature, which means that the marks obtained in the Prelims stage will not be added in the final list.

  • Positive Marking: +1 mark for each correct response

  • Negative Marking: -0.33 mark per wrong answer (⅓ deduction).

Download the BPSC Previous Year Question Papers

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern

Those candidates who have cleared the BPSC Prelims stage will be allowed to appear for the BPSC Mains Exam. Each paper in the Mains has been allotted 3 hours duration. The BPSC Mains exam pattern is as follows:

Paper

Maximum Marks

General Hindi (Qualifying)

100 marks

General Studies Paper 1

300 marks

General Studies Paper 2

300 marks

Optional Subject Paper

300 marks (MCQ-based)

BPSC Interview Stage

When the candidates qualify the Mains exam, they are asked to appear for the Interview stage. The interview carries 120 marks. The marks obtained in the Mains and the Interview will be calculated to prepare the final merit list.

BPSC Final Merit Calculation

The marks obtained in the Mains General Studies Paper 1 & 2 and Optional Papers + Interview marks (900+120) are used to calculate the final merit. The maximum marks being 1020 are used to prepare the final merit list.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News