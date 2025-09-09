BPSC Exam Pattern 2025: Check Prelims and Mains Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme & Mode of Exam

BPSC Exam Pattern: The BPSC has scheduled the 71st Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims on 13 September 2025. The Prelims examination serves as a screening test to recruit candidates for various administrative posts in Bihar. Aspiring candidates should understand the prelims exam pattern and marking scheme to prepare strategically for the exam. Having an understanding of BPSC CCE exam pattern, will make it easier for the candidates to streamline their preparation. The aspirants can plan accordingly for their studies. It also helps in time management. BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The BPSC Prelims stage consists of one objective-type paper including General Studies. There are a total of 150 questions totalling to 150 marks, which means each correct answer carries 1 mark, while an incorrect answer results in a 1/3 mark deduction (-0.33).

Parameter Details Subject General Studies (GS) No. of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 150 (each question = 1 mark) Duration 2 hours Nature Offline (Pen & Paper) Negative Marking There is provision of deduction of ⅓ mark per wrong answer BPSC Prelims Marking Scheme & Negative Marking The BPSC CCE Prelims stage consists of 150 questions which carries a total of 150 marks. Each correct answer will fetch +1 mark, while the incorrect answer carries ⅓ deduction. The Prelims exam is only qualifying in nature, which means that the marks obtained in the Prelims stage will not be added in the final list. Positive Marking : +1 mark for each correct response

Negative Marking: -0.33 mark per wrong answer (⅓ deduction). Download the BPSC Previous Year Question Papers

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern Those candidates who have cleared the BPSC Prelims stage will be allowed to appear for the BPSC Mains Exam. Each paper in the Mains has been allotted 3 hours duration. The BPSC Mains exam pattern is as follows: Paper Maximum Marks General Hindi (Qualifying) 100 marks General Studies Paper 1 300 marks General Studies Paper 2 300 marks Optional Subject Paper 300 marks (MCQ-based) BPSC Interview Stage When the candidates qualify the Mains exam, they are asked to appear for the Interview stage. The interview carries 120 marks. The marks obtained in the Mains and the Interview will be calculated to prepare the final merit list. BPSC Final Merit Calculation The marks obtained in the Mains General Studies Paper 1 & 2 and Optional Papers + Interview marks (900+120) are used to calculate the final merit. The maximum marks being 1020 are used to prepare the final merit list.