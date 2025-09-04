BPSC Previous Year Question Paper: Download Year wise Prelims Question Paper PDF for Prelims

BPSC Previous Year Paper PDF Download: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the upcoming BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) on 13 September 2025. The aspirants are advised to gear up their preparation levels by practicing with Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs). The previous year questions from recent years offer authentic practice, highlight recurring themes, and help optimize time management for effective BPSC 2025 preparation.

BPSC Previous Year Question Papers

The BPSC Previous Year Papers are an important resource to be utilized wisely by the aspirants seeking to serve in the Bihar Government. These papers help the aspirants to strategize their preparation in a manner and as per the requirements of the exam. They will get to know the core areas that are being asked in the exam. The previous year papers provides: