BPSC Previous Year Question Paper: Download Year wise Prelims Question Paper PDF for Prelims

BPSC Previous Year Paper PDF Download: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the upcoming BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) on 13 September 2025. The aspirants are advised to gear up their preparation levels by practicing with Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs). The previous year questions from recent years offer authentic practice, highlight recurring themes, and help optimize time management for effective BPSC 2025 preparation.
BPSC Previous Year Question Papers
The BPSC Previous Year Papers are an important resource to be utilized wisely by the aspirants seeking to serve in the Bihar Government. These papers help the aspirants to strategize their preparation in a manner and as per the requirements of the exam. They will get to know the core areas that are being asked in the exam. The previous year papers provides:
Insight into Exam Format: PYQs reveal the structure, difficulty levels, and the type of questions. This clarity allows aspirants to align their study strategy accordingly.
Improved Speed & Accuracy: Practicing regularly with previous year papers helps to improve speed, decision-making skills, and precision.
Topic & Trend Analysis: Reviewing papers helps identify high-frequency topics and subject-wise weightage crucial for targeted revision.
BPSC Previous Year Question Paper Prelims: Download Last 10 Year Paper PDF
Candidates can download the bpsc previous 10 year question paper from the link given below:
BPSC Previous Year Question Paper
Download PDF
68th BPSC Prelims Question Paper
67th BPSC Prelims Question Paper
66th BPSC Prelims Question Paper
65th BPSC Prelims Question Paper
What is BPSC Prelims Question Paper Pattern?
The BPSC prelims question paper pattern consists of a single paper of General Studies which includes 150 objective-type questions. The total marks allotted for 150 questions is 150 and the exam is of 2 hours duration. There is also a provision for negative marking i.e., 1/3rd marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Tips to Use PYQs Effectively
As we know that going through the previous year question papers will help candidates immensely in their preparation. Practicing the PYQs will always be helpful in understanding the topics that are more relevant in the context of the exam.
Begin with recent papers to capture the latest exam trends.
Simulate real exam conditions, setting a timer and working with minimal distractions.
Analyse mistakes thoroughly, work on your weak areas with focused revision.
Track recurring topics by making key notes for them.
Reattempt papers in revision phase to reinforce accuracy and speed.
