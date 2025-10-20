CRAS Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Post Wise Syllabus & Download PDF

CCRAS Syllabus 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has announced 394 vacancies for the Group A, B and C posts. Candidates eyeing these posts should analyse the syllabus and exam pattern to plan an effective strategy. The syllabus for each post varies in terms of subjects, total questions, and other aspects. Thus, you must carefully check the CCRAS syllabus to get a clear picture of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. It will also help you understand real exam conditions and refine your preparation strategy accordingly. CCRAS Syllabus 2025 CCRAS is all set to fill 394 vacancies for posts like Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Staff Nurse, Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Translator, Research Assistant, Stenographer Grade I & Grade II, Driver Ordinary Grade, MTS, etc. The selection process for all Group A posts includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by an Interview. It consists of 70 marks, and the interview will be conducted for 30 marks. In case of all other Group B and Group C posts, the selection will be based only on performance in CBT comprising 100 marks. Continue reading to learn more about the CCRAS Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.

CCRAS Syllabus 2025 Highlights Knowledge of the CCRAS syllabus and exam pattern will help you stay on track during the preparation. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Group Name Group A, B and C Post Name Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Staff Nurse, Assistant, Translator, Research Assistant, Stenographer Grade I & Grade II, Driver Ordinary Grade, MTS, etc Vacancies 394 Selection Process Computer-Based Test and/or Interview Maximum Marks 70 marks/100 marks Negative Marking Scheme Yes CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should be familiar with the CCRAS Exam Pattern to get an idea of the paper format, marks distribution, and other factors. As per the official notification, the medium of the question paper will be bilingual, i.e. in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the computer-based test. But there will be no negative marking for the post of MTS. The overall exam duration for Group A posts will be 60 Minutes (Compensatory Time for PWD will be 80 Minutes). While the test duration for Group B and Group C posts will be 90 Minutes (Compensatory Time for PWD will be 120 Minutes). Check the latest exam pattern for the CCRAS 2025 exam in the table below.

Post Maximum Marks Research Officer (Pathology) 70 Marks Research Officer (Ayurveda) 70 Marks Assistant Research Officer (Pharmacology) 100 Marks Staff Nurse 100 Marks Assistant 100 Marks Medical Laboratory Technologist 100 Marks Translator (Hindi Assistant) 100 Marks Research Assistant (Chemistry) 100 Marks Research Assistant (Botany) 100 Marks Research Assistant (Pharmacology) 100 Marks Research Assistant (Organic-Chemistry) 100 Marks Research Assistant (Garden) 100 Marks Research Assistant (Pharmacy) 100 Marks Stenographer Grade I & Grade II 100 Marks Statistical Assistant 100 Marks UDC 100 Marks LDC 100 Marks Jr Medical Laboratory Technologist 100 Marks Laboratory Attendant 100 Marks Security Incharge 100 Marks Driver Ordinary Grade 100 Marks Library Clerk 100 Marks Pharmacist(Grade-I) 100 Marks Offset Machine Operator 100 Marks MTS 100 Marks

CCRAS Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the CCRAS syllabus can simplify your overall preparation. It will help you identify relevant topics for every subject and prepare accordingly. Download the CCRAS 2025 Syllabus PDF below and build an effective exam strategy. CCRAS Syllabus 2025 PDF CCRAS Syllabus 2025 Post-Wise The CCRAS syllabus for each post differs based on the nature of the position. It varies in terms of the subjects covered, total number of questions, maximum marks, and the exam duration. Aspirants should carefully analyse the syllabus for their respective posts to get an idea of the important topics, weightage, and level of toughness before commencing their preparation. Look at the post-wise CCRAS syllabus shared below for reference purposes. Post Syllabus Research Officer (Pathology) 1. All subject of Clinical Pathology as per syllabus by MCI. 2. Health Research fundamentals with emphasis on good Laboratory practice NABL guidelines Bioethics, Biostatistics. 3. General knowledge and Reasoning, Information Technology and Computing Research Officer (Ayurveda) 1. All Subject of Graduation (BAMS) Degree course as per CCIM Syllabus. The question shall be applied in nature with reasoning to assess the subject knowledge and aptitude of postgraduate level scholars. 2. Research methodology with emphasis on Clinical Research conduct and monitoring, good clinical practices, protocol development, study design, drug development, bio ethics, bio statistics etc. 3. General awareness, reasoning and Information technology and computing. Assistant Research Officer (Pharmacology) 1. All subjects of M.Pharm. (Pharmacology)/M. Pharm. (Ay.) with Pharmacology syllabus. 2. Research Methodology with emphasis on Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Regulatory & Ethical issues, Bio-statistics etc. 3. General knowledge and Reasoning and Information Technology and computing. Staff Nurse 1. All subject of B.Sc Nursing degree course as per Indian Nursing Council syllabus. The questions shall be applied in nature with reasoning to assess the subject knowledge and aptitude of candidates. 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 3.Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing Assistant As per Staff Selection Commission Graduate Level Examination syllabus: Part-I Mathematical abilities Part-II Reasoning and General Intelligence Part-III English Language and Comprehension Part-IV General Awareness Part-V Work Knowledge of Computers Medical Laboratory Technologist 1. All subjects of degree in medical laboratory technology 2. Research methodology 3. General awareness and information technology Translator (Hindi Assistant) The examination will comprise three parts as under: Part-I 40 Minutes objective type MCQ English knowledge 10 Minutes (10 Questions) Hindi Knowledge 10 Minutes (10 Questions) Terminology English 10 Minutes (10 Questions) Terminology Hindi 10 Minutes (10 Questions) Part-II 30 Minutes MCQ General awareness (10 Questions) Reasoning (10 Questions) Information technology & Computing (10 Questions) Part-III Descriptive conventional written examination – 20 minutes Translation one passage English to Hindi (approximate 10 lines) Translation one passage Hindi to English (approximate 10 lines) Research Assistant (Chemistry) 1. Questions on concerned subject knowledge as per RR, i.e., PG Degree in Chemistry, M Pharma (Ay Quality Control)/M Sc (Medicinal Plant) with specialization in pharmaceutical analysis. 2. Questions on Research Methodology 3. Question on General Awareness and Information Technology Research Assistant (Botany) 1. All subject of M.Sc (Botany) 2. Research Methodogy. 3. General Knowledge and Information Technology. Research Assistant (Pharmacology) 1. All subjects of M.Pharm. (Pharmacology)/M. Pharm. (Ay.) with Pharmacology syllabus. 2. Research Methodology & Biostatistics 3. General knowledge Information Technology Research Assistant (Organic-Chemistry) 1. Question on concerned subject knowledge as per RR, i.e., PG Degree in Chemistry with specialization in organic chemistry. 2. Questions on Research Methodology. 3. Question on General Awareness and Information Technology Research Assistant (Garden) 1. All subjects of M.Sc (Botany)/Medicinal plants with Botany syllabus. 2. Research Methodology. 3. General Knowledge and Information Technology. Research Assistant (Pharmacy) 1. Question on concerned subject knowledge as per RR. 2. Questions on Research Methodology. 3. Questions on General Awareness and Information Technology. Stenographer Grade I & Grade II The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects Part-I General English Part-II General Intelligence Part-III General Awareness Statistical Assistant 1. Subject related questions as per the Master Degree Course in Statistics and Mathematics as approved by UGC. 2. Research Methodology with emphasis on clinical Research, study design, bio-statistics etc. 3. General awareness reasoning and Information technology UDC The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects: 1. General English – 30 questions 2. General Intelligence -30 Questions 3. Numerical Aptitude - 40 Questions 4. General Awareness -40 Questions LDC The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects: 1. General English – 25 questions 2. General Intelligence -25 Questions 3. Numerical Aptitude - 25 Questions 4. General Awareness -25 Questions Jr Medical Laboratory Technologist 1. 10+2 Science subjects and diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (All subjects). 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing Laboratory Attendant 1. All subjects of Senior Secondary (+ 2 level) Science course. 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing Security Incharge 1. Common subject of any discipline of graduation level to assess knowledge base of graduate student. 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing Driver Ordinary Grade 1. As per Staff Selection Commission Matric level examination syllabus. Part-I General English Part-II General Intelligence Part-III Numerical Aptitude Part-IV General Awareness Library Clerk 1. All subjects of 10+2 Science subjects and certificate course in library science. 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing Pharmacist(Grade-I) 1.Introduction to Ayurveda including all disciplines (Basic Principles, Shareera Rachna, Shareera Kriya, Dravyaguna, Rasashastra,Bhaishajya Kalpana, Shalya, Shalakya, Stri Roga & Prasuti Tantra, Balorga, Kayachikitsa, Swasthavritta and their modern counterparts. 2. Applied aspects of Dravyaguan, Rasashastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical sciences, Industrial Pharmacy, Biomedical waste management, Relevant Regulatory provisions. 3. General Knowledge, Reasoning, Information Technology & Computing, Communication Skill, Management Offset Machine Operator 1. All subjects of Matriculation and certificate course on operation and maintenance of offset printing machine 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing MTS As per Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking Staff grade examination syllabus. Part-I General English Part-II General Intelligence Part-III Numerical Aptitude Part-IV General Awareness