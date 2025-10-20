Assam TET Result 2025
Oct 20, 2025
Oct 20, 2025, 12:38 IST

DSSSB PRT Salary: DSSSB has released 1180 vacancies for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post. Selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400 under Pay Level 6. Check DSSSB PRT Salary and Job Profile here.

DSSSB PRT Salary: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board aims to fill 1180 vacancies for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post in the Directorate of Education and New Delhi Municipal Council. It is a promising career opportunity for 12th pass candidates looking for stable and rewarding employment in the teaching field. Eligible candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written test, followed by a document verification process. The salary of the newly appointed candidates will include basic pay of Rs 35,400 plus admissible perks and allowances. They must also be aware of the DSSSB PRT job profile to determine whether responsibilities align with their career goals. Further details about DSSSB PRT Salary 2025 and Job Profile are shared below for reference purposes.

DSSSB PRT Salary 2025

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the salary details for the Assistant Teacher (Primary) post in the official notification PDF. It is a golden opportunity for the candidates who have completed 12th standard and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Primary Education. This role attracts a huge number of applicants every year due to its lucrative pay and long-term benefits. Remuneration for this position is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission norms. The pay scale for the DSSSB PRT post is Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400 under Pay Level 6, Group: ‘B’ (General Central Service, Non-Ministerial, Non-Gazetted). In this article, we have compiled DSSSB PRT Salary, including monthly pay, pay structure, job profile, and more.

DSSSB PRT Salary Structure

The DSSSB PRT salary structure involves a wide range of components, including basic pay, allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc), admissible deductions (NPS, Income tax), gross salary, net pay, and other details. Check below the breakdown of the salary structure for the DSSSB PRT post:

Pay Scale

Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400

Pay Level

Level 6

Basic Pay

Rs 35,400

Dearness Allowances

Rs 19,000 (approx)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Rs 10,000 (approx)

Transport Allowances (TA)

Rs 3600 (approx)

DA on TA

Rs 1500 (approx)

Gross Salary

Rs 70,000 (approx)

NPS

Rs 3800 (approx)

Income Tax

Rs 1500 (approx)

Total Deductions

Rs 5500 (approx)

In Hand Salary

Rs 64000 to Rs 65000 per month (approx)

DSSSB PRT Salary in Hand

The DSSSB PRT salary is the combination of basic pay and other allowances after the deductions like NPS, PF contribution, tax, etc. The basic pay of the newly appointed candidates will be Rs 35,400, which may increase up to Rs 1,12,400 over time, based on their experience and job performance. The actual salary in hand also depends on allowances and job location. So, the overall DSSSB PRT in hand salary will approximately range between Rs 64000 to Rs 65000 per month.


DSSSB PRT Salary: Perks & Allowances

The candidates appointed for the DSSSB PRT post will enjoy various perks and allowances admissible to the post. These attractive allowances enhance the monthly remuneration and make the role more rewarding. The list of allowances included in the DSSSB PRT salary is as follows:

  • Dearness Allowances (DA)

  • House Rent Allowances (HRA)

  • Transport Allowances (TA)

  • Other Relevant Allowances

DSSSB PRT Job Profile

The DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) post is one of the reputed posts under the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. It offers a stable job and a chance to contribute to shaping the foundation of young learners. They are responsible for focusing on academics and the overall personality of students. The key responsibilities included in the DSSSB PRT job profile are as follows:

  • Prepare lesson plans based on the latest curriculum standards.

  • Incorporate unique teaching methods and make classroom learning interactive.

  • Review the student’s performance and give feedback.

  • Support co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

  • Promote positivity in classrooms while managing discipline.

