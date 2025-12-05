HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 5, 2025, 09:49 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 registration process today. Candidates applying for the counselling round can register until December 9 at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today
Key Points

  • NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link at mcc.nic.in
  • Last date to apply for counselling is December 9
  • NEET PG round 2 allotment to release on December 12

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process will begin today, December 5. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling can visit the website to register and apply. 

The last date for eligible candidates to register for the counselling round is December 9, 2025. The window for candidates to enter the choices for NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment will open on December 6, 2025. Candidates can enter and lock the choices for allotment until December 9, 2025. NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be issued on December 12, 2025. 

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration window is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register through the direct link given below.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: Steps to Apply

Follow the steps provided below to apply for NEET PG counselling 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the New registration link

Step 3: Login with the NEET PG login and password

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the choices for allotment

Step 6: Save and click on submit

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

 Registration/Payment  December 5 to 9, 2025
 Choice Filling/ Locking  December 6 to 9, 2025
 Processing of Seat Allotment  December 10 to 11, 2025
 Result  December 12, 2025
 Reporting/ Joining  December 13 to 21, 2025

