NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

- NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link at mcc.nic.in
- Last date to apply for counselling is December 9
- NEET PG round 2 allotment to release on December 12
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process will begin today, December 5. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling can visit the website to register and apply.
The last date for eligible candidates to register for the counselling round is December 9, 2025. The window for candidates to enter the choices for NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment will open on December 6, 2025. Candidates can enter and lock the choices for allotment until December 9, 2025. NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be issued on December 12, 2025.
NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration window is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register through the direct link given below.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration: Steps to Apply
Follow the steps provided below to apply for NEET PG counselling 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the New registration link
Step 3: Login with the NEET PG login and password
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the choices for allotment
Step 6: Save and click on submit
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
|Registration/Payment
|December 5 to 9, 2025
|Choice Filling/ Locking
|December 6 to 9, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|December 10 to 11, 2025
|Result
|December 12, 2025
|Reporting/ Joining
|December 13 to 21, 2025
