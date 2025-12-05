CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule Released, Check Date and Time cmat.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- CMAT 2026 exam to be held on January 25, 2026
- The CMAT 2026 exam is to be held for a duration of 3 hours
- Admit card and exam centre, and city intimation slip to be released soon
CMAT 2026 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency has released the CMAT 2026 exam dates. According to the datesheet released, NTA will be conducting the CMAT exam on January 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres for a duration of 180 minutes.
CMAT 2026 applications closed on November 26, 2025. Only those candidates who have completed the online application process will be eligible to appear for CMAT 2026. According to the notification released, the exam city and centre intimation will be issued before the exam date on the official website.
Candidates appearing for CMAT 2026 are advised to keep visiting the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in for the latest notification on the examination.
CMAT 2026 Exam Date Notification - Click Here
CMAT 2026 Exam Date Confirmed
The National Testing Agency has released the exam dates for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 examination. Check the exam details below
|CMAT 2026 Exam Date
|January 25, 2026
|Duration of Exam
|180 minutes (3 hours)
|Language of Paper
|English only
CAT 2026 Exam Details
The CMAT 2026 examination will be conducted across designated exam centres on January 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode. Questions will be asked from sections such as Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Questions are to be answered within the given time limit of 3 hours.
CMAT 2026 Admit Card
Only those candidates who have completed their CMAT 2026 registration and application process will be issued their CMAT admit card. The admit card will be issued a few days before the exams. CMAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. To download the admit card, students must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. The CMAT admit card will include details like candidate name, roll number, name of exam, exam centre name and address, subjects, candidate photograph and signature, reporting time to centre, exam day instructions
