CMAT 2026 Exam Schedule Released, Check Date and Time cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency has released the CMAT 2026 exam dates. According to the datesheet released, NTA will be conducting the CMAT exam on January 25, 2026. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres for a duration of 180 minutes.

CMAT 2026 applications closed on November 26, 2025. Only those candidates who have completed the online application process will be eligible to appear for CMAT 2026. According to the notification released, the exam city and centre intimation will be issued before the exam date on the official website.

Candidates appearing for CMAT 2026 are advised to keep visiting the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in for the latest notification on the examination.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Notification - Click Here

CMAT 2026 Exam Date Confirmed

The National Testing Agency has released the exam dates for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 examination. Check the exam details below