CUET UG 2026: NTA Issues Advisory for Updating Aadhaar Card and Other Documents, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Candidates must update their Aadhaar, UDID and Category certificates before applications commence
- CUET UG 2026 to be conducted in May 2026
- Applications set to commence by February-March 2026
CUET UG Applications 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for CUET UG 2026 aspirants. The advisory issued states that the CUET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held in May 2026. The complete examination schedule will be published on the official website.
CUET UG 2026 is conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses offered in participating central universities and other universities, and colleges. Candidates are required to secure the minimum required marks to be considered for admission to various colleges. When the CUET UG 2026 application process commences, candidates must first carefully check through the eligibility criteria.
CUET UG 2026 applications will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Before the application process commences, however, the NTA has asked aspirants to update all relevant documents to avoid any discrepancies, grievances, or rejections later. Students are advised to get the details on their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card and Category certificates updated before the CUET UG 2026 application process begins.
CUET UG 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
CUET UG 2026: Documents to be Updated
Candidates interested in applying for the CUET UG 2026 exams are required to get the following documents updated before the application process commences.
Aadhaar Card: Candidates must update the correct details like name, date of birth, latest photograph, address and father's name in their Aadhaar cards.
UDID Card: Candidates falling under the Person with Disabilities category should make sure their UDID/ Disability certificate is valid and updated with all required details.
Category Certificate: Candidates belonging to the EWS/SC/ST/OBD-NCL categories should get their certificates updated and validated before the CUET UG applications commence.
