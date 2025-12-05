List of Most Searched Person on Google 2025 in India

In 2025, the trend of search on Google in India is a potent combination of young cricketing stars, upcoming sports stars, and cultural icons. As the level of digital consumption is higher than ever, fans search for new records, inspiring stories, and breakout performances. The following names demonstrate the personalities that were the most curious people in India during the year. The list below reveals the personalities who captured India’s curiosity the most this year. Top 10 Most Searched Person on Google 2025 in India Rank Name Profession / Known For Reason for 2025 Popularity 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Cricketer He is the youngest T20 centurion; IPL 2025 breakout star 2 Priyansh Arya Cricketer He was DPL heroics & IPL 2025 signing worth ₹3.80 crore 3 Abhishek Sharma Cricketer He becomes one of the explosive openers; international centuries & SRH mainstay 4 Shaik Rasheed Cricketer He was one of the U-19 stars, CSK 2025 signing; inspiring personal journey 5 Jemimah Rodrigues Cricketer She was the icon in the ODI WC 2025 semi-final century vs Australia 6 Ayush Mhatre Cricketer Rising domestic performer 7 Smriti Mandhana Cricketer Consistent international form; WPL star 8 Karun Nair Cricketer Comeback talks & domestic milestone performances 9 Urvil Patel Cricketer T20 finishing abilities & domestic impact 10 Vignesh Puthur Cricketer Emerging name in domestic cricket

Data Source: Google Trends Top 5 Most Searched Person on Google 2025 in India 1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Source: Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav was only 14 years old, making him the youngest centurion in the male T20 game when he hit the blazing 101 out of 38 balls as Broja Royals in IPL 2025. And his first season, record strike rate and 1.1 crore auction price bid led to huge publicity on the internet. His maturity, fearless hitting and his quick climb through the ranks of youth in India shocked fans. 2. Priyansh Arya Source: Punjab Kings The story of how Priyansh Arya chose his path at the Delhi cricketing academies to the IPL limelight was an inspiration to thousands. His Delhi Premier League performances (marked by a 107 and a 120, both with six fours in an over) made him go viral. He was the number 1 trending search query in the country after his signing of IPL 2025 had an offer of 3.80 crore.

3. Abhishek Sharma Source: Reddit Abhishek still kept the headlines going with his aggressive opening following this and sky-high T20I strike rate of over 190. He solidified himself as one of the most promising young Indian batsmen as a reliable SRH opener and fifties maker who pioneered record-breaking fifties. In 2024-25, he gained popularity online because of two international centuries. 4. Shaik Rasheed Source: X.com/Shaik Rasheed Emotional and persistent career of Shoik Rasheed in cricket, his upbringing in money-related problems and the subsequent World Cup of U-19 fame left the player in the search engine list. His 94 in the 2022 semi-final remains unforgotten, and his CSK 2025 deal is something which brought back interest among fans. The spirit of Rasheed is the hope of many youthful players.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues Source: CricGram Jemimah became a national hero after her unforgettable ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final knock: an unbeaten 127 that powered India to a record chase against Australia. Her multi-format ability, dynamic fielding, and global franchise presence made her one of India’s most followed female athletes this year. Who is the Most Searched Person in India in 2025? Vaibhav Suryavanshi, with his record IPL century at 14, match highlights on viral moments, and his record-breaking ascension based on domestic and youth cricket, appears to be the most searched in India in 2025. Who s the Most Searched Person in the World in 2025? In the year 2025, the top-ranked personality in the world search engine Google is that of a viral American singer, David Anthony Burke (d4vd), the brainchild of TikTok hits Here With Me and Romantic Homicide.