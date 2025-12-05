Key Points A group of adult cats is traditionally called a 'clowder,' dating back to the 18th century.

Other terms include 'glaring' (wary cats), 'clutter,' 'destruction,' and 'colony' (feral cats).

A group of kittens is called a 'litter' or, less commonly, a 'kindle,' as noted in 1486.

The internet's affection for cats is a never-ending story, but one question every now and then comes forth of the adoration: What is a group of cats called? While the sight of a dozen or more cats huddled together might look like a random bunch, the English language provides a wonderfully peculiar term for this gathering, or to say a group of cats. In an era where many cities are discussing the management of stray feline populations, the concept of cats living together is more relevant than ever. Forget the simple pack or herd of cats; the official term offers a glimpse into the historic and sometimes chaotic nature of their grouping. Understanding the proper collective noun, or why there are even multiple options, is essential for anyone who values the quirky history of language and the fascinating social life of our domesticated companions.

What is a Group of Cats Called in English? The most widely accepted and traditional collective noun for a group of domestic cats is a clowder. The word clowder has been in English since the 18th century. Linguists think the word may have come from the Middle English word "clodder," which means "to huddle together in a mass," or "clutter," which is a great way to describe how cats can gather in a messy but cozy way. The word comes from terms of venery, which is a long-standing tradition of collective nouns. One of the most famous books that talks about this tradition is The Boke of St. Albans, which was written in 1486. It means three or more adult cats living together, which is what a clowder of cats is. Other Collective Nouns for a Group of Cats

While "clowder" is the most formal, several other colorful and descriptive collective nouns exist, reflecting different aspects of feline behavior. Collective Noun Why is a group of cats called the following? Key Note Glaring Used for cats that are wary, suspicious, or staring intently at each other (or you!). Reflects their territorial nature Clutter Describes a loosely gathered or disordered group, similar to the origin of clowder. Used synonymously with clowder Destruction An older, more aggressive term sometimes used for a gathering of wild or feral cats. Historical and less common today Colony The modern, common term for a group of feral or stray cats sharing a territory and food source. Used widely by animal rescue/TNR organisations