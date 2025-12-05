Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 450 Posts - Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Health Department, Government of Haryana, has released the Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 notification containing 450 vacancies under the HCMS-I cadre. Candidates who have completed Haryana MO Vacancy 2025 can apply online between December 8, 2025 and January 7, 2026.
A total of 450 vacancies were announced, in which 238 vacancies are for general category candidates. Interested candidates must be graduates in Medicine and Surgery from a recognised University or any other University or Institution recognized by the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India) and the age of the candidate must be between 22 and 35 years.
Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details of eligibility criteria such as required educational qualification and age limit, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Haryana MO Notification 2025 PDF.
Haryana Medical Officer Notification 2025
Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 has been released by the Health Department, Government of Haryana, for 450 vacancies under the HCMS-I cadre. Check the table below for Haryana MO Notification 2025 Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Recruitment Authority
Health Department, Government of Haryana
Post Name
Medical Officer (HCMS-I, Group A)
Total Vacancies
450
Notification Release Date
5th December 2025
Application Mode
Online
Official Website
uhsr.ac.in
Eligibility
MBBS degree + Registration with Medical Council
Selection Process
Written Exam + Document Verification
Job Location
Across Haryana
Reservation
As per Haryana Govt. norms
What is the Eligibility Criteria for Haryana MO Recruitment 2025?
Before applying for the announced vacancies candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria such as education qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below
Education Quaification
(i) Graduate in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized University or any other University or Institution recognized by the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India); and.
(ii) Permanent Registered as Medical Practitioner with National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India) or any other State Medical Council in Indian Union; and .
(iii) Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standared or higher education.
Preference shall be given to candidates having an MD/MS degree/PG diploma approved by the NMC (erstwhile Medical Council of India).
Age Limit
The age of candidate must be between 22 and 35 years as on Janaury 1, 2026.
How to Apply Online for Haryana MO Recruitment 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 8, 2025 and January 7, 2026 after visiting the official website. Check the step-by-step process below
- Visit the official website, uhsr.ac.in.
- On the homepage click on “Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Apply Online.”
- Now Register with basic details (name, email, mobile number).
- Fill in the application form with educational and professional details.
- Upload scanned documents
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit and download the confirmation slip
