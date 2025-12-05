Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 450 Posts - Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Health Department, Government of Haryana, has released the Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 notification containing 450 vacancies under the HCMS-I cadre. Candidates who have completed Haryana MO Vacancy 2025 can apply online between December 8, 2025 and January 7, 2026.

A total of 450 vacancies were announced, in which 238 vacancies are for general category candidates. Interested candidates must be graduates in Medicine and Surgery from a recognised University or any other University or Institution recognized by the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India) and the age of the candidate must be between 22 and 35 years.

Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details of eligibility criteria such as required educational qualification and age limit, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Haryana MO Notification 2025 PDF.