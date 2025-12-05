IBPS RRB Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will commence the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 exam from tomorrow, December 6. The Prelims exam will be held in four shifts to fill 13316 vacancies. Out of total vacancies, 8022 vacancies are announced for Office Assistant (Clerk) posts. The officials have already issued the IBPS RRB Clerk admit card on their official website, ibps.in. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must adhere to specific guidelines on the exam day to ensure they are not disbarred from the recruitment process. Scroll on to check IBPS RRB Clerk shift timings, what to bring, what to avoid, along with other important details.

IBPS RRB Clerk Shift Timings 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 in four shifts. The exam timings of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims are 9 am to 9:45 am, 11:15 am to 12 pm, 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm. It will be held at multiple designated centres spread across the country. Check out the IBPS RRB shift timings in the table below.