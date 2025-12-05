IBPS RRB Exam 2025: Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and More

IBPS RRB Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will commence the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 exam from tomorrow, December 6. The Prelims exam will be held in four shifts to fill 13316 vacancies. Out of total vacancies, 8022 vacancies are announced for Office Assistant (Clerk) posts. The officials have already issued the IBPS RRB Clerk admit card on their official website, ibps.in. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must adhere to specific guidelines on the exam day to ensure they are not disbarred from the recruitment process. Scroll on to check IBPS RRB Clerk shift timings, what to bring, what to avoid, along with other important details.
IBPS RRB Clerk Shift Timings 2025
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 in four shifts. The exam timings of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims are 9 am to 9:45 am, 11:15 am to 12 pm, 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm. It will be held at multiple designated centres spread across the country. Check out the IBPS RRB shift timings in the table below.
|
Shift
|
Exam Time
|
Duration
|
Shift 1
|
9:00 AM – 9:45 AM
|
45 minutes
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
|
45 minutes
|
Shift 3
|
2:00 PM – 2:45 PM
|
45 minutes
|
Shift 4
|
4:30 PM – 5:15 PM
|
45 minutes
IBPS RRB Prelims Reporting Time
Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam must reach the designated exam venue at least 2 hours prior to their shift timings. You can check IBPS RRB Reporting Time for all four shifts in the table below.
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Shift 1
|
8:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
10:30 AM
|
Shift 3
|
1:00 PM
|
Shift 4
|
3:30 PM
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Day Guidelines
Aspirants exam must ensure strict adherence to the following guidelines, failure to do so may result in disciplinary action.
-
Admit card is an essential document and acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.
-
Carry a valid original photo ID for verification purposes.
-
Aspirants can enter the examination hall one hour before the commencement of the exam.
-
You are not allowed to carry any prohibited items such as mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, or any other electronic items.
-
Get your hall ticket stamped by the exam invigilator and keep it safe for future reference.
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025: How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Hall Ticket?
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to career section and click on “IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025.” Enter your login credentials.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Clerk admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
