OSSSC CRE-IV Answer Key 2025 Released at osssc.gov.in, Check Steps Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of RI, ARI, and Amin. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has uploaded the Response Sheet and Filing Objections process for CRE-2023 recruitment drive. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any, in online mode. The last date to raise objections is December 08, 2025 at https://www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination under CRE-2023(IV) can view and download their Response Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password. The deadline for candidates to file objections regarding the Preliminary Examination Answer Keys for is 8th December, 2025.