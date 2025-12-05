OSSSC CRE-IV Answer Key 2025 Released at osssc.gov.in, Check Steps Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of RI, ARI, and Amin. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has uploaded the Response Sheet and Filing Objections process for CRE-2023 recruitment drive. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any, in online mode. The last date to raise objections is December 08, 2025 at https://www.osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Download Link
Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination under CRE-2023(IV) can view and download their Response Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password. The deadline for candidates to file objections regarding the Preliminary Examination Answer Keys for is 8th December, 2025.
|OSSSC CRE-IV Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
OSSSC Amin Answer Key 2025: Overview
Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination under CRE-2023(IV) can view and download their Response Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password.Check the table below for OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Authority
|
Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
|
Name
|
CRE-2023 (IV) RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin, and SFS
|
Number of Vacancy
|
2895
|
Answer Key Status
|
Out
|
Last Date to raise objection
|
December 08, 2025
|
Website
|
www.osssc.gov.in
How to Download the OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the answer key for the posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin & SFS after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on OSSSC CRE Answer key download link on the home page.
- On the new page, provide the required details, such as application number and password.
- The concerned Answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
The Commission has uploaded the answer key for the posts of RI, ARI, and Amin exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. The last date for raising objections through online mode is December 08, 2025 at https://www.osssc.gov.in.
