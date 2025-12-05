SSC CGL Result 2025
OSSSC CRE-IV Answer Key 2025 Released at osssc.gov.in, Check Steps Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 5, 2025, 17:39 IST

OSSSC Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for the posts of  RI, ARI, and Amin. The Commission has also released the Response Sheet and Filing Objections process with a deadline as December 08, 2025. Check all details here. 

OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of RI, ARI, and Amin. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has uploaded the Response Sheet and Filing Objections process for CRE-2023 recruitment drive. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any, in online mode. The last date to raise objections is December 08, 2025 at https://www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination under CRE-2023(IV) can view and download their Response Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password. The deadline for candidates to file objections regarding the Preliminary Examination Answer Keys for is 8th December, 2025.

OSSSC CRE-IV Answer Key 2025 Download Link 

OSSSC Amin Answer Key 2025: Overview

Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Examination under CRE-2023(IV) can view and download their Response Sheet and Answer Keys by logging into the OSSSC website using their User ID and Password.Check the table below for OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Authority

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Name

CRE-2023 (IV) RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin, and SFS

Number of Vacancy

2895

Answer Key Status

Out

Last Date to raise objection

December 08, 2025

Website

www.osssc.gov.in

How to Download the OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the answer key for the posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin & SFS after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on OSSSC CRE Answer key download link on the home page.
  • On the new page, provide the required details, such as application number and password.
  • The concerned Answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

OSSSC CRE Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection

The Commission has uploaded the answer key for the posts of RI, ARI, and Amin exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. The last date for raising objections through online mode is December 08, 2025 at https://www.osssc.gov.in.

