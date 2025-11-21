IBPS RRB PO 2025: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings, Documents to Carry

IBPS RRB 2025 Exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to conduct the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025 on November 22 and 23, in four shifts each day. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,316 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale II & III, and Office Assistant (Clerk) posts. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2025 admit card has already been released on the official website — ibps.in. Ahead of the exam, candidates are advised to go through the important exam-day guidelines, reporting time, and documents to carry to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. In this article, we have listed the key instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day.

IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2025

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025 will be conducted in four shifts each day on November 22 and 23. Candidates must report to the exam centre as per their allotted shift mentioned on the admit card. The exam timings for IBPS RRB PO are 9 am to 9:45 am, 11:15 am to 12 pm, 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm.