IBPS RRB PO 2025: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Shift Timings, Documents to Carry

IBPS RRB 2025 Exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to conduct the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025 on November 22 and 23, in four shifts each day. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,316 vacancies for Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale II & III, and Office Assistant (Clerk) posts. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2025 admit card has already been released on the official website — ibps.in. Ahead of the exam, candidates are advised to go through the important exam-day guidelines, reporting time, and documents to carry to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. In this article, we have listed the key instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day.
IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2025
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025 will be conducted in four shifts each day on November 22 and 23. Candidates must report to the exam centre as per their allotted shift mentioned on the admit card. The exam timings for IBPS RRB PO are 9 am to 9:45 am, 11:15 am to 12 pm, 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm.
|
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Shift Timings 2025
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Handwriting Sample
|
Exam Start – End Time
|
Duration
|
1
|
8:00 AM
|
5 Minutes Before Exam Start
|
9:00 AM – 9:45 AM
|
45 minutes
|
2
|
10:15 AM
|
11:15 AM – 12:00 PM
|
45 minutes
|
3
|
12:30 PM
|
1:30 PM – 2:15 PM
|
45 minutes
|
4
|
2:45 PM
|
|
3:45 PM – 4:30 PM
|
45 minutes
IBPS RRB PO Reporting Timing
Candidates planning to appear for the exam must ensure they reach the exam venue at least an hour before their scheduled shifts to complete the frisking and verification process. You can check IBPS RRB reporting time in the table below:
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
1
|
8:00 AM
|
2
|
10:15 AM
|
3
|
12:30 PM
|
4
|
2:45 PM
IBPS RRB PO 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
Individuals appearing for the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025 must follow the exam-day guidelines carefully mentioned below to avoid last-minute problems:
-
Carry your admit card on your exam day. IBPS RRB admit card acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
-
Reach at least one hour before the shift timings
-
Aspirants must not indulge in unfair means during the exam, impersonating or procuring impersonation by any person, misbehaving in the examination hall, or any other unfair means or inappropriate behaviour. It will result in cancellation of their candidature.
-
Mobile phones, bluetooth devices, smartwatches or any other electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam premises.
-
Stationary items are not allowed in the examination hall.
What to Carry for IBPS RRB Exam 2025
Candidates must bring all mandatory documents to the IBPS RRB exam centre for frisking and verification purpose. Failing to carry any of these documents will result in prohibition of entering the examination hall.
-
A printed copy of the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025.
-
Any valid government-issued ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence.
-
Two recent passport-size photographs
