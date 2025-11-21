RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Key Requirements

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 21, 2025, 17:59 IST

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025: The application process for the OTET 2025 is still ongoing. The candidates who are willing to apply for the OTET 2025 can check the detailed OTET paper-wise eligibility criteria in this article.

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) eligibility criteria is an important component while applying for the OTET exam. Candidates must meet minimum age and educational requirements depending on the paper they are applying for (Paper I for Classes 1 to 5; Paper II for Classes 6 to 8). There is a required combination of higher secondary or graduation with teacher-education diplomas or degrees. In addition, candidates must be Indian citizens and permanent residents (domicile) of Odisha.

Apply Here for OTET 2025

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, to certify candidates for teaching positions in government-recognised schools in the state. The candidates who want to apply for the OTET 2025, must meet certain eligibility requirements related to age, educational qualifications, and domicile/nationality.

Download the OTET Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2

OTET Age Limit

  • The minimum age for OTET 2025 is 21 years.

  • There is no upper age limit for the exam.

  • Age relaxations are available: for SC, ST, SEBC, and women, there is a 5-year relaxation; for Persons with Disabilities, there is a 10-year relaxation; and for ex-military personnel, a 5-year relaxation is allowed.

OTET Educational Qualification

OTET is applicable to all the candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks. Check the eligibility criteria here:

Candidates must satisfy one of the following:

  • Persons having the following minimum qualifications shall be eligible for appearing in OTET.

Category-A

  • Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT). OR

  • Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR

  • Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/2- year Diploma in Special Education.

Category-B

  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.). OR

  • Graduation with 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) OR

  • Higher Secondary (+2 or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 - year B.A. Ed./ B.Sc.Ed.

Provided that relaxation of 5% in minimum qualifying marks in +2 or graduation level, as the case may be, shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC/SEBC category.

Provided further that candidates having minimum marks in +2 or graduation level, as the case may be, prescribed at the time of admission in teacher education courses shall also be eligible to appear in OTET.

  • Persons who are pursuing (final year) any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or by the RCI, as the case may be) specified above in both the categories.

  • Persons declared eligible by the State Govt. / NCTE/ Govt. of India from time to time.

OTET 2025 Nationality 

The candidate applying for the OTET must be an Indian citizen. They should have domicile in Odisha (i.e., be permanent residents of the state) to apply for OTET.

