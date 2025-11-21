OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Key Requirements

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) eligibility criteria is an important component while applying for the OTET exam. Candidates must meet minimum age and educational requirements depending on the paper they are applying for (Paper I for Classes 1 to 5; Paper II for Classes 6 to 8). There is a required combination of higher secondary or graduation with teacher-education diplomas or degrees. In addition, candidates must be Indian citizens and permanent residents (domicile) of Odisha.

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, to certify candidates for teaching positions in government-recognised schools in the state. The candidates who want to apply for the OTET 2025, must meet certain eligibility requirements related to age, educational qualifications, and domicile/nationality.