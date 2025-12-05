Google Year in Search: Every December, Google releases its Year in Search report, a data-driven look at the topics people searched for more than ever before. It groups “top trending” queries into categories like news, people, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle. Each category highlights spikes in curiosity rather than long-term popularity, so it captures what truly broke through in a given year.

For the United States in 2025, the list moves from politics and global events to AI tools, games, viral recipes, and even kids’ slang. Together, these trends offer a fast way to understand what Americans cared about, worried about, and enjoyed throughout the year.

Google’s Year in Search 2025: What Americans Googled the Most?

In the U.S. edition of Year in Search 2025, the overall “Searches” list is led by political controversy, pop culture, AI, and big sports events. Charlie Kirk, KPop Demon Hunters, Labubu, iPhone 17, DeepSeek, government shutdown, FIFA Club World Cup and tariffs stand out among the top ten queries.