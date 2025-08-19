New Words added to the Cambridge Dictionary in 2025 - Check List!

Word Part of Speech Definition Example Usage

skibidi Noun A viral internet meme featuring a head-in-a-toilet character with different meanings like cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke “What the skibidi are you doing?”

delulu Adjective “A play on the word delusional, means ‘believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to’.” "She's so delulu thinking he'll ever text her back."

lewk Noun A play on the word look, meaning a particular style, fashion, or outfit, especially one that is unusual and impressive. “Her work lewk is formally casual but it suits her.”

tradwife Noun Short for traditional wife – ‘a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc. “Gen Z is watching a lot of tradwife content.”

broligarchy Noun A blend of bro and oligarchy, means ‘a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence’. “She wrote a piece about how to survive the broligarchy.”

inspo Noun Short for inspiration, that gives you ideas for doing something or that makes you want to do something. "I got so much inspo for my new project from that blog."

digital decay Noun The gradual process by which information online disappears or becomes inaccessible. "We have to back up our files to prevent digital decay."

gen alpha Noun A way of referring to the group of people who were born in the 2010s and early 2020s. “More than 2.5 million Gen Alphas are born globally each week.”

fast tech Noun Electronic products that are made and sold cheaply, and often replaced, leading to e-waste. “Demand for so-called “fast tech” – cheap electronic items often quickly binned or abandoned in drawers – is growing.”

snackable Adjective Used to describe content that you can read or play in small amounts or for a short time, reflects our ever-shrinking attention spans. “Make your videos "snackable". Keep each video less than four minutes long.”

technofossil Noun An object that could remain on the Earth for a very long period after it has been thrown away and is likely to be found and studied by people in the future “Plastic will definitely be a signature ‘technofossil’, because it is incredibly durable.”

mouse jiggler Noun A device or piece of software used to make it seem as though a computer mouse is moving so that it seems as though you are working when you are not “With monitoring software, employers can easily detect mouse jigglers.”

work wife Noun A woman with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does “Your work wife is someone you're closer friends with than any of your other colleagues.”