New Words added to the Cambridge Dictionary in 2025 - Check List!

The Cambridge Dictionary has added a new set of new words in Cambridge Dictionary for 2025, reflecting a year of rapid cultural and technological change. Terms like skibidi, delulu, and broligarchy highlight the influence of social media trends and changing societal norms. The inclusion of words such as digital decay and fast tech also points to the growing impact of technology on everyday language. This list serves as a fascinating snapshot of how our vocabulary evolves.

Aug 19, 2025, 11:30 IST
Language is a living entity, constantly evolving to reflect the world around us. Each year, new words and phrases enter our lexicon, driven by cultural trends, social media, and technological innovation. The addition of new words in Cambridge Dictionary is an annual event that provides a unique snapshot of how we communicate. The Cambridge Dictionary has long served as a trusted record of the English language, and 6,212 words added in 2025 highlight a fascinating intersection of internet culture, technology, and social commentary. From popular slang to terms that describe new phenomena, these additions show how a dictionary serves as both a tool for communication and a historical archive of our times.

List of New Words added in the Cambridge Dictionary in 2025

Cambridge Dictionary has added 6,212 words in 2025. The following table presents a selection of the new words in Cambridge Dictionary for 2025, along with their official definitions.

Word

Part of Speech

Definition

Example Usage

skibidi

Noun

A viral internet meme featuring a head-in-a-toilet character with different meanings like cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke

“What the skibidi are you doing?”

delulu

Adjective

“A play on the word delusional, means ‘believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to’.”

"She's so delulu thinking he'll ever text her back."

lewk

Noun

A play on the word look, meaning a particular style, fashion, or outfit, especially one that is unusual and impressive.

“Her work lewk is formally casual but it suits her.”

tradwife

Noun

Short for traditional wife – ‘a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc.

“Gen Z is watching a lot of tradwife content.”

broligarchy

Noun

A blend of bro and oligarchy, means ‘a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence’.

“She wrote a piece about how to survive the broligarchy.”

inspo

Noun

Short for inspiration, that gives you ideas for doing something or that makes you want to do something.

"I got so much inspo for my new project from that blog."

digital decay

Noun

The gradual process by which information online disappears or becomes inaccessible.

"We have to back up our files to prevent digital decay."

gen alpha

Noun

A way of referring to the group of people who were born in the 2010s and early 2020s.

“More than 2.5 million Gen Alphas are born globally each week.”

fast tech

Noun

Electronic products that are made and sold cheaply, and often replaced, leading to e-waste.

“Demand for so-called “fast tech” – cheap electronic items often quickly binned or abandoned in drawers – is growing.”

snackable

Adjective

Used to describe content that you can read or play in small amounts or for a short time, reflects our ever-shrinking attention spans.

“Make your videos "snackable". Keep each video less than four minutes long.”

technofossil

Noun

An object that could remain on the Earth for a very long period after it has been thrown away and is likely to be found and studied by people in the future

“Plastic will definitely be a signature ‘technofossil’, because it is incredibly durable.”

mouse jiggler

Noun

A device or piece of software used to make it seem as though a computer mouse is moving so that it seems as though you are working when you are not

“With monitoring software, employers can easily detect mouse jigglers.”

work wife

Noun

A woman with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does

“Your work wife is someone you're closer friends with than any of your other colleagues.”

work spouse

Noun

A person with whom someone has a close, but not romantic, relationship at work, in which the two people help and trust each other in the same way that a married couple does

“A work spouse is understood to be a colleague with whom you have a strong and trusting bond.”

(Source- Cambridge Dictionary News and Insight)

Why are these New Words added in the Dictionary?

The Cambridge Dictionary adds a new word to its pages only when it has demonstrated widespread use and a stable, recognizable meaning. The additions in 2025 reflect major cultural shifts. Terms like skibidi and delulu are direct products of social media and online youth culture, showing how the digital world is a powerful engine for linguistic innovation. The word skibidi is a prime example, originating from the viral YouTube series "Skibidi Toilet." Similarly, delulu meaning is a slang term that gained mainstream traction online. Other words, such as fast tech and technofossil, illustrate how our vocabulary is adapting to describe new concepts in technology and science, highlighting the dictionary's role in documenting societal change.

Conclusion

The 2025 list of new words in Cambridge Dictionary is more than just a collection of slang; it's a window into the evolving landscape of our culture and technology. The inclusion of terms like skibidi and delulu shows how the internet is reshaping language, while words like digital decay and fast tech reveal our shifting relationship with technology. Each new word added to the dictionary represents a moment where a term has become so essential to our communication that it earns a permanent place, cementing its role as a historical record for future generations.

    FAQs

    • What are the criteria for a word to be added to the dictionary? 
      +
      A word is typically added to a dictionary when it has been in widespread use for a period of time and its meaning has become stable and recognizable across a large audience.
    • What is the meaning of 'delulu'? 
      +
      The delulu meaning is an informal term for a state of being delusional. It is used to describe someone who is holding onto a belief or hope despite a clear lack of evidence to support it.
    • What is the meaning of 'skibidi'? 
      +
      Skibidi meaning refers to a viral internet meme featuring a series of short, bizarre animated videos often centered on a character of a head in a toilet, highlighting the unpredictable nature of online trends.

