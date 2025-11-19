What is College Football called in America? College Football is the most popular in the United States and Canada. It refers to the sport of American football played by amateur college and university teams across the United States. College Football is considered to be the Second-tier of American and Canadian Football. It has its roots dating back to the late 19th century which turned into a major cultural phenomenon today. According to the Football Foundation, there are 858 College Football teams in the U.S. as of 2025 across all divisions. College football includes multiple divisions and draws millions of fans each season. The sport serves as a pipeline for professional football and enjoys widespread media coverage. Read about what is college football called, history of college football, college football teams, list of college football associations and top 5 teams according to college football rankings 2025.

What is College Football Called in the U.S.? College Football in the U.S. is a popular sport which is considered the second-tier of American and Canadian football. It has various names which are popular and confuse people the most. College Football is called: Gridiron Football: This simply means the type of football played by teams of amateur student athletes at universities and colleges. Gridiron Football is also called North American Football, which is derived from rugby football. NCAA Football: It is also called the NCAA football (National Collegiate Athletic Association). It is divided into 3 tiers, where the top-tier is Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The college football is also abbreviated as CFB. When did College Football Start in America? College football originated in the late 1800s with the first game played between Rutgers and Princeton in 1869. The First Inter College Football Game was held on November 06, 1869. The sport evolved from rugby and quickly gained popularity among colleges. Over time, rules were standardized, and governing bodies like the NCAA were formed to regulate competition and maintain player safety.

How Many College Football Teams are there in the U.S.? As of 2025, approximately 858 Football college teams across the U.S. and 777 have college football programs. The NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the highest level, comprises 136 teams.

Additional teams play in NCAA Division II and III, NAIA, and junior college associations.

The sport continues to grow annually with new programs launched. List of College Football Associations There is no single governing body in existence but it have several associations which govern college football at different levels in the U.S.: College Football Associations Description NCAA The National Collegiate Athletic Association is the largest, divided into three divisions (I, II, III). NAIA The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics is the association for smaller college football teams in North America. NCCAA The National Christian College Athletic Association is the association of Christian colleges and universities with college football teams. NJCAA The National Junior College Athletic Association oversees two-year colleges. USCAA The United States Collegiate Athletic Association is an association for the college football teams in intercollegiate athletic programs consisting of 72 small colleges across the United States. CCCAA The California Community College Athletic Association is the association for college football teams of community colleges in the U.S. state, California.