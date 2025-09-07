Best 11 College Football Teams in the U.S. 2025: Check List!

Who is the best team in college football in 2025? The First Inter College Football Game was held on November 06, 1869. The game was played between Rutgers University vs Princeton University which followed the modified rules of London Football Association Rules. Ever since then College Football has changed and amassed over 182 million college football fans according to Learfield.

Several College Football Team Names emerged as the top U.S. teams in the recent NCAA College Football Rankings 2025. Ohio State Buckeyes lead the 2025 college football ranking being #1 with 1636 points, strong opening week and top performance. Read about the best 11 teams, their rankings, and current points in the 2025 season.

List of Best 11 College Football Teams in the U.S. 2025

The 2025 college football season starts off strong with top programs claiming their spots in the national rankings. Read about the Best College Football Teams in 2025 Season according to the current NCAA rankings: