Best 11 College Football Teams in the U.S. 2025: Check List!

By Alisha Louis
Sep 7, 2025, 11:15 EDT

Who is the best team in college football in 2025? The First Inter College Football was held in 1869. Since then College Football has changed with several college football team names emerging as the best college football teams in the U.S. Read about the best 11 teams, their rankings, and current points in the 2025 season. 

Who is the best team in college football in 2025? The First Inter College Football Game was held on November 06, 1869. The game was played between Rutgers University vs Princeton University which followed the modified rules of London Football Association Rules. Ever since then College Football has changed and amassed over 182 million college football fans according to Learfield.  

Several College Football Team Names emerged as the top U.S. teams in the recent NCAA College Football Rankings 2025. Ohio State Buckeyes lead the 2025 college football ranking being #1 with 1636 points, strong opening week and top performance. Read about the best 11 teams, their rankings, and current points in the 2025 season. 

List of Best 11 College Football Teams in the U.S. 2025

The 2025 college football season starts off strong with top programs claiming their spots in the national rankings. Read about the Best College Football Teams in 2025 Season according to the current NCAA rankings:

College Football Rankings 2025

School

Points

Record

Previous Rank

1

Ohio State Buckeyes (55)

1636

1-0

3

2

Penn State Nittany Lions (7)

1558

1-0

2

3

LSU Tigers (3)

1514

1-0

9

4

Georgia Bulldogs

1410

1-0

5

5

Miami Hurricanes

1360

1-0

10

6

Oregon Ducks (1)

1302

1-0

7

7

Texas Longhorns

1293

0-1

1

8

Clemson Tigers

1135

0-1

4

9

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1068

0-1

6

10

South Carolina Gamecocks

882

1-0

13

11

Illinois Fighting Illini

855

1-0

12

Source- NCAA College football rankings: Associated Press

Why Do These Teams Stand Out in 2025?

Each top-ranked team combines strong talent, effective coaching, and consistent performance. Programs like Ohio State and Penn State remain dominant, while others such as LSU and Miami show significant improvements. The dynamic competition and shifting rankings make this season especially exciting for fans and analysts.

Conclusion

The 2025 college football season promises high-level action as these 11 teams continue to fight for top positions. With updated records and competitive play, expect dramatic shifts and breakout performances throughout the year. Watching these leaders provides a window into the future of NCAA football in the U.S.

