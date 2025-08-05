CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
2025 College Football Schedule: Playoffs & Key Dates

The 2025 college football season is set to be a major event, kicking off on August 23 with the introduction of a new 12-team playoff format. The preseason Coaches Poll, released on August 4, declared Texas ranked at first for the first time in program history. It was followed by the reigning national champion, Ohio State, at second. In addition to the rankings, the article explores the full schedule, including the new College Football Playoff dates and other key matchups.

Aug 5, 2025, 05:54 EDT

The wait is almost over for college football fans across the country as the 2025 season is about to start on August 23, 2025. With the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), the 2025 season promises to be another thrilling year of gridiron action. There is a random selection process used to choose the coaches from a list of those who are willing to participate. 

According to 2025 USA Today Coaches Poll, the reigning national champion the Ohio State checked in at second position. This set the stage for a massive Week 1 showdown between the two teams at Ohio Stadium on August 30. The voting was competitive, with Texas receiving 28 of the 67 first-place votes. It was followed closely by Ohio State with 20 and Penn State with 14. This signals a tight race at the top of the rankings as the season begins.

The 2025 season marks a new era for college football with the expanded CFP format, giving more teams a shot at the title. From the earliest kickoff games to the final whistle of the national championship, this guide covers everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When Does the 2025 College Football Season Start?

The 2025 college football regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, August 23, 2025, with "Week 0" games. The full slate of games for Week 1 will follow the next weekend, on Saturday, August 30.

The season is set to be a spectacle, with numerous marquee non-conference matchups. According to a schedule released on SECSports.com, some of the most anticipated matchups include Texas at Ohio State, LSU at Clemson, and Georgia at Tennessee. These early-season games could have a significant impact on the CFP rankings down the line.

What are some of the key dates for the 2025 college football season?

Beyond the playoff games, there are many other dates to circle on your calendar. The regular season runs from late August through December, culminating in conference championship games that will help solidify the CFP rankings. Here are some of the key dates to remember:

Event

Date

Details

Season Kickoff (Week 0)

August 23, 2025

The season begins with games, including the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin between Iowa State and Kansas State.

Week 1 Games Begin

August 30, 2025

The first full slate of games that features key matchups like the Aflac Kickoff Game between Tennessee and Syracuse.

Conference Championships

December 6, 2025

Conference title games will be played to determine the final rankings for the College Football Playoff.

CFP First Round

December 19-20, 2025

The new 12-team playoff begins with games held at on-campus sites.

CFP National Championship

January 19, 2026

The season concludes with the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What is the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff Schedule?

The expanded 12-team CFP will feature 11 games to determine the national champion. The first round games will be played on campus sites, with the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving a first-round bye. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the New Year’s Six bowl games.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff, as announced by the College Football Playoff organization on its official website:

Game

Date

Site

First Round

Fri., Dec. 19 & Sat., Dec. 20, 2025

Campus Sites

Quarterfinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Wed., Dec. 31, 2025

Arlington, TX

Quarterfinal: Capital One Orange Bowl

Thu., Jan. 1, 2026

Miami Gardens, FL

Quarterfinal: Rose Bowl Game

Thu., Jan. 1, 2026

Pasadena, CA

Quarterfinal: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Thu., Jan. 1, 2026

New Orleans, LA

Semifinal: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Thu., Jan. 8, 2026

Glendale, AZ

Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Fri., Jan. 9, 2026

Atlanta, GA

National Championship

Mon., Jan. 19, 2026

Miami Gardens, FL

Source: College Football Playoff

What is the 2025 Pre-Season Coaches Poll?

The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly during the regular season and is voted on by a panel of head coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools. Each coach submits their own list of the top 25 teams in the country. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote is worth 24 points, and so on, down to one point for the 25th-ranked team. 

These points are then totaled to determine the final weekly ranking. The 2025 college football season is almost here, and with it comes the official preseason rankings. Below is the full Top 25 from the US LBM Coaches Poll, released on August 4, 2025

Rank

Team

1

Texas

2

Ohio State

3

Penn State

4

Georgia

5

Notre Dame

6

Clemson

7

Oregon

8

Alabama

9

LSU

10

Miami (FL)

11

Arizona State

12

Illinois

13

South Carolina

14

Michigan

15

Ole Miss

16

SMU

17

Florida

18

Tennessee

19

Indiana

20

Kansas State

21 

Iowa State

Texas A&M

23

BYU

24

Texas Tech

25

Boise State

Therefore, it will be a season of intense competition from start to finish, with the road to the national championship beginning on August 23 and concluding in Miami on January 19, 2026.

