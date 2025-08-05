2025 College Football Schedule: Playoffs & Key Dates

The wait is almost over for college football fans across the country as the 2025 season is about to start on August 23, 2025. With the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), the 2025 season promises to be another thrilling year of gridiron action. There is a random selection process used to choose the coaches from a list of those who are willing to participate. According to 2025 USA Today Coaches Poll, the reigning national champion the Ohio State checked in at second position. This set the stage for a massive Week 1 showdown between the two teams at Ohio Stadium on August 30. The voting was competitive, with Texas receiving 28 of the 67 first-place votes. It was followed closely by Ohio State with 20 and Penn State with 14. This signals a tight race at the top of the rankings as the season begins.

The 2025 season marks a new era for college football with the expanded CFP format, giving more teams a shot at the title. From the earliest kickoff games to the final whistle of the national championship, this guide covers everything you need to know about the upcoming season. Check Out: Do College Football's Top Programs Impact More Than Just the Scoreboard in the US? When Does the 2025 College Football Season Start? The 2025 college football regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, August 23, 2025, with "Week 0" games. The full slate of games for Week 1 will follow the next weekend, on Saturday, August 30. The season is set to be a spectacle, with numerous marquee non-conference matchups. According to a schedule released on SECSports.com, some of the most anticipated matchups include Texas at Ohio State, LSU at Clemson, and Georgia at Tennessee. These early-season games could have a significant impact on the CFP rankings down the line.

What are some of the key dates for the 2025 college football season? Beyond the playoff games, there are many other dates to circle on your calendar. The regular season runs from late August through December, culminating in conference championship games that will help solidify the CFP rankings. Here are some of the key dates to remember: Event Date Details Season Kickoff (Week 0) August 23, 2025 The season begins with games, including the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin between Iowa State and Kansas State. Week 1 Games Begin August 30, 2025 The first full slate of games that features key matchups like the Aflac Kickoff Game between Tennessee and Syracuse. Conference Championships December 6, 2025 Conference title games will be played to determine the final rankings for the College Football Playoff. CFP First Round December 19-20, 2025 The new 12-team playoff begins with games held at on-campus sites. CFP National Championship January 19, 2026 The season concludes with the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Check Out: California State University Spring 2026 Applications Closing Soon: A Guide for International Students What is the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff Schedule? The expanded 12-team CFP will feature 11 games to determine the national champion. The first round games will be played on campus sites, with the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving a first-round bye. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the New Year’s Six bowl games. Here is the complete schedule for the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff, as announced by the College Football Playoff organization on its official website: Game Date Site First Round Fri., Dec. 19 & Sat., Dec. 20, 2025 Campus Sites Quarterfinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Wed., Dec. 31, 2025 Arlington, TX Quarterfinal: Capital One Orange Bowl Thu., Jan. 1, 2026 Miami Gardens, FL Quarterfinal: Rose Bowl Game Thu., Jan. 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA Quarterfinal: Allstate Sugar Bowl Thu., Jan. 1, 2026 New Orleans, LA Semifinal: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Thu., Jan. 8, 2026 Glendale, AZ Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fri., Jan. 9, 2026 Atlanta, GA National Championship Mon., Jan. 19, 2026 Miami Gardens, FL

Source: College Football Playoff What is the 2025 Pre-Season Coaches Poll? The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly during the regular season and is voted on by a panel of head coaches from Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools. Each coach submits their own list of the top 25 teams in the country. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote is worth 24 points, and so on, down to one point for the 25th-ranked team. These points are then totaled to determine the final weekly ranking. The 2025 college football season is almost here, and with it comes the official preseason rankings. Below is the full Top 25 from the US LBM Coaches Poll, released on August 4, 2025. Rank Team 1 Texas 2 Ohio State 3 Penn State 4 Georgia 5 Notre Dame 6 Clemson 7 Oregon 8 Alabama 9 LSU 10 Miami (FL) 11 Arizona State 12 Illinois 13 South Carolina 14 Michigan 15 Ole Miss 16 SMU 17 Florida 18 Tennessee 19 Indiana 20 Kansas State 21 Iowa State Texas A&M 23 BYU 24 Texas Tech 25 Boise State