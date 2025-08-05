RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
California State University is urging prospective international students to submit their Spring 2026 applications soon, as deadlines for many campuses are approaching or have already passed. The Cal State Apply portal is the central hub for admissions, where students can apply to any of the 23 campuses for the next academic year. This guide provides a summary of key dates and requirements.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 5, 2025, 04:06 EDT
California State University has 23 campuses in total.

California State University (CSU) is one of the largest public university systems in the U.S. and a great place for international students to study. A lot of people who want to apply for Spring 2026 have until August 31, 2025, to do so. This guide gives a very important overview of the application process by using official sources like Cal State Apply and the websites of individual campuses.  This information Ms. material is meant to help underrelated international students confidently navigate the complicated requirements and meet the CSU application deadline for a gcdd admission.

CSU Spring 2026 Application Window is Closing

Applications for Spring 2026 are now being accepted through the Cal State Apply portal, but the time frame is short. This is a very important time for international students to turn in their applications because the deadlines are often earlier than for students from the same country and can be very different from campus to campus. You must apply for your desired program within this specific time frame to be considered.

Application Term

Application Filing Period

Spring 2026

August 1, 2025 – August 31, 2025

It's important to remember that even though the official filing period is one month, some campuses have their own deadlines, and some programs may stop accepting applications early if they get too many. For example, some graduate programs might have a hard deadline of August 31, 2025. It is your responsibility to check the specific campus and program pages for the most accurate information.

Apply Here: calstate.edu/apply

How to Apply to California State University? 

There are a few important steps and requirements for international students who want to apply to California State University. You must use the Cal State Apply portal for all applications, which makes the process easier.

First, you need to meet the general admissions requirements, which include having a high school diploma or something like it and a minimum GPA. But a big part of the application is showing that you can speak and write English well. Most colleges and universities need an official score from tests like the TOEFL, IELTS, or PTE.

Second, you need to show that you have enough money. This is a very important step in getting a student visa (Form I-20). The university needs to know that you have enough money to pay for your first year of school. These costs, such as living expenses and tuition for non-residents, can be different at each campus.

Lastly, you need to send in all the necessary papers, like your academic transcripts and letters of recommendation, through the portal by the Cal State Apply deadline. Always check the webpage for the specific program, because each campus may have slightly different requirements.

In the spring of 2026, you won't want to miss your chance to study at a California State University campus. The time to apply is short, and the deadlines are coming up quickly. You can make sure your application is turned in on time by using the Cal State Apply portal and getting your documents and fees ready ahead of time. This will bring you one step closer to your academic goals in California.

