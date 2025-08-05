California State University (CSU) is one of the largest public university systems in the U.S. and a great place for international students to study. A lot of people who want to apply for Spring 2026 have until August 31, 2025, to do so. This guide gives a very important overview of the application process by using official sources like Cal State Apply and the websites of individual campuses. This information Ms. material is meant to help underrelated international students confidently navigate the complicated requirements and meet the CSU application deadline for a gcdd admission. CSU Spring 2026 Application Window is Closing Applications for Spring 2026 are now being accepted through the Cal State Apply portal, but the time frame is short. This is a very important time for international students to turn in their applications because the deadlines are often earlier than for students from the same country and can be very different from campus to campus. You must apply for your desired program within this specific time frame to be considered.

Application Term Application Filing Period Spring 2026 August 1, 2025 – August 31, 2025 It's important to remember that even though the official filing period is one month, some campuses have their own deadlines, and some programs may stop accepting applications early if they get too many. For example, some graduate programs might have a hard deadline of August 31, 2025. It is your responsibility to check the specific campus and program pages for the most accurate information. Apply Here: calstate.edu/apply How to Apply to California State University? There are a few important steps and requirements for international students who want to apply to California State University. You must use the Cal State Apply portal for all applications, which makes the process easier. First, you need to meet the general admissions requirements, which include having a high school diploma or something like it and a minimum GPA. But a big part of the application is showing that you can speak and write English well. Most colleges and universities need an official score from tests like the TOEFL, IELTS, or PTE.