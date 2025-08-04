SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download August 6th 7th Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam on August 4 at ssc.gov.in. The hall ticket download link is active for 1590 Stenographer Grade C, D posts on the oficial website. The Commission is all set to conduct the written examination for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment between 06 to 08 August 2025 across the country. A total of 1590 Stenographer Grade C, D posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates who have registered successfully for the above posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-ssc.gov.in.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: PDF Download

The SSC Steno Skill Test Admit Card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry with them on the day of the examination. Eligible candidates can download the admit card after following the steps provided above or by clicking on the direct link provided below-