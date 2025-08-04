SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download August 6th 7th Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download August 6th 7th Exam Hall Ticket PDF

SSC Stenographer Admit Card Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examon August 4 at ssc.gov.in. The hall ticket download link is active for 1590 Stenographer Grade C, D posts on the oficial website.The written examination is scheduled between 06 to 08 August 2025 across the country. Check steps to download the admit card.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 4, 2025, 13:31 IST

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam on August 4 at ssc.gov.in. The hall ticket download link is active for 1590 Stenographer Grade C, D posts on the oficial website. The Commission is all set to conduct the written examination for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment between 06 to 08 August 2025 across the country. A total of 1590 Stenographer Grade C, D posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates who have registered successfully for the above posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-ssc.gov.in. 

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: PDF Download

The SSC Steno Skill Test Admit Card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry with them on the day of the examination. Eligible candidates can download the admit card after following the steps provided above or by clicking on the direct link provided below-

SSC Steno Admit Card 2025

Download Here

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Overview

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission, SSC

Posts

Grade C & D Stenographer

Vacancies

1590

Post Category

Admit Card

SSC Stenographer Exam date 

06 to 08 August 2025 

SSC Stenographer Admit Card

Soon

Selection Process

Written Test & Skill Test

Official website

www.ssc.gov.in


How to Download SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to download your SSC Stenographer Hall Ticket 2025:

  • Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the “Admit Card button ” tab.
  • Now click on the “Download E-Admit Card of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2025” link.
  • Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
  • Click “Submit”.
  • Your SSC Stenographer Skill Test Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for exam day.

Details Mentioned on SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ advised to go through the admit card, once downloaded from the official website which will have details regarding the exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 - Important Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had earlier released the SSC Stenographer Notification 2025 for the post of Stenographer Grades C and D. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam on August 06-08, 2025 across the country. Check the crucial dats for the recruitment drive-

Event

Date

Notification Release

June 6, 2025

Apply Online Start

June 6, 2025

Last Date to Apply

June 26, 2025

CBT Exam Dates

August 6–08, 2025

Hall Ticket Release Date

August 04, 2025

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

