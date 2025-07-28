IBPS PO, SO Apply Online Ends Today: Register Now for 5308 vacancies at ibps.in - Check Fees, Eligibility and More

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration for CRP Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) posts today, July 28. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at ibps.in. The application correction window will remain open from July 31 to August 1.
According to the official notification, the IBPS Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2025, with results expected in September 2025. The Mains exams for PO and SO are likely to be held in October and November, respectively. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Aspirants aiming for the positions of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer in participating banks are advised to complete their applications by 11:59 PM today.
IBPS PO SO Apply Online 2025 Link
IBPS issued the IBPS PO and SO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration process or else their applications will be rejected. Find the direct apply online link below.
|
IBPS PO Apply Online Link
|
IBPS SO Apply Online Link
IBPS PO SO Important Dates
The registration process for both PO and SO post will end today, July 28. However, candidates can print their applications till August 12.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of online registration of application
|
01/07/2025
|
Closure of registration of application
|
28/07/2025
|
Closure for editing application details
|
28/07/2025
|
Last date for printing your application
|
12/08/2025
|
Online Fee Payment
|
01/07/2025 to 28/07/2025
Steps to Apply Online for IBPS PO SO 2025
Here’s the step-by-step process to apply for IBPS PO SO 2025 exam:
- Visit the official website at ibps.in.
- Click on the link “CRP PO/MT-XV” or “CRP SPL-XV” under the latest notifications section.
- Click on “Apply Online” and then select “New Registration.”
- Enter your basic details such as name, contact number, and email ID.
- Upload your scanned photograph, signature, and required documents as per the specifications.
- Fill in the relevant details in the application form.
- Preview the application, make corrections (if needed), and submit it.
- Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.
- Download the application form for future reference.
IBPS PO SO Application Fee
Candidates belonging to SC, ST, or PwBD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 175, while the fee for candidates from all other categories is Rs 850.
