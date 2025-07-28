RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS PO, SO Apply Online Ends Today: Register Now for 5308 vacancies at ibps.in - Check Fees, Eligibility and More

IBPS PO and Specialist Officer 2025 application process concludes today, July 28. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete their registration before the deadline. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5308 posts across participating banks. Find the direct apply online link here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 28, 2025, 14:10 IST
IBPS PO & SO Registration 2025: Last Date to Apply for 5308 Vacancies at ibps.in
IBPS PO & SO Registration 2025: Last Date to Apply for 5308 Vacancies at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration for CRP Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) posts today, July 28. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications at ibps.in. The application correction window will remain open from July 31 to August 1.
According to the official notification, the IBPS Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2025, with results expected in September 2025. The Mains exams for PO and SO are likely to be held in October and November, respectively. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 4 to 5 days before the exam date. Aspirants aiming for the positions of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer in participating banks are advised to complete their applications by 11:59 PM today.

IBPS PO SO Apply Online 2025 Link

IBPS issued the IBPS PO and SO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration process or else their applications will be rejected. Find the direct apply online link below.

IBPS PO Apply Online Link

Direct Link

IBPS SO Apply Online Link

Direct Link

IBPS PO SO Important Dates

The registration process for both PO and SO post will end today, July 28. However, candidates can print their applications till August 12.

Events

Dates

Commencement of online registration of application

01/07/2025

Closure of registration of application

28/07/2025

Closure for editing application details

28/07/2025

Last date for printing your application

12/08/2025

Online Fee Payment

01/07/2025 to 28/07/2025

Steps to Apply Online for IBPS PO SO 2025

Here’s the step-by-step process to apply for IBPS PO SO 2025 exam:

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the link “CRP PO/MT-XV” or “CRP SPL-XV” under the latest notifications section.
  • Click on “Apply Online” and then select “New Registration.”
  • Enter your basic details such as name, contact number, and email ID.
  • Upload your scanned photograph, signature, and required documents as per the specifications.
  • Fill in the relevant details in the application form.
  • Preview the application, make corrections (if needed), and submit it.
  • Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.
  • Download the application form for future reference.

IBPS PO SO Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, or PwBD categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 175, while the fee for candidates from all other categories is Rs 850.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News