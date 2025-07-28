What is AstroSat? Indian Scientists Makes Breakthrough Discoveries About Black Holes

AstroSat, India's space observatory, has discovered fresh information regarding the enigmatic behavior of a far-off black hole, GRS 1915+105, by demonstrating how precisely it flickers in X-rays.

This black hole system, which is located in our Milky Way galaxy and orbits 28,000 light-years away, is assisting scientists in understanding the harsh environment close to one of the most powerful objects in the universe.

What is AstroSat?

It is India's first specialized multi-wavelength space observatory designed to concurrently examine celestial sources in the UV, optical, and X-ray spectral bands. It was launched on September 28, 2015, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota by the Indian launch vehicle PSLV.

The satellite is operated by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) spacecraft control center throughout the duration of its mission. The AstroSat mission will be operational for at least five years.