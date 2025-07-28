RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
Explainer

What is AstroSat? Indian Scientists Makes Breakthrough Discoveries About Black Holes

Get to know how India's AstroSat, the country’s first space observatory, uncovered astonishing black hole behavior in GRS 1915+105. Discover how it detected rapid X-ray flickers and helped scientists understand the extreme environments around black holes.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 28, 2025, 19:40 IST

AstroSat, India's space observatory, has discovered fresh information regarding the enigmatic behavior of a far-off black hole, GRS 1915+105, by demonstrating how precisely it flickers in X-rays.

This black hole system, which is located in our Milky Way galaxy and orbits 28,000 light-years away, is assisting scientists in understanding the harsh environment close to one of the most powerful objects in the universe.

What is AstroSat?

It is India's first specialized multi-wavelength space observatory designed to concurrently examine celestial sources in the UV, optical, and X-ray spectral bands. It was launched on September 28, 2015, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota by the Indian launch vehicle PSLV.

The satellite is operated by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) spacecraft control center throughout the duration of its mission. The AstroSat mission will be operational for at least five years.

ALSO READ: What is Freelance Visa in Germany: Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required

Objectives of AstroSat Misson

Its five scientific payloads allow for the imaging and research of galactic and extra-galactic cosmic sources' temporal and spectral characteristics across a broad range of wavelengths on a single platform.

  • To comprehend high-energy processes in black hole and neutron star binary systems.

  • Calculate neutron star magnetic fields.

  • Examine high-energy processes and star birth zones in star systems outside of our galaxy.

  • Find new X-ray sources in the sky that are momentarily bright.

  • Conduct an ultra-violet restricted deep-field scan of the universe.

Recent Discoveries made by AstroSat

They discovered that there was a recurring pattern: a few hundred seconds of X-ray radiation that was dark, followed by a similar amount of dazzling light. They found something amazing called Quasi-periodic Oscillations (QPOs), which are fast X-ray flickers that occur 70 times per second, during the brighter phases. During the dimmer stages, these flickers disappeared.

The corona, a superheated cloud of plasma encircling the black hole, was the source of the team's quick flickering. Strong QPOs are produced by the corona getting hotter and smaller during the brilliant phases.

It cools and expands during the dim periods, which makes the flickers go away. As a component of a binary system, the black hole draws matter into a heated, spinning disk from a companion star. When this material warms up, it releases X-rays, which AstroSat can detect.

The Royal Astronomical Society's Monthly Notices published this study, which gives researchers more information about black hole natural environments.

ALSO READ: Which Is the Wealthiest Country in Europe? It's not UK or Denmark

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News