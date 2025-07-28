What is AstroSat? Indian Scientists Makes Breakthrough Discoveries About Black Holes

AstroSat, India's space observatory, has discovered fresh information regarding the enigmatic behavior of a far-off black hole, GRS 1915+105, by demonstrating how precisely it flickers in X-rays.
This black hole system, which is located in our Milky Way galaxy and orbits 28,000 light-years away, is assisting scientists in understanding the harsh environment close to one of the most powerful objects in the universe.
What is AstroSat?
It is India's first specialized multi-wavelength space observatory designed to concurrently examine celestial sources in the UV, optical, and X-ray spectral bands. It was launched on September 28, 2015, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota by the Indian launch vehicle PSLV.
The satellite is operated by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) spacecraft control center throughout the duration of its mission. The AstroSat mission will be operational for at least five years.
Objectives of AstroSat Misson
Its five scientific payloads allow for the imaging and research of galactic and extra-galactic cosmic sources' temporal and spectral characteristics across a broad range of wavelengths on a single platform.
-
To comprehend high-energy processes in black hole and neutron star binary systems.
-
Calculate neutron star magnetic fields.
-
Examine high-energy processes and star birth zones in star systems outside of our galaxy.
-
Find new X-ray sources in the sky that are momentarily bright.
-
Conduct an ultra-violet restricted deep-field scan of the universe.
Recent Discoveries made by AstroSat
They discovered that there was a recurring pattern: a few hundred seconds of X-ray radiation that was dark, followed by a similar amount of dazzling light. They found something amazing called Quasi-periodic Oscillations (QPOs), which are fast X-ray flickers that occur 70 times per second, during the brighter phases. During the dimmer stages, these flickers disappeared.
The corona, a superheated cloud of plasma encircling the black hole, was the source of the team's quick flickering. Strong QPOs are produced by the corona getting hotter and smaller during the brilliant phases.
It cools and expands during the dim periods, which makes the flickers go away. As a component of a binary system, the black hole draws matter into a heated, spinning disk from a companion star. When this material warms up, it releases X-rays, which AstroSat can detect.
The Royal Astronomical Society's Monthly Notices published this study, which gives researchers more information about black hole natural environments.
