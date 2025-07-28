What is Freelance Visa in Germany: Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required; Check Here

Good news for individuals who want to live in Germany and not merely visit as tourists. Professionals who wish to extend their stay in Germany beyond a vacation or make living in peaceful winters in Berlin a reality can now apply for a Freelance Visa. The Freiberufler visa, also known as the freelance visa, is currently available in Germany and permits qualified individuals to live and work there on their own.

This visa gives non-EU nationals the opportunity to live and work in one of Europe's most vibrant economies, regardless of their profession, whether as a journalist, artist, consultant, or engineer, without being tied to a specific employer.

What is Germany’s Freelance Visa?

Professionals who work for themselves as freelancers are permitted to live and work in Germany for a maximum of one year, with the option to extend their stay with the Freelance Visa. This type of visa gives the professional flexibility and independence, unlike a typical one that ties one to a particular business.