RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

CLAT 2026 Notification Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Starts From Aug 1st; Details Here

CLAT 2026 is set to be held on December 7, 2025. Students interested in applying must visit the official website from - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to submit the applications. Check details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 28, 2025, 13:25 IST
CLAT 2026 Notification Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Notification Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

CLAT 2026 Notification: The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the online registration and application process for CLAT 2026 on August 1, 2025. The official notification for CLAT 2026 was issued on the website on July 20, 2025. As per the schedule issued, the Common Law Admission Test 2026 is set to be held on December 7, 2025. Aspiring candidates can find all necessary registration and application details on the official website.

CLAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in from August 1, 2025. Before filling out the online applications candidates must make sure that they have a valid email id and mobile number. Details of the CLAT 2026 registration will be available on the official website along with the application form. The deadline for submitting CLAT 2026 applications is October 31, 2025.

CLAT 2026 press release - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Highlights

CLAT 2026 appliations will begin on August 1. Students can check the exam highlights here.

Exam name

CLAT 2026

Exam conducting body

Consortium of National Law Universities

Exam Date

December 7, 2025

CLAT 2026 official website 

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Exam time

2 PM to 4 PM

CLAT 2026 Important Dates

CLAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website from August 1, 2025. Students can check the schedule below

Events

Dates

CLAT 2026 Registration Begins

August 1, 2025

CLAT 2026 Applications Close

October 31, 2025

CLAT 2026 Exam

December 7, 2025 (2 PM to 4 PM)

CLAT 2026 Application Process

The online application process for CLAT 2026 begins on August 1, 2025. Interested students must complete the online registration first.

Related Stories

  1. Visit the official CLAT 2026 website.

  2. Click on the CLAT registration link.

  3. Enter the required details to complete registration.

  4. Fill out the online application form.

  5. Upload all necessary documents.

  6. Submit the application fee.

  7. Save the details and click on submit.

CLAT 2026 - Exam Details

The CLAT 2026 exam, conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, will take place on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM at designated examination centers. Students are required to download their admit cards from the official website once they are released.

Also Read: CLAT 2026 Schedule Out: Exams on December 7, Registration from August 1

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News