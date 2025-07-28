CLAT 2026 Notification Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Starts From Aug 1st; Details Here

CLAT 2026 Notification: The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the online registration and application process for CLAT 2026 on August 1, 2025. The official notification for CLAT 2026 was issued on the website on July 20, 2025. As per the schedule issued, the Common Law Admission Test 2026 is set to be held on December 7, 2025. Aspiring candidates can find all necessary registration and application details on the official website.

CLAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in from August 1, 2025. Before filling out the online applications candidates must make sure that they have a valid email id and mobile number. Details of the CLAT 2026 registration will be available on the official website along with the application form. The deadline for submitting CLAT 2026 applications is October 31, 2025.