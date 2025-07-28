CLAT 2026 Notification Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Starts From Aug 1st; Details Here

CLAT 2026 Notification: The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the online registration and application process for CLAT 2026 on August 1, 2025. The official notification for CLAT 2026 was issued on the website on July 20, 2025. As per the schedule issued, the Common Law Admission Test 2026 is set to be held on December 7, 2025. Aspiring candidates can find all necessary registration and application details on the official website.
CLAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in from August 1, 2025. Before filling out the online applications candidates must make sure that they have a valid email id and mobile number. Details of the CLAT 2026 registration will be available on the official website along with the application form. The deadline for submitting CLAT 2026 applications is October 31, 2025.
CLAT 2026 press release - Click Here
CLAT 2026 Highlights
CLAT 2026 appliations will begin on August 1. Students can check the exam highlights here.
|
Exam name
|
CLAT 2026
|
Exam conducting body
|
Consortium of National Law Universities
|
Exam Date
|
December 7, 2025
|
CLAT 2026 official website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|
CLAT 2026 Exam time
|
2 PM to 4 PM
CLAT 2026 Important Dates
CLAT 2026 applications will be available on the official website from August 1, 2025. Students can check the schedule below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CLAT 2026 Registration Begins
|
August 1, 2025
|
CLAT 2026 Applications Close
|
October 31, 2025
|
CLAT 2026 Exam
|
December 7, 2025 (2 PM to 4 PM)
CLAT 2026 Application Process
The online application process for CLAT 2026 begins on August 1, 2025. Interested students must complete the online registration first.
-
Visit the official CLAT 2026 website.
-
Click on the CLAT registration link.
-
Enter the required details to complete registration.
-
Fill out the online application form.
-
Upload all necessary documents.
-
Submit the application fee.
-
Save the details and click on submit.
CLAT 2026 - Exam Details
The CLAT 2026 exam, conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, will take place on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM at designated examination centers. Students are required to download their admit cards from the official website once they are released.
