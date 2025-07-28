Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card Released for Class 11th at biharsimultala.com; Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 28, 2025

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 dummy admit card 2025 out at biharsimultala.com. Login using the mobile number and password to download the hall ticket. Get direct link here.

Jul 28, 2025, 10:41 IST
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025: BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 dummy admit card is now available for download on the official website. Students can access their admit cards through the link on the official website. 

As per the official notification issued, the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 dully admit card will be available until July 31, 2025. Students appearing for the exams must make sure they download the BSEB SAV dummy admit card 2025 through the link given online.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 admission 2025 dummy admit card is available for download on the official website - biharsimultala.com. Candidates can also download the admit card through the direct link given here. 

BSEB SAV Class 11 Dummy Admit Card 2025 - Click Here

How to Download Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Admit Card

Siimultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 admission admit card is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB SAV

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter the Mobile number and Password

Step 3: The admit card will be dislayed

Step 4: Download the hall ticket for further reference

BSEB SAV Class 11 Dummy Admit Card 2025 - Correction Window

Students must note that a window for them to make necessary changes to the details provided on the admit card is available on the official website. In case there are any mistakes and candidates are unable to make the changes, the information printed on the dummy admit card will be considered as final and will be given in the final admit card. 

Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Dummy Admit Card - Fields Open for Correction

Candidates can make changes in the following fields l

  • Name

  • Mothers name

  • Fathers name

  • Date of birth

  • Gender

  • Photograph

Also Read: Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Released Dummy Registration Cards for Class 10th, 12th; Download here

