TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Today at tgpolycet.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Telangana will be announcing the TS POLYCET counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the TS POLYCET allotment round can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.
As per the TS POLYCET 2025 final phase counselling schedule, students allotted seats can complete the payment of fee, self reporting through website from July 28 to 29, 2025. Students can report to allotted colleges from July 28 to 30, 2025.
TS POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result will be available on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in. Candidates can also check their TG POLYCET seat allotment result through the direct link given here.
Steps to Check TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result
TS POLYCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their allotment status.
Step 1 : Visit the official counselling website for TS POLYCET
Step 2: Click on the allotment link
Step 3: Enter the college name and branch
Step 4: Check the individual allotment status
Step 5: Login using the user id and password to download the allotment letter
TS POLYCET 2025: Admission Process
After being allotted seats, students are required to report to the colleges for admissions. Students can report to the colleges with all required documents from July 28 to 30, 2025. Candidates must make sure they have the originals and photocopies of all required documents with them for the verification and admission process.
