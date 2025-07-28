TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Today at tgpolycet.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Telangana will be announcing the TS POLYCET counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the TS POLYCET allotment round can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.

As per the TS POLYCET 2025 final phase counselling schedule, students allotted seats can complete the payment of fee, self reporting through website from July 28 to 29, 2025. Students can report to allotted colleges from July 28 to 30, 2025.

TS POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result will be available on the official website - tgpolycet.nic.in. Candidates can also check their TG POLYCET seat allotment result through the direct link given here.

TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)