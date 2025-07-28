RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025: Check Details About the All Stages of NTPC Exam

The RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025 involves multiple stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing Skill Test/CBAT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. This structured process ensures fair recruitment for various NTPC posts in Indian Railways. Candidates must qualify each stage based on merit, eligibility, and fitness standards. Check details about all stages for recruitment process in this article.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 17:52 IST
RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025
RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025

The RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025 is a step-by-step recruitment procedure organized by the Railway Recruitment Boards to hire candidates for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways. This process is designed to evaluate a candidate’s knowledge, skills, and overall suitability for different roles. 

It includes multiple stages such as computer-based tests (CBTs), skill or typing tests (if applicable), document verification, and medical examinations. This well-structured system ensures that only the most qualified and deserving candidates are appointed to these highly sought-after government jobs.

Keep reading to get complete details about the RRB NTPC 2025 Selection Process and understand each stage clearly.

RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025

The RRB NTPC 2025 Selection Process is conducted in several stages to ensure the recruitment of the most deserving candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways. 

It includes an initial screening test (CBT 1), a detailed written test (CBT 2), either a Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification and a Medical Examination. The final appointment is strictly based on merit and fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

Stage 1: First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

The CBT 1 is the first screening round and is common for all NTPC posts. This online test lasts for 90 minutes and covers three main subjects:

  • General Awareness

  • Mathematics

  • General Intelligence & Reasoning

It is qualifying in nature. Scoring well in CBT 1 is important as it determines eligibility for the next stage. Marks are normalized, and shortlisted candidates move on to CBT 2.

Tip: Practice RRB NTPC previous year papers regularly to improve your speed and accuracy.

Stage 2: Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 are shortlisted for CBT 2, with 20 times the number of vacancies called for this round. This test is also 90 minutes long and includes the same three sections as CBT 1 but with a higher difficulty level.

Performance in CBT 2 is crucial, as it decides whether a candidate moves forward to the Typing Skill Test or CBAT, based on the post applied for.

Stage 3: Typing Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

This stage varies based on the post:

  • CBAT is conducted for candidates applying for Station Master and Traffic Assistant roles. This test evaluates mental alertness, logical thinking, and aptitude required for high-responsibility operational jobs.

  • Typing Skill Test (TST) is required for clerical roles like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk, etc. Candidates must meet the prescribed typing speed to qualify.

Candidates are shortlisted eight times the vacancies for this stage. A minimum typing speed is required to qualify.

Stage 4: Document Verification (DV)

Candidates who qualify in CBT 2 and the skill test/CBAT are called for Document Verification. Candidates must bring original certificates, such as educational qualifications, ID proof, caste/category certificates (if applicable), etc. Selection is purely based on merit, and only those meeting all eligibility criteria proceed to the final stage.

Stage 5: Medical Examination

The final stage is a medical fitness test to ensure that the candidate is physically fit for the role.

The following are what Medical Exam Includes:

  • Vision check

  • General physical health assessment

  • Fitness evaluation as per post-specific standards

Candidates who clear the medical test and document verification are considered for the final appointment by the respective RRB.

Also Check:

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025
RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025

Post-Wise RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025

The RRB NTPC selection process varies depending on the post applied for. CBT 1 is common for all posts, but CBT 2 and skill tests differ based on the level and job requirements. The following is the post-wise selection process for RRB NTPC 2025:

Name of the Post

1st Stage CBT

2nd Stage CBT

Skill Test Requirement

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 2 posts

Typing Skill Test

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 2 posts

Typing Skill Test

Junior Time Keeper

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 2 posts

Typing Skill Test

Trains Clerk

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 2 posts

No Skill Test

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Common for all posts

Separate for Level 3 posts

No Skill Test

Traffic Assistant

Common for all posts

Separate for Level 4 posts

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Goods Guard

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 5 posts

No Skill Test

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 5 posts

No Skill Test

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 5 posts

Typing Skill Test

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 5 posts

Typing Skill Test

Senior Time Keeper

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 5 posts

Typing Skill Test

Commercial Apprentice

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 6 posts

No Skill Test

Station Master

Common for all posts

Common for all Level 6 posts

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News