RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025: Check Details About the All Stages of NTPC Exam

The RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025 is a step-by-step recruitment procedure organized by the Railway Recruitment Boards to hire candidates for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways. This process is designed to evaluate a candidate’s knowledge, skills, and overall suitability for different roles. It includes multiple stages such as computer-based tests (CBTs), skill or typing tests (if applicable), document verification, and medical examinations. This well-structured system ensures that only the most qualified and deserving candidates are appointed to these highly sought-after government jobs. Keep reading to get complete details about the RRB NTPC 2025 Selection Process and understand each stage clearly. RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025 The RRB NTPC 2025 Selection Process is conducted in several stages to ensure the recruitment of the most deserving candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways.

It includes an initial screening test (CBT 1), a detailed written test (CBT 2), either a Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification and a Medical Examination. The final appointment is strictly based on merit and fulfillment of eligibility criteria. Stage 1: First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) The CBT 1 is the first screening round and is common for all NTPC posts. This online test lasts for 90 minutes and covers three main subjects: General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning It is qualifying in nature. Scoring well in CBT 1 is important as it determines eligibility for the next stage. Marks are normalized, and shortlisted candidates move on to CBT 2. Tip: Practice RRB NTPC previous year papers regularly to improve your speed and accuracy.

Stage 2: Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 are shortlisted for CBT 2, with 20 times the number of vacancies called for this round. This test is also 90 minutes long and includes the same three sections as CBT 1 but with a higher difficulty level. Performance in CBT 2 is crucial, as it decides whether a candidate moves forward to the Typing Skill Test or CBAT, based on the post applied for. Stage 3: Typing Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) This stage varies based on the post: CBAT is conducted for candidates applying for Station Master and Traffic Assistant roles. This test evaluates mental alertness, logical thinking, and aptitude required for high-responsibility operational jobs.

Typing Skill Test (TST) is required for clerical roles like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk, etc. Candidates must meet the prescribed typing speed to qualify.

Candidates are shortlisted eight times the vacancies for this stage. A minimum typing speed is required to qualify. Stage 4: Document Verification (DV) Candidates who qualify in CBT 2 and the skill test/CBAT are called for Document Verification. Candidates must bring original certificates, such as educational qualifications, ID proof, caste/category certificates (if applicable), etc. Selection is purely based on merit, and only those meeting all eligibility criteria proceed to the final stage. Stage 5: Medical Examination The final stage is a medical fitness test to ensure that the candidate is physically fit for the role. The following are what Medical Exam Includes: Vision check

General physical health assessment

Fitness evaluation as per post-specific standards Candidates who clear the medical test and document verification are considered for the final appointment by the respective RRB.