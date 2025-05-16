RRB NTPC Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF for CBT 1 and 2

The RRB NTPC Previous Year Question Paper is the one best source for the preparation of the recruitment of Railway Recruitment Boards Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) examination. To know about the insights of the exam structure, maximum marks, and frequently asked topics, candidates must go through the previous year's question paper. The various advantages of solving RRB NTPC previous year questions are that it allows candidates to track their performance and modify their strategy as per the requirement of the examination. The RRB NTPC syllabus includes subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning. In this article, the download link to RRB NTPC previous year papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern is shared. For the year 2025, RRB has released the exam dates and application status on its official website. The RRB NTPC exam will be conducted soon in multiple shifts, and the RRB Application status has been released for graduate level posts

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper The RRB NTPC question paper helps candidates understand the most important subjects and how each question relates to them during the RRB NTPC 2025 exam. Examining previous year's questions may help candidates evaluate their preparedness and performance. Candidates could examine last year's paper for a better understanding of subjects that are often asked. Students will be able to alter their strategy and enhance their exam-related topic preparation by going over the structure of the previous year question papers. The previous RRB NTPC question paper is available for download from this website in PDF format. RRB NTPC Mock Test RRB NTPC Question Paper The RRB NTPC Question paper helps candidates to judge the difficulty of the examination that is generally being asked in the examination. The general awareness section might be difficult for some candidates as it requires regular updates with the current events. The mathematics section can be tricky as it require candidate to solve maximum number of questions in limited time, while the reasoning section is often considered as the most easiest section.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Previoius Year Paper The candidates who will clear the CBT 1 examination will be called for CBT 2 online, which will be conducted differently for each post. Downloading the previous year paper helps candidates get insights of sections, exam patterns and the difficulty level of examination. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the CBT 2 previous year paer Name of Paper and Shift RRB NTPC CBT 2 Previous Year Papers RRB NTPC CBT 2, 17 Jan 2017 Shift 1 Download PDF RRB NTPC CBT 2, 17 Jan 2017 Shift 2 Download PDF RRB NTPC CBT 2, 18 Jan 2017 Shift 1 Download PDF RRB NTPC CBT 2, 18 Jan 2017 Shift 2 Download PDF RRB NTPC CBT 2, 18 Jan 2017 Shift 3 Download PDF What are the benefits of the RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper? There are various benefits of solving previous year papers of RRB NTPC papers. Some of the benefits are listed below.

Candidates will be able to monitor their level of preparedness and will be able to modify their strategy.

Practicing the online previous year papers and mocks will help candidates to maintain their speed and accuracy.

Candidates will be able to determine their strong and weak areas and allocate the study hours accordingly during their preparation.

Attempting the RRB NPTC question papers with solutions PDFs will yield important information regarding the difficulty level, question weighting, and topics that have been popular in previous years.

Solving RRB NTPC previous year papers enhances the time management skills of candidates and enables them to allocate time efficiently across different sections.

Repeatedly practicing the previous papers helps candidates in increasing their confidence level as well as pre-exam anxiety and improving performance

How to Attempt RRB NTPC Previous Year Question Paper? It is recommended for candidates to attempt the RRB NTPC previous year papers online or in a time based manner, as the actual examination will be conducted online in CBT format. Some of the steps are listed that a candidate is recommended to follow: Carefully study the previous year's RRB NTPC question paper.

To finish the papers in real time, set a stopwatch or timer.

In the RRB NTPC previous-year papers, start with the easy questions, then progress gradually up to the more difficult ones.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern Exam Duration (Minutes) General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning Total No. of Questions 90 40 30 30 100 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern Exam Duration (Minutes) General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning Total No. of Questions 90 50 35 35 120 How to Utilise RRB NTPC Previous Year Question Paper? Candidates preparing for the RRB NTPC examination in 2025 are strongly encouraged to attempt the previous year's question papers as part of their preparation. Practicing these papers provides valuable insights into the format, mark distribution, and duration of the examination. By familiarising themselves with the types of questions and difficulty levels being asked in previous years, candidates can develop effective strategies to manage their time and maximise their scores during the actual exam.

Attempting these papers also helps identify important topics and concepts that are frequently covered in the exam. Additionally, it allows candidates to assess their strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to focus on areas that need improvement. This practice serves as a realistic simulation of the exam environment, building confidence and reducing exam-related anxiety. By solving the previous year’s question papers diligently, candidates can enhance their problem-solving skills, speed, and accuracy, which are crucial for success. Overall, this preparation step is highly beneficial in ensuring candidates are well-prepared to excel in the RRB NTPC examination and progress confidently to the next stage of the recruitment process. To gain an understanding of the paper pattern, maximum marks, sample tests, and prior year papers with a timer, download the previous year's papers from the link above.

RRB NTPC Question Paper 2025 RRB NTPC Question Paper helps candidates understand the important topics that are asked in the examination and their relative importance. The candidates who are planning to attend the examination on September 14 should also go through the RRB NTPC syllabus and RRB NTPC cutoff. The previous year paper helps candidates get insights of the topics that were repeatedly asked in the examination. Candidates after understanding the exam pattern can modify their approach accordingly. How to Approach Different Sections in RRB NTPC? It is recommended for candidates to practice at least one previous year paper in a week to measure their performance and increase the frequency as the exam approaches. As the exam has different sections, the candidates should use unique strategies to approach different sections. Check the strategy below.