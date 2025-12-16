UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 provides commerce students with an essential, holistic introduction to the world of business, commerce, and enterprise, preparing them for the 80-mark theory paper and the mandatory 20-mark project work. The curriculum is logically divided into two parts: Part A: Foundations of Business, which covers the Nature and Purpose of Business, Forms of Business Organisations , Business Services, and Social Responsibility, and Part B: Finance and Trade, which delves into Sources of Business Finance, Small Business, Internal Trade, and International Business. This comprehensive framework is designed to equip students with a conceptual understanding of business practices and the socio-economic context in which they operate, fostering the analytical and decision-making skills necessary for higher education and professional life.
UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Business Studies
|
Subject Code
|
133
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
UBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26
|
Units
|
Part A
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Foundations of Business
|
1
|
Nature and Purpose of Business
|
16
|
2
|
Forms of Business Organisations
|
3
|
Public, Private and Global Enterprises
|
14
|
4
|
Business Services
|
5
|
Emerging Modes of Business
|
10
|
6
|
Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
|
Total
|
40
|
Part B
|
Finance and Trade
|
7
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
20
|
8
|
Small Business
|
9
|
Internal Trade
|
20
|
10
|
International Business
|
Total
|
40
|
Project Work (One)
|
20
Part A: Foundation of Business Concept includes meaning and features
Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business
Content:
History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy
Business – meaning and characteristics
Business, profession and employment – Concept
Objectives of business
Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce
Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups
Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning
Business risk-Concept
Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations
Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations
Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners
Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept
Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations.
Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept
Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company
Choice of form of business organization
Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises
Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept
Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company
Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public private partnership – concept
Unit 4: Business Services
Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account
Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking: meaning, types of digital payments
Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept
Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning
Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business
E - business: concept, scope and benefits
Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
Concept of social responsibility
Case of social responsibility
Responsibility towards owners, investors, consumers, employees, government and community
Role of business in environment protection
Business Ethics - Concept and Elements
|
UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation