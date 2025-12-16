RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 provides commerce students with an essential, holistic introduction to the world of business, commerce, and enterprise, preparing them for the 80-mark theory paper and the mandatory 20-mark project work. The curriculum is logically divided into two parts: Part A: Foundations of Business, which covers the Nature and Purpose of Business, Forms of Business Organisations , Business Services, and Social Responsibility, and Part B: Finance and Trade, which delves into Sources of Business Finance, Small Business, Internal Trade, and International Business. This comprehensive framework is designed to equip students with a conceptual understanding of business practices and the socio-economic context in which they operate, fostering the analytical and decision-making skills necessary for higher education and professional life.

UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Business Studies

Subject Code

133

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

UBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26

Units

Part A

Marks

Part A

Foundations of Business

  

1

Nature and Purpose of Business

16

2

Forms of Business Organisations

  

3

Public, Private and Global Enterprises

14

4

Business Services

  

5

Emerging Modes of Business

10

6

Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

  
 

Total

40

Part B

Finance and Trade

  

7

Sources of Business Finance

20

8

Small Business

  

9

Internal Trade

20

10

International Business

  
 

Total

40
 

Project Work (One)

20

Part A: Foundation of Business Concept includes meaning and features 

Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business

Content:  

History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy  

Business – meaning and characteristics

Business, profession and employment – Concept  

Objectives of business

Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce

Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary Meaning and subgroups

Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning 

Business risk-Concept

Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations 

Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations 

Partnership-Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners 

Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept  

Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations. 

Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept  

Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company

Choice of form of business organization

Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises

Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept 

Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company 

Global Enterprises – Feature Joint venture Public private partnership – concept 

Unit 4: Business Services

Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account 

Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking: meaning, types of digital payments 

Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept  

Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning  

Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business

E - business: concept, scope and benefits 

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

Concept of social responsibility 

Case of social responsibility 

Responsibility towards owners, investors, consumers, employees, government and community  

Role of business in environment protection

Business Ethics - Concept and Elements

UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

