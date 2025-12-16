UK Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 provides commerce students with an essential, holistic introduction to the world of business, commerce, and enterprise, preparing them for the 80-mark theory paper and the mandatory 20-mark project work. The curriculum is logically divided into two parts: Part A: Foundations of Business, which covers the Nature and Purpose of Business, Forms of Business Organisations , Business Services, and Social Responsibility, and Part B: Finance and Trade, which delves into Sources of Business Finance, Small Business, Internal Trade, and International Business. This comprehensive framework is designed to equip students with a conceptual understanding of business practices and the socio-economic context in which they operate, fostering the analytical and decision-making skills necessary for higher education and professional life.