One of the most captivating events of the Indian premier league is the IPL auction in which even the non fans of cricket and analysts take interest. It is a time when franchises get to strategically build their teams, with the right talent, plan and budget in a very tense setting. Each move at the auction table will affect the performance of a team during the whole season, which is why the process is as significant as the matches. The combination of planning and unpredictability of the IPL auction is what is particularly interesting. The franchises come into the auction with distinct ideas of what they need but the nature of the auction can alter priorities very soon. An unexpected bargain, a sudden bid war or a missed opportunity can change the course of the strategy of a team in several minutes. This dynamic change has made the auction interesting not only to the team owners but also to fans who are keenly tracking the auction.

The auction provides another special chance to the players as well. The established stars want to stabilize their value whereas young and less recognized cricketers are expecting a moment of breakthrough in their careers. The knowledge of the IPL auction system makes the fans recognize the game in more than just what is happening on the field. It unveils the reasoning behind the combination of teams, how role-specific players are important and the struggles that franchises have to go through when forming a balanced team. 1 Who conducts the IPL Auction? A. ICC B. BCCI C. IPL Governing Council D. Franchise Owners Correct Answer: B. BCCI Explanation: IPL Auction is organised and run by the BCCI. 2. When was the first IPL auction held? A. 2007 B. 2008 C. 2009 D. 2010 Correct Answer: B. 2008 Explanation: IPL The first IPL auction was held in 2008 prior to the first IPL season.

3. How many players can a team consist of as part of an IPL team? A. 20 B. 22 C. 25 D. 30 Correct Answer: C. 25 Explanation: According to the IPL regulations, a team is allowed to carry 25 players in its squad. 4. What is the maximum amount of overseas players that an IPL team can have in its team? A. 6 B. 7 C. 8 D. 10 Correct Answer: C. 8 Explanation: Each IPL team can have a maximum of eight foreign players in their team. 5. What is the starting price in the IPL auction? A. Pre-determined amount among all players B. Starting price set by BCCI C Minimum price paid by the gamer. D. Maximum bid limit Correct Answer: C. Minimal price taken by the player Explanation The lowest possible price at which a player can start bidding is called his base price. 6. What kind of auction can be typically conducted between IPL mega auctions?

A. Special auction B. Open auction C. Mini auction D. Silent auction Correct Answer: C. Mini-Auction Explanation: Mini auctions are conducted to complete unoccupied slots in a mega auction. 7. What will be the situation when no team shows interest in a player in the auction? A. Automatic retention of Player B. Player enters another team C. Player goes unsold D. Player is banned Correct Answer: C. Player goes unsold Explanation: In case no franchise is bidding, the player is not auctioned during the season. 8. What is the auction purse? A. Salary paid to players B. amount of money an individual team has. C. Prize money of IPL D. Match fees Correct Answer: B. Money per team Explanation: The purse that is offered to teams to purchase players is fixed and known as the auction purse. 9. Who raises the paddle in the IPL auction?