By Nikhil Batra
Nov 21, 2025, 14:50 IST

Get all the latest updates on the IPL 2026 Auction, including the confirmed date, time and venue. Know where the auction will take place, what teams can expect, and how the purse amounts may shape the upcoming season.

IPL 2026 Auction Date and Venue
IPL is one of the most anticipated and exciting games that captures the interest of millions of cricket fans every year. Now the IPL 2026 season is already creating a buzz among the diehard fans. Before every season starts, the IPL auction takes place and becomes one of the most talked points as people discuss the strategies of the teams, best players and anticipate how the new season will turn out. It is the moment when teams rebuild their squads, release players, make surprise buys, and fight for the best talent in the cricket world.

Like every year, the IPL 2026 Auction is expected to be even more thrilling because teams will enter a fresh cycle with new strategies, a revised purse, and a strong pool of domestic and international players. Many young cricketers will try to get their first break, while experienced names will look to secure big contracts. 

IPL Auction 2026 Date and Venue

The official date for the IPL 2026 Auction is 16 December 2025 and it was formally announced by the BCCI. The venue decided for the auction is Abu Dhabi. 

This announcement was made by the IPL organisers on November 16, 2025 after the player retention window for the new season came to a halt. 

The official tweet from the IPL’s handle mentions: “📍 Abu Dhabi 🗓️ Mark your calendars folks, #TATAIPLAuction 2026 is coming your way 🥳 Which player will attract the highest bid? 🤔✍️

The Olympics website mentions: “The IPL 2026 auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, the Indian Premier League organisers announced on Saturday. This will mark the third straight year that the IPL auction is being conducted outside India, with Dubai playing host in 2024 and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah taking up the responsibility for the 2025 mega auction.”

“The date and venue for the upcoming auction were revealed after the IPL 2026 player retention window closed on Saturday,” it adds. 

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Purse for Each Team

The remaining purse in the IPL Auction is one of the most important parts. This purse decides how powerfully each team can bid for players and how much room they have to rebuild their squads. A total of ₹237.55 crore purse will be available at the IPL 2026 auction for a total of 77 player slots. Here is the team wise remaining purse as per IPL’s tweet. 

 

Team 

Remaining Purse (In Crores)

Chennai Super Kings

43.40

Delhi Capitals

21.80

Gujarat Titans 

12.90

Kolkata Knight Riders

64.30

Lucknow Super Giants 

22.95

Mumbai Indians

2.75

Punjab Kings

11.50

Rajasthan Royals

16.05

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

16.40

Sunrisers Hyderabad

25.50

The amount of the remaining purse shows the strategy of the teams: those with more unspent purse can afford to make more aggressive bids, while those with smaller amounts will need to be more tactical, perhaps targeting value players or filling very specific squad roles.

In conclusion, the IPL 2026 Auction looks promising as it will deliver a highly competitive and strategically rich mini-auction. With significant purse amounts still available for some teams — such as KKR and CSK there can be surprise signings and very bold biddings while other teams might make calculated purchases. 

