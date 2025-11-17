IPL 2026: List of Retained and Released Players

School Holiday on 17 November
IPL 2026 Retentions and Releases: Complete Player List Ahead of the Mini Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is India's premier domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament. It features franchises representing cities and states and brings together top Indian and international players in high-intensity, short-format matches. The league draws massive viewership, offers huge player earnings, and combines sport with entertainment. As we look ahead to IPL 2026, it's helpful to reflect on recent seasons. In 2023, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the title. In 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the trophy. Most recently, in 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged champions for the first time.

Talking of overall success, CSK and the Mumbai Indians (MI) share the record for most IPL trophies to date. In this article, we'll take a look at the retained and released players ahead of IPL 2026, who the teams kept, who they let go, and what that means for the coming season.

List of IPL Retained Players for IPL 2026

The player retention window for the TATA IPL 2026 season ended on November 15, 2025. All 10 teams confirmed which players they will keep before the auction. In total, 173 players have been retained, including 49 overseas players. Teams will enter the auction with a combined purse of ₹237.55 crore to fill 77 remaining slots. Each squad can have up to 25 players. Punjab Kings kept the most players with 21, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans retained 20 each.

The IPL Player Auction will be held on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the auction with the biggest purse of ₹64.3 crore and can fill up to 13 slots, including six overseas spots. Chennai Super Kings have the second-largest purse of ₹43.4 crore with nine slots open.

IPL 2026: Squad Size, Salary Cap & Available Slots

The table below shows each team's squad size, open slots, and remaining budget.

Franchise No. of Players Overseas Players Money Spent (₹ Cr) Salary Cap Available (₹ Cr) Available Slots Overseas Slots
CSK 16 4 81.6 43.4 9 4
DC 17 3 103.2 21.8 8 5
GT 20 4 112.1 12.9 5 4
KKR 12 2 60.7 64.3 13 6
LSG 19 4 102.05 22.95 6 4
MI 20 7 122.25 2.75 5 1
PBKS 21 6 113.5 11.5 4 2
RCB 17 6 108.6 16.4 8 2
RR 16 7 108.95 16.05 9 1
SRH 15 6 99.5 25.5 10 2
Total 173 49 1012.45 237.55 77

IPL 2026: Retained Players List 

Here is a clear look at all 10 IPL teams and their retained squads for the 2026 season. Each team has confirmed its total players, overseas players, money spent, and remaining purse ahead of the auction.

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ipl - Chennai Super Kings Logo PNG Vectors Free Download

16 players retained | 4 overseas | Total spent: ₹81.60 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹43.40 Cr

Players: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, *Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, *Nathan Ellis, *Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, *Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel

2. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals - Wikipedia

17 players retained | 3 overseas | Total spent: ₹103.20 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹21.80 Cr

Players: Abhishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, *Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, *Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana (T), Sameer Rizvi, T. Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, *Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (IPL) Logo PNG Vector (PDF) Free Download

20 players retained | 4 overseas | Total spent: ₹112.10 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹12.90 Cr

Players: Anuj Rawat, *Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, *Jos Buttler, *Kagiso Rabada, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohammad Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, *Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill

4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders - Wikipedia

12 players retained | 2 overseas | Total spent: ₹60.70 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹64.30 Cr

Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, *Rovman Powell, *Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

5. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants - Wikipedia

19 players retained | 4 overseas | Total spent: ₹102.05 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹22.95 Cr

Players: Abdul Samad, *Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (T), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, *Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Md Shami (T), *Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, *Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

6. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians - Wikipedia

20 players retained | 7 overseas | Total spent: ₹122.25 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹2.75 Cr

Players: *Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, *Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (T), *Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, *Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (T), *Sherfane Rutherford (T), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, *Trent Boult, *Will Jacks

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings - Wikipedia

21 players retained | 6 overseas | Total spent: ₹113.50 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹11.50 Cr

Players: Arshdeep Singh, *Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, *Lockie Ferguson, *Marco Jansen, *Marcus Stoinis, *Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, *Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

8. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals - Wikipedia

16 players retained | 7 overseas | Total spent: ₹108.95 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹16.05 Cr

Players: Dhruv Jurel, *Donovan Ferreira (T), *Jofra Archer, *Kwena Maphaka, *Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, *Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja (T), Riyan Parag, *Sam Curran (T), Sandeep Sharma, *Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Charak

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB Unveil New Logo, SRH Try To Steal Their Thunder With Cheeky Comment | Cricket News

17 players retained | 6 overseas | Total spent: ₹108.60 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹16.40 Cr

Players: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, *Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, *Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, *Nuwan Thushara, *Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, *Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, *Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Wikipedia

15 players retained | 6 overseas | Total spent: ₹99.50 Cr | Cap remaining: ₹25.50 Cr

Players: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, *Brydon Carse, *Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, *Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, *Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, *Pat Cummins, Smaran Ravichandaran, *Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari

Notes: Amounts are in crores, while * denotes overseas players

TATA IPL 2026: Released Players List

Here is a simple overview of all released players for the TATA IPL 2026 season. Each team has let go of several players to free up purse space ahead of the auction. The table below shows every released player, their team, and the deduction amount.

Player Deduction (₹L) Overseas

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

11 players released | 4 overseas
Andre Siddarth 30 No
Deepak Hooda 170 No
*Devon Conway 625 Yes
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 30 No
*Matheesha Pathirana 1300 Yes
*Rachin Ravindra 400 Yes
Rahul Tripathi 340 No
*Sam Curran 240 Yes
Shaik Rasheed 30 No
Vansh Bedi 55 No
Vijay Shankar 120 No

Delhi Capitals (DC)

6 players released | 3 overseas
Darshan Nalkande 30 No
*Faf du Plessis 200 Yes
*Jake Fraser-McGurk 900 Yes
Manvanth Kumar 30 No
Mohit Sharma 220 No
*Sediqullah Atal 125 Yes

Gujarat Titans (GT)

5 players released | 3 overseas
*Dasun Shanaka 75 Yes
*Gerald Coetzee 240 Yes
*Karim Janat 75 Yes
Kulwant Khejroliya 30 No
Mahipal Lomror 170 No

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

9 players released | 6 overseas
*Andre Russell 1200 Yes
*Anrich Nortje 650 Yes
Chetan Sakariya 75 No
Luvnith Sisodia 30 No
*Moeen Ali 200 Yes
*Quinton de Kock 360 Yes
*Rahmanullah Gurbaz 200 Yes
*Spencer Johnson 280 Yes
Venkatesh Iyer 2375 No

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

7 players released | 2 overseas
Akash Deep 800 No
Aryan Juyal 30 No
*David Miller 750 Yes
Rajvardhan Hangargekar 30 No
Ravi Bishnoi 1100 No
*Shamar Joseph 75 Yes
Yuvraj Chaudhary 30 No

Mumbai Indians (MI)

8 players released | 4 overseas
*Bevan John Jacobs 30 Yes
Karn Sharma 50 No
*Lizaad Williams 75 Yes
*Mujeeb Ur Rahman 200 Yes
*Reece Topley 75 Yes
Shrijith Krishnan 30 No
V. Satyanarayana Penmetsa 30 No
Vignesh Puthur 30 No

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

5 players released | 3 overseas
*Aaron Hardie 125 Yes
*Josh Inglis 260 Yes
Kuldeep Sen 80 No
Pravin Dubey 30 No
*Wanindu Hasaranga 525 Yes
Rajasthan Royals (RR)7 players released | 3 overseas
Akash Madhwal 120 No
Ashok Sharma 30 No
*Fazalhaq Farooqi 200 Yes
Kumar Kartikeya Singh 30 No
Kunal Rathore 30 No
*Maheesh Theekshana 440 Yes
*Wanindu Hasaranga 525 Yes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

6 players released | 2 overseas
*Liam Livingstone 875 Yes
*Lungi Ngidi 100 Yes
Manoj Bhandage 30 No
Mayank Agarwal 100 No
Mohit Rathee 30 No
Sachin Baby 30 No

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

7 players released | 2 overseas
Abhinav Manohar 320 No
*Adam Zampa 240 Yes
Atharva Taide 30 No
Rahul Chahar 320 No
Sachin Baby 30 No
Simarjeet Singh 150 No
*Wiaan Mulder 75 Yes

Chennai Super Kings PNG Images - CleanPNG

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

